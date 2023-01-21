Actor and screenwriter Paul Rudd rose to exceptional fame as Marvel's Ant-Man/Scott Lang and is set to return next month as the tiny but mighty hero in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Before joining the MCU, Rudd had successfully established himself as a comical and capable actor who got his first major break after landing the role of Phoebe's husband, Mike, on the show Friends.

Rudd has also graced the silver screen appearing in hits includingClueless,Romeo + Juliet,and The Cider House Rules. From past performances in comedies like Anchorman and The 40-Year-Old Virgin to more recent roles such as Gary Gooberson in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, these are Rudd's highest-rated movies, ranked according to IMDb.

10 'Ant-Man & the Wasp' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Two years after violating the Sokovia accords, Scott Lang's (Rudd) is almost at the end of his house arrest when he's faced with another dire mission from Dr. Hank Pym. Despite their history, Scott agrees and teams up with Pym's daughter, Hope/The Wasp, as they travel back into the Quantum Realm.

Rudd returns in this sequel with Michael Douglas reprising his role as Dr. Pymand introduces Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyke/ The Wasp. According to The Washington Post, director Peyton Reed credits the look and feel of the movie to old heist movies and films, including Martin Scorsese's After Hoursand the 1972 comedy, What's Up, Doc?

9 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' (2004)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Local news anchor Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrel) and his news team are living the dream in San Diego, but their idyllic set-up's threatened when the station hires a new female co-anchor. Despite Ron's outrage over sharing the spotlight, he starts to fall in love with his co-star and must choose between love and his career.

Rudd plays field reporter and clueless ladies' man Brian Fantana. Before Rudd was cast, other stars, including Ben Stiller and Bob Odenkirk, were also considered for the role. According to director Adam McKay, no studio wanted to finance the film. Rudd had reached out to him after reading the script, and despite the project's status, he was still interested in auditioning.

8 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Andy (Steve Carell) is a single, 40-year-old who spends his time playing video games and caring for his action-figure collection. When his friends find out that he's never had sex, they pressure him into losing his virginity, but while his buddies try setting him up, Andy ends up meeting someone all on his own.

Directed by Judd Apatow, The 40-Year-Old Virgin is an outrageous comedy co-starring Rudd as Andy's friend and co-worker, David. The movie reunited Rudd with his Anchorman co-star, Carell, who also co-wrote The 40-Year-Old Virgin with Apatow. Rudd and Carell would reunite several years later, starring in the deadpan comedy, Dinner for Schmucks.

7 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' (2021)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

After her mom inherits an old farmhouse from her estranged father, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and her brother, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), move to a small town in Oklahoma. As they settle into their new place, Phoebe soon discovers a connection between her family and the original Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife features Rudd as Phoebe's teacher and avid Ghostbusters fan, Mr. Gooberson. Like many others, Rudd was a fan of the original film and admired Bill Murray's character for his ability to stay calm under pressure. The actor also worked with Ghostbusters star and writer Harold Ramis in Year One, which unfortunately marked Ramis' final film appearance.

6 'Ant-Man' (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Dr. Hank Pym's a former S.H.I.E.L.D. scientist who developed a shrinking technology that could shrink someone down to microscopic size. When he's forced out of his own company by his estranged daughter and protégé, Pym recruits master thief Scott Lang to help him break in and steal back the technology.

Along with starring in Ant-Man, Rudd also worked with screenwriter Adam McKay on revising the film's script, specifically punching up the dialogue. The actor had already established himself as a screenwriter after writing the screenplay for his movie, Role Models with American Pie'sSean William Scott and creating the 2009 series Party Down starring Adam Scott.

5 'The Cider House Rules' (1999)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Homer (Tobey Maguire) is a quiet but intelligent orphan who is taught medicine by the director of the orphanage (Michael Caine). When the two clash over the issue of abortion, Homer leaves and finds work on a cider farm, where he's soon faced with evaluating his morals when a farm worker is impregnated by her father.

In The Cider House Rules, Rudd plays Wally Worthington, who works on the cider farm with Homer. The movie's based on the 1985 novel of the same title written by John Irving. It earned several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Caine won his second Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance, along with Irving, who won Best Adapted Screenplay.

4 'The Little Prince' (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

A little girl and her mom have recently moved to a new neighborhood where they meet their elderly new neighbor. The little girl is curious about him and discovers that he used to be an Aviator. One day, he decides to tell her about his encounter with the Little Prince and reminds the little girl about the power of human connection.

The Little Prince is based on the classic 1943 book of the same title by French author Antonie de Saint-Exupéry. Rudd is joined by an array of stars in this animated feature, including Jeff Bridges, Benecio del Torro, and Rachel McAdams. The movie is directed by Mark Osborne, known for other notable animated adventures, including Kung Fu Panda and The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie.

3 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

After causing severe collateral damage, pressure builds to enforce policies on the Avengers that would hold them responsible for their actions. The suggestion creates a rift between the superheroes, but as the tensions rise into an all-out feud, each hero is forced to take a side against their former team members.

Ant-Man makes his debut to the wider MCU in Captain America: Civil War when Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) recruits him to join the Avengers. While Rudd has less screen time compared to the original Avengers cast, Ant-Man does get the chance to show off more of what he can do. In one scene, he surprises audiences when he grows to an enormous size for the first time.

2 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' (2012)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Charlie's (Logan Lerman) a shy and quiet teen who has always watched the world from the sidelines, but when he meets two outgoing siblings, he opens up to experience the joys and excitement of life for the first time. With graduation around the corner, Charlie must figure out how to hang on to his newly found confidence as he plans the next chapter of his life.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is based on the coming-of-age book by Stephen Chbosky, who also directed the film. Rudd plays Charlie's English teacher, Mr. Anderson, who positively impacts the troubled teen. This is one of Rudd's most wholesome roles and proves that he can make audiences tear up just as easily as he can make them laugh.

1 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Days after Thanos wiped out half of all life on Earth, the remaining Avengers must come together to find a way to reverse the damage before the demi-god invades with his massive army. As the heroes and their allies fight against the clock, they prepare themselves for an epic showdown with Thanos.

In Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang has returned from the Quantum Realm and is unaware of what has happened. According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer, Christopher Markus, said adding Rudd's character allowed him to implement the concept of time travel into the movie. Lang comes with an amazing shrinking suit and a range of new technology that the writers could use to their creative advantage.

