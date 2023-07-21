When hosting the Academy Awards in 2016, Chris Rock mentioned that he believed that Paul Giamatti was the greatest actor alive. While it was part of an extended joke at the Oscars’ expense, it raises the question of whether Giamatti is one of the most defining actors of his generation. Why is Giamatti not mentioned more often when discussing the best of the best?

Giamatti has an incredible range and complexity to his filmography that most actors couldn’t ever hope to achieve. These 10 movies of his very well could be his best.

10 'The Illusionist' (2006)

The Illusionist is a mind-bending magician mystery following the romantic struggles of a lifelong magician (Edward Norton) as he attempts to woo his childhood crush (Jessica Biel). Giamatti has a menacing supporting role as the ruthless Chief Inspector Walter Uhl, who arrests Norton’s character during the film’s prologue.

The Illusionist’s reputation was under fire at the time of its initial release because it happened to come out within the same year as another masterful magician period piece film: Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige. However, both films managed to receive Academy Award nominations for Best Cinematography.

9 'Shoot 'em Up' (2007)

Giamatti is always a blast when he gets to let loose and play an eccentric villain. While this approach may not have suited the tone of a film like The Amazing Spider-Man 2, it was perfect for the intentionally campy vibe of Shoot ‘em Up, a film in which he gets to threaten to trample over an infant with his car.

Shoot ‘em Up is gleefully ridiculous and satirical, and Giamatti just makes it even more of a blast. It is definitely one of the more underrated action movies of the 21st century.

8 'Straight Outta Compton' (2015)

Giamatti was taking on a major challenge when he was cast in the 2015 music biopic Straight Outta Compton. Jerry Heller’s role within the N.W.A.’s history has always been controversial, and it’s always difficult for an actor when the real subject they are playing is still alive and able to comment on the performance.

Giamatti’s performance goes more in-depth than just being a manipulative music producer. There are moments when it seems like he genuinely cares about Eazy-E (Jason Mitchell) and his personal struggles. It's a complex and multi-faceted part that Giamatti plays with his usual gusto.

7 'Love & Mercy' (2014)

Love & Mercy is one of the most underrated musician biopics of the 21st century. The film tells the story of Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson in two different timelines; one stars Paul Dano as a younger Wilson during his initial struggles with his health, and the other stars John Cusack as an older version of the legendary artist who has been taken advantage of by a manipulative health advisor.

Giamatti has played many over-the-top villains in the past, but he is genuinely terrifying as Wilson’s abusive psychiatrist, Dr. Eugene Landy, who became his legal guardian for a time.

6 'American Splendor' (2003)

American Splendor is one of the greatest comic book movies ever made, but it has absolutely nothing to do with superheroes. The film stars Giamatti as the legendary cartoonist Harvey Pekar, whose comics revolved around real-life subjects and issues everyone could relate to and laugh at.

The film’s creative structure combines Giamatti’s performance with the real Pekar and many samples of his work brought to life through animated segments. While the film managed to snag an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, Giamatti was sadly overlooked in the Best Actor category.

5 'Cinderella Man' (2005)

Even though Chris Rock made a correct assumption about Giamatti’s talents while hosting the Oscars, Giamatti shockingly has only one nomination. However, the recognition he earned for Ron Howard’s incredible boxing biopic Cinderella Man couldn’t have been more deserving; in fact, he deserved to win the award over George Clooney’s performance in Syriana.

Giamatti sinks his teeth into the role of James J. Braddock’s (Russell Crowe) inspirational boxing coach, Joe Gould. Giamatti’s persistence isn’t just inspirational to Braddock but for the viewer as well. He’s the template that all great teachers should look up to.

4 'Private Life' (2018)

Unfortunately, Netflix often picks up independent films from the Sundance Film Festival only to barely promote them. This was the case with Tamara Jenkins’ heartbreakingly beautiful romantic drama Private Life, one of the most authentic films about the realities of a middle-aged couple in recent memory.

Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn star as a couple (both of whom are writers) who are desperately hoping to become parents; they seem to meet a dead end everywhere they go when they’re unable to conceive or adopt. Both stars are very respectful in dealing with the intimate moments.

3 'The Ides of March' (2011)

At the time of its release in 2011, The Ides of March felt like a very authentic depiction of modern politics; in actuality, the film couldn’t have predicted how wild and sensational the real world of U.S. election would look like in the decade that followed.

Nevertheless, Giamatti is fantastic in the role of the ruthless campaign advisor Tom Duffy, who realizes he may have a potential victory on his hands when the opposing candidate’s (George Clooney) personal scandals come to his attention. It’s basically a battle between Giamatti and Philip Seymour Hoffman as to who can steal more scenes.

2 'Man on the Moon' (1999)

Man On the Moon is one of the most delightful biopics ever made, and Jim Carrey gives one of his funniest (and most heartbreaking) performances ever as the legendary comedic genius Andy Kaufman. Giamatti manages to keep up with him in his role as Kaufman’s longtime collaborator and close friend, Bob Zmuda.

To take a look at what Giamatti’s experience on set working with Carrey may (or may not have) looked like, fans of Man On The Moon will want to check out the excellent 2017 quasi-documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond.

1 'Sideways' (2004)

It’s a good thing that Giamatti is teaming up with director Alexander Payne again on the upcoming dramedy The Holdovers, because the pair have never been better than when they were collaborating on 2004’s Sideways. It’s Giamatti’s most well-rounded performance and one that epitomizes why he is such a unique talent.

Giamatti stars as the wine connoisseur Miles Raymond, who contemplates his life, failed marriage, personal writings, and love of the fine beverage as he travels with his best friend (Thomas Hayden Church) on a luxury tour of vineyards in California.

