Paul Newman was one of Hollywood's great leading men of the mid-20th century, particularly famous for his antihero roles. He appeared in both blockbusters and critical darlings, earning nine Oscar nominations and one Best Actor win. He succeeded in staying relevant for decades across a rapidly-changing cinema landscape.

Over fifty years, Newman worked with everyone from Alfred Hitchcock to the Coen brothers. Several of his performances, including his method acting, were highly influential. In his book Cinema Speculation, Quentin Tarantino named him, along with Steve McQueen and Warren Beatty, as one of the leading male movie stars of the 1960s.

10 'Hombre' (1967)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Hombre is a Revisionist Western based on a novel by Elmore Leonard and directed by Martin Ritt, one of Newman's most frequent collaborators. Newman is John Russell, a white man raised by Apaches who finds himself caught between two worlds. The film features little dialogue, but Newman conveys a lot with his physicality and mannerisms.

When Russell inherits a boarding house from his late father, he embarks on a journey by stagecoach, accompanied by a diverse group of passengers. However, their journey takes a treacherous turn when they are ambushed by outlaws. Russell must use his unique upbringing and resourcefulness to keep his companions alive.

9 'Somebody Up There Likes Me' (1956)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Somebody Up There Likes Me is a biopic about Rocky Graziano, a boxing legend who became the World Middleweight champion. It was one of Newman's first starring roles, proving him to be a capable lead. This could have been a run-of-the-mill sports flick, but Newman imbues Graziano with a lot of depth.

He's hot-tempered and tough as nails, with a rough background and abusive upbringing, but he's also hopelessly in love with Norma (Pier Angeli) and genuinely tries to look after his family. Not for nothing, the part substantially raised Newman's profile, paving the way for the classics that would follow.

8 'The Verdict' (1982)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Sidney Lumet directed this courtroom drama about Frank Galvin (Newman), a down-on-his-luck lawyer struggling with alcoholism and a waning career. He sees a chance at turning his life around when he is presented with a seemingly straightforward medical malpractice case involving a young woman left in a vegetative state due to a botched surgery. However, as Galvin delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of corruption and deceit.

Here, Newman shares the screen with other heavy hitters like Charlotte Rampling, Jack Warden, and James Mason, and they bring out the best in him. It's a meaty role, and the live-wire script by David Mamet gives Newman a lot to work with. Flawed but relatable, the performance rightly nabbed him the Best Actor Oscar nod.

7 'Road to Perdition' (2002)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Road to Perdition, directed by Sam Mendes, was Newman's final film before he passed away in 2008. He has a major supporting role as Irish mob boss John Rooney, an adoptive father figure for lead character Michael Sullivan (Tom Hanks). After Rooney's biological son Conor (Daniel Craig) tries to have Sullivan killed, the latter embarks on a path of vengeance.

Once again, Newman elevates what could have been a stock character. Rooney is a bad guy, but he also has his own honor code, and he's torn between conflicting loyalties. Newman's performance was widely acclaimed, particularly his chemistry with Hanks.

6 'Hud' (1963)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Hud is another one of Ritt and Newman's Western collaborations. Newman leads the cast as the titular antihero, an amoral cowhand who is at odds with his principled and morally upright father Homer (Melvyn Douglas). Hud has a tragic backstory which is eventually revealed, and their ranch is thrown into chaos by an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

It's an intriguing portrait of generational conflict, with Newman walking a fine line between likable and repellent. Cinematographer James Wong Howe also deserves praise for his striking black-and-white visuals and powerful use of negative space.

5 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' (1958)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

This screen adaptation of the Tennessee Williams play was a major commercial hit and brought Newman to new audiences. The film revolves around the troubled Pollitt family and their deteriorating relationships. Newman plays Brick, a former football star grappling with guilt and inner turmoil. He struggles with the death of his best friend and harbors resentment toward his wife, Maggie (Elizabeth Taylor). As the family gathers for the patriarch's birthday, tensions rise, and long-held secrets are exposed.

Due to the constraints of the Hayes Code, the film censors itself somewhat, leaving much implicit rather than overt. Nevertheless, Newman rose to the occasion with his moody, muted performance, oozing self-loathing.

4 'The Hustler' (1961)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

The Hustler is another sports drama, with Newman this time playing talented but self-destructive pool player Eddie Felson. Eddie navigates his way through the seedy underworld of pool halls and high-stakes matches, convinced that he is destined to be the best in the game. Along the way, he finds himself up against a ruthless and experienced player named Minnesota Fats (Jackie Gleason).

Newman portrays Eddie as a flawed protagonist haunted by demons and wrestling with his own self-worth. His boyish, handsome face makes for a total contrast with his personality. Newman reprised the role 25 years later in Martin Scorsese's The Color of Money, winning the Academy Award.

3 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Newman stars alongside Robert Redford in this iconic Western. They play two charming outlaws during the declining days of the Old West. After a train robbery goes awry, the duo try to flee to Bolivia, with the authorities in pursuit.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid was a box office success but received mixed reviews. Since then, its critical standing has improved dramatically, and it's now recognized as a landmark '60s Western. The dialogue, in particular, marked a break with genre conventions and was highly influential.

2 'Cool Hand Luke' (1967)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

"What we've got here is a failure to communicate..."Cool Hand Luke is Newman's most iconic antihero. After drunkenly damaging several parking meters, Lucas "Luke" Jackson is sentenced to two years working on a chain gang. However, he refuses to submit to the guards' authority and frequently speaks out against them. This wins him the respect of his fellow prisoners, although he resists becoming a symbol.

It's amazing how modern the film still feels, more than 50 years after its release. The characters speak like normal people, and the acting style is believable and realistic rather than stilted or hammy. The character quickly became a cultural icon, reflecting the anti-establishment mood in the United States in response to the Vietnam War.

1 'The Sting' (1973)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Newman and Redford teamed up once again for this stylish crime caper directed by George Roy Hill. Newman is Henry Gondorff, a seasoned con man with a knack for elaborate schemes. He and partner Johnny Hooker (Redford) plan the ultimate con, but not everything goes according to plan.

The Sting is a masterclass in pacing and light-touch direction, with Hill giving his stars plenty of room to explore their characters. Newman, in particular, fires on all cylinders. This was something of a comeback for him after a string of flops, and he's on top form. Here he proves yet again that, when it comes to playing charming rogues, he can't be beat.

