Patrick Wilson has had a fascinating career. He has the good looks and inherent charisma of a leading man and is often cast as such. However, Wilson never quite became the household name that some may have expected. He’s certainly been involved with a lot of major franchises, particularly horror series, and he’s never been short on critical acclaim (he received an Emmy nomination for his work in HBO’s Angels in America). Whether he’s typecast as a leading man or trying his hand at a character part, Wilson has a likeability to him. His filmography is surprisingly dense with a variety of projects ranging from smaller arthouse efforts to major Hollywood blockbusters, as well as some stellar television roles. Wilson will next be seen this year in Roland Emmerich’s science fiction disaster film Moonfall and the superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Here are the nine greatest Patrick Wilson performances.

The Phantom of the Opera

In addition to his work in front of the camera, Wilson has a noted stage career that includes Tony Award wins for both The Full Monty and Oklahoma! As a result, he was a natural choice to co-star as Raoul de Chagny in Joel Schumacher’s lavish reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera. Schumacher is never short on theatricality and it's certainly an over-the-top looking production, but remarkably Wilson, Emmy Rossum, and Gerard Butler keep their performances grounded and internalized. Raoul’s storyline is generally the least interesting part of The Phantom of the Opera, so credit is due to Wilson for injecting some life into the role.

Little Children

Todd Fields’ gripping deconstruction of suburban America is one of the most underrated films of the century. With a frank depiction of sexuality and mental illness, Fields crafted a subversion to the standard suburban melodrama. Wilson is typecast as the well-adjusted law student Brad Adamson, but both Fields and Wilson question the common archetype by showing the inkling anxieties that plague him, as he suffers from feelings of unfulfillment. Wilson is remarkably vulnerable alongside Kate Winslet, bringing authenticity to both intimate love scenes and frank emotional conversations.

Watchmen

Zack Snyder’s Watchmen adaptation is a fascinating mess, and the character of Nite Owl does have to suffer through some of the most insufferable moments (including the infamous “Hallelujah” sex scene). Regardless, Wilson brings a classiness to the role that hints at Dan Dreiberg’s faded idealism over the role of superheroes within the public consciousness. While he does his best to save the romance with Malin Akerman’s Silk Spectre, it is his interactions with Jackie Earl Haley’s Rorsach that are absolutely gripping. Props to Wilson for his commitment to even the most ludicrous Snyder dialogue; he manages to say “What happened to the American dream?” with a straight face.

Young Adult

After doing a phenomenal job adding depth to the seemingly one-note suburban dad role in Little Children, Wilson got the chance to do it again in Jason Reitman’s brilliant dramedy, Young Adult. Wilson co-stars as the “perfect dad” Buddy Slade, whose life is uprooted when his childhood sweetheart Mavis Gary (Charlize Theron) returns to their hometown and attempts to rekindle their relationship. Buddy is more than happy with his marriage to Beth (Elizabeth Reaser), and his nurturing kindness in turning down Mavis’s advances only encourages her to be more persistent. Young Adult is a film that often gets cringe inducing with its realism, and Wilson is perfect at showing genuine humiliation.

The Conjuring

Perhaps Wilson’s most famous role is that of Ed Warren in The Conjuring franchise. Although it's been homaged and lampooned to no end in the subsequent years, the original 2013 The Conjuring is still one of the scariest films of the 2010s, and its due to the legitimate human drama that James Wan brings to the story. Wilson shows a sensitivity within Warren; he’s inherently curious about the supernatural, but also incredibly respectful of the victims and wants to help them even as the Warrens face skepticism from their peers. While last year’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It may have fallen short of expectations, Wilson is pretty phenomenal in The Conjuring 2 (and not just for his incredible rendition of “Can’t Help Falling In Love”).

Fargo

The anthology nature of Noah Hawley’s FX adaptation of Fargo has produced mixed results, but the second season is by far the most consistently compelling and emotionally satisfying. Wilson is the heart of the season as Lou Solverson, the one good cop who is brave enough to stand up to the oppressive Gerhardt crime family. Solverson has a tense relationship with his coworker and father-in-law Hank Larsson (Ted Danson), which only increases his stress level as he tries to save the Blumquist couple (Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst) from their worst impulses. Hawley’s work is often so idiosyncratic, but Wilson is the voice of sincerity amidst the shenanigans.

Bone Tomahawk

S. Craig Zahler’s outrageous Bone Tomahawk is a film that defines genres, incorporating elements of westerns, horror, drama, and social satire. Zahler puts graphic images on screen that may disturb even the most seasoned gorehound, but what makes the film truly terrifying is how grounded the first two acts are. Wilson stars as Arthur O'Dwyer, a foreman bound to his bed by a broken leg. O’Dwyer is determined to head out on the mission to save his wife, Samantha (Lili Simmons), from a cannibalistic tribe despite his handicap, and he’s joined by the veteran Sheriff Franklin Hunt (Kurt Russell), psychotic warrior John Brooder (Matthew Fox), and town medic Deputy Chicory (Richard Jenkins), and the four men clash over their varying methods. While opinions vary on whether Zahler is being bold or exploitive, Wilson captures the desperation of a loving husband caught in over his head.

The Founder

Did you ever ask for “The Social Network for McDonalds?” The Founder is a lot more compelling than it sounds, as it explores the illicit legal maneuvering that future owner Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) uses to swindle original owners Dick (Nick Offerman) and Mac McDonald (John Carroll Lynch). Wilson has a pivotal role as Rollie Smith, the legal counselor who helps Kroc overwhelm the brothers with real estate terminology. Wilson captures the humiliation of a shady lawman who watches Kroc court his wife (Linda Cardellini), which gives him the chance to work alongside his “hero” Keaton.

Aquaman

Aquaman is one of the strongest installments in the DCEU because it completely embraces the ridiculousness, and it gave Wilson another chance to work alongside his frequent collaborator, James Wan. Arthur Curry’s half-brother Orm Marius is hardly a complex character, but Wilson is clearly having a blast shouting nearly all of his lines. As always, he can deliver the mambo jumbo nonsense with a straight face (“Call me Ocean Master!” he proclaims). He’s also incredibly imposing during the combat sequences; it seems ludicrous that anyone could hold their own against Jason Mamoa, but Wilson surprisingly gives him a run for his money.

