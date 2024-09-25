Paul Thomas Anderson may have only been making movies since the late 1990s, but he has quickly proven to be a filmmaker worthy of being mentioned alongside all-time greats like Martin Scorsese, David Cronenberg, and Brian De Palma. Anderson radically transformed the notion of independent cinema by offering big-name actors the opportunity to do small, intimate parts. Despite the relative brevity of his filmography, there’s not a single project that Anderson has directed that doesn’t include something worth recommending about it.

Anderson is known for his strong collaborative relationships with many of the industry’s greatest actors, and has an excellent track record for getting them Academy Award nominations. Anderson’s highly anticipated next project is set to star Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn among others. Here are the ten best Paul Thomas Anderson movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Anima’ (2019)

Starring Thom York and Dajana Rocione

Anima is one of the many visually stunning music videos that Anderson has directed, as there are several entries in his filmography that put a heavy emphasis on very specific needle drops. Anima was a collaboration with the legendary Radiohead artist Thom Yorke, who appeared in the 15-minute video alongside other members of the band.

Anima is an immersive experience in which Yorke does some great acting, as Anderson was able to weave together three different songs to create a puzzling, yet emotionally effective musical tragedy that often maintained heightened surrealist qualities meant to evoke questions from viewers. Yorke’s talents as a musical artist are obviously above question, but it was Anderson that proved that he may have a career in acting ahead of him if he finds like-minded filmmakers who give him similar opportunities to share his unique gifts.

9 ‘Inherent Vice’ (2014)

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin, and Benicio del Toro

Inherent Vice is a brilliant take on the neo-noir genre, as Anderson created a subversive mystery thriller in which the plot is far less important than the characters. Although it was not his first collaboration with Anderson, Joaquin Phoenix reached new heights as an actor with his performance as the idiosyncratic detective simply known as “Doc;” Phoenix manages to combine the charisma of Elliot Gould with the physical mannerisms of Charlie Chaplin.

Inherent Vice allows many great actors to play against type in quirky roles, with Josh Brolin’s work as a kind-hearted police officer (with a signature love of pancakes) being particularly amusing. The great Benicio del Toro has a hilarious part as an odd lawyer, and Katherine Waterston gives a scene-stealing role as Doc’s ex-girlfriend, who enlists his help in solving a crime that he has no interest in solving.

8 ‘Hard Eight’ (1997)

Starring John C. Reilly, Philip Baker Hall, and Samuel L. Jackson

John C. Reilly gives a breakout role as John Finnegan, a young gambler that Sidney takes under his wing. While the chemistry between Hall and Reilly is arguably the reason to see the film, strong supporting work from both Samuel L. Jackson and Philip Seymour Hoffman make the film even more entertaining.

7 ‘Punch-Drunk Love’ (2002)

Starring Adam Sandler, Emily Watson, and Philip Seymour Hoffman

Punch-Drunk Love proved once and for all that Adam Sandler could actually act, an opinion that wasn’t exactly popular when he was facing backlash for comedies like Mr. Deeds and Eight Crazy Nights. What’s ironic is that Punch-Drunk Love allows Sandler to play the similar sort of “lovable loser” character that he is often cast in his comedies; the difference is that Punch-Drunk Love has a heightened level of emotional authenticity and surrealism that gives him more room to showcase his unique talents.

Punch-Drunk Love is actually a fantastic romantic comedy, as the chemistry between Sandler and Emily Watson is simply delightful. Casting an actress like Watson, who has a much more subdued sense of humor, was a masterstroke on Anderson’s part that has endeared Punch-Drunk Love as a modern cult classic. A side performance from Hoffman makes the film even stranger.

6 ‘Magnolia’ (1999)

Starring John C. Reilly, William H. Macy, and Tom Cruise

Magnolia may be the most ambitious film of Anderson’s entire career, as it attempted to blur together multiple storylines to examine love, loss, and catharsis in the San Fernando Valley. While an audience’s stomach for an over three-hour film with some disturbing moments of emotional awakening may not be high, Magnolia is so well-acted that it is easy to get swept up in the story.

Magnolia is most notable for the amazing performance by Tom Cruise, who was cast against type as a dogmatic, sexist inspirational speaker who is forced to cope with a traumatic relationship with his dying father. Cruise had never been as emotionally vulnerable or willing to give himself over to a director, and the performance earned him a well-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor (which in all honesty, he probably should have won).

5 ‘Licorice Pizza’ (2021)

Starring Cooper Hoffman, Alana Haim, and Bradley Cooper

Licorice Pizza saw Anderson returning to his roots in the San Fernando Valley with another laid-back, uproarious examination of youthful love. Although Anderson tends to cast major stars in significant roles, Licorice Pizza was unique in that it cast the unknown Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim as the central two lovers. Anderson’s gamble paid off; the chemistry between the two is absolutely electrifying, and it's easy to imagine that both Hoffman and Haim will gain significant career traction as a result of their breakout parts in Licorice Pizza.

The focus on the younger characters is undoubtedly why the film is as successful as it is, but Licorice Pizza includes a number of hilarious cameo performances, including Bradley Cooper in what may be the single funniest role of his entire career. Seeing Anderson’s real-life wife, Maya Rudolph, pop up was also a fun moment.

4 ‘The Master’ (2012)

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Amy Adams

The Master is one of Anderson’s most successful films at the Academy Awards, as all three of its main stars received acting nominations. Loosely based on the life of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard and the subsequent spread of his cult ideology, The Master centers on a traumatized war veteran (Phoenix) who becomes mentored by a strange philosophical leader (Hoffman) and his wife (Amy Adams). There is so much tension that comes from these dynamics that it's impressive Anderson was able to command such a consistency from his actors.

The Master features some notable roles from actors who would go on to receive more critical acclaim for their subsequent work, with Jesse Plemons giving a standout performance as the son of Hoffman’s character. The Master is about as transgressive and confusing as Anderson’s films get, but it's the brilliant performances that make it such a brilliant character study.

3 ‘Phantom Thread’ (2017)

Starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville, and Vicky Krieps

Phantom Thread is one of Anderson’s most subversive movies, as anyone expecting a straightforward period romance may have been shocked to find that the film was a peculiar dark comedy about the perils of being a creative genius. Daniel Day-Lewis is often cited as one of the greatest actors of all-time, so the fact that he stars as a brilliant designer who struggles to balance his personal and professional obligations felt like it was an intensely personal bit of acting.

Vicky Krieps proved to be Day-Lewis’ equal onscreen as the young lover who forces him to reckon with the decisions that he has made regarding his career. It speaks to Anderson’s genius as a filmmaker that he allowed both stars to linger in their performances and bring such a significant level of ambiguity; as a result, Phantom Thread is highly rewatchable.

2 ‘Boogie Nights’ (1997)

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds, and John C. Reilly

Boogie Nights is arguably the film that put Anderson on the map, as he somehow managed to turn a raunchy story about the quirky figures involved in the adult film industry into a heartwarming analysis of found families and representation. Boogie Nights is particularly significant for what it did for Mark Wahlberg’s career; while he had been a noted music star before, Wahlberg’s performance as the porn star Dirk Diggler allowed him to be the emotional crux of a film littered with great actors.

The genius of Boogie Nights is that it gives even the smallest characters the opportunity to shine, with Don Cheadle, Julianne Moore, William H. Macy, and Luis Guzman all doing great work in a limited capacity. However, it was Burt Reynolds’ comeback role as an aging pornography producer that ended up earning him the first Academy Award nomination of his entire career.

1 ‘There Will Be Blood’ (2007)

Starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano

There Will Be Blood isn’t just remembered as the best film of 2007, but as one of the few modern classics that could feasibly be put on the same level as The Godfather or Citizen Kane. The character of Daniel Plainview would prove to be one of the great anti-heroes in film history, as he is a relentlessly unpleasant, manipulative charlatan who is continuously interesting because of how depraved he proves to be.

Day-Lewis was brilliantly able to chart Plainview’s descent into madness, giving a measured account of his tipping points that never feels like it is over-the-top. Day-Lewis is a selective actor whose filmography only consists of truly great movies; nonetheless, There Will Be Blood is most certainly the finest hour of his career, and it wouldn’t be an overstep to say that it may represent the greatest male performance in film history.

