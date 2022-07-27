The legendary character actor Paul Sorvino tragically passed away at the age of 83. Sorvino’s wife confirmed the news, and shared her thoughts about the man that she described as “one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage." That is certainly not a false statement. Sorvino has been a favorite for crime movie buffs for years, and has an incredible list of credits within his lengthy filmography. Although he’s best known for his role as Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s classic Goodfellas, Sorvino’s career is much more extensive than some film fans may have realized.

One of the unique things about Sorvino was how he managed to change up his depiction of mafia characters. Although he was often typecast as figures within the mob, he adapted his acting style to the parameters of the project. Sorvino could be boisterous and fun, but he could also be dark and terrifying. In the wake of his passing, Sorvino’s friends, admirers, and collaborators poured out their hearts in tribute to his incredible work ethic and range. Among the most moving sentiments were words from John Stamos, Alec Baldwin, Diane Warren, Ralph Macchio, Marlee Matlin, Forest Whitaker, Lorraine Bracco, and his daughter, Mira Sorvino.

Sorvino leaves behind a great legacy, and his films will still be celebrated by the next generation of movie buffs. If you’re looking to honor this treasured icon, here’s a look back at some of his finest work.

Louis Fraina in Reds (1981)

Sorvino was clearly friendly with Warren Beatty, who cast him in several films that he directed. Beatty’s 1981 historical drama Reds explored the rise of the Communist movement through the perspective of the American journalist Jack Reed (who Beatty portrays). Beatty’s film called attention to the foundation of the American Communist Party, and Sorvino co-starred as one of its founding members, Louis C. Fraina. It’s a much more restrained performance from Sorvino; Fraina was a man persecuted for his beliefs, and Sorvino’s understated work allowed audiences that were unaware of his role in history to have more empathy for him.

Lips Manlis in Dick Tracy (1990)

Of course, Beatty also knew that Sorvino had a great sense of humor, and Dick Tracy is about as different from Reds as you can get. What can you say about a film where one of the characters is actually named “Lips Manlis?” To his credit, Sorvino completely understands the over-the-top tone that Beatty was going for, and rolled with it. He’s just wacky enough to fit the film’s zany atmosphere, but doesn’t risk outdoing Al Pacino’s no-holds-barre performance as the mob boss Big Boy. Manlis actually serves an important role within the story; Big Boy murders Manlis in order to take over the Club Ritz.

Paul Cicero in Goodfellas (1990)

While it's easily his most famous role, Sorvino’s contribution to Goodfellas isn’t given as much credit as it deserves in comparison to the larger-than-life performances from Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, and Robert De Niro. Paul Cicero serves as Henry Hill’s introduction to the mafia world. He’s the local mob boss that Henry grows up admiring, and later working alongside. Sorvino didn’t just play into Italian stereotypes, and showed how he demanded respect from those that served him. Sorvino’s stone-faced silence during the film’s closing trial is just as powerful as any of Pesci’s monologues.

Eddie Valentine in The Rocketeer (1991)

“I may not make an honest buck, but I'm 100% American,” Eddie Valentine quips at the end of The Rocketeer. “I don't work for no two-bit Nazi.” Remember when superhero movies were this earnest? The Rocketeer completely fits within its 1930s aesthetic, and that's completed with its old-fashioned depiction of shady mobsters. Sorvino turns Valentine into a unlikely hero; he ends up helping Cliff Secord (Billy Cambell) by betraying the Nazi spy Neville Sinclair (Timothy Dalton). The look on Sorvino’s face when he realizes that he’s working alongside the FBI is completely priceless.

Tommy Morolto in The Firm (1993)

If only Hollywood would quit making franchises for one moment and go back to the days of the 1990s, where courtroom dramas were blockbuster events. The Firm is one of the better legal thrillers of the decade; Tom Cruise stars as Mitch McDeere, a Harvard grad that realizes that his new employer and mentor, Avery Tolar (Gene Hackman), is involved in some shady business. You can say this about the mobster Tommy Morloto (Sorvino): he’s not hiding anything. Compared to a scheming trickster like Tolar, you almost have to respect Moloto for being straightforward in his actions.

Fulgencio Capulet in Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Baz Luhrmann’s sun-drenched Shakespearean adaptation took the words of the Bard to Verona Beach. Sorvino takes on the classic role of Lord Capulet, the father of Juliet (Claire Danes). Although Luhrmann switches up the setting, he uses most of the original text, and Sorvino got to showcase his theatricality. He used his inherent menace to redefine the role of the Capulet patriarch who forbids his daughter from marrying Romeo (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Graham Crockett in Bulworth (1998)

Another Beatty film, but this time, Sorvino isn’t playing a lawyer. He co-stars as Graham Crockett, an associate of the insurance agents that criticize the new proposals from Senator Jay Billington Bulworth (Beatty) after he becomes “enlightened” to the suffering of the lower class. Although Bulworth is overtly silly, as the titular character hilariously tries to “spice up” his campaign through hip hop music, it ends on a darkly prophetic note about political violence. In the shocking conclusion, Graham shoots Bulworth on the evening of his landslide election. Sorvino helps Beatty pull off this difficult tonal shift.

Buddy Stafford in The Cooler (2003)

The Cooler is one of the more underrated crime films of the 21st century, and fans of gambling classics like California Split and The Hustler may want to check it out. Although Sorvino has a very small role, he gives one of the most heartbreaking performances of his career. The mob-assisted casino manager Shelly Kaplow (Alec Baldwin) tries to please his various clients by letting them indulge, and reluctantly agrees to supply Buddy Stafford (Sorvino) with heroin. In his few moments on screen, Sorvino showed the true perils of addiction. His monologue about the “pride of lions” is absolutely riveting.

Vernon Scott in Rules Don't Apply (2016)

Beatty’s latest film as a director pays tribute to his extensive career, and brings back a lot of familiar faces, including Sorvino. Rules Don’t Apply doesn’t try to hide the fact that it's a love letter to Old Hollywood, and Beatty isn’t asking any of his cast to step out of their comfort zones. Sorvino’s brief appearance is the equivalent of a cameo in a Marvel film; it's a welcome return from an old friend.