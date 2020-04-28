Every Paul Thomas Anderson Movie Ranked from, uh, “Least Best” to “Most Best”

Paul Thomas Anderson has made eight films, and none of them are bad. Such a track record immediately puts Anderson in rarefied air. How many other directors can boast eight in a row with no misses? Kurosawa? Hitchcock? Scorsese? Anderson belongs to this company and thensome, his work bursting at the seams with emotion, invention, and a palpable love of the game.

Anderson’s pure enthusiasm for cinema at times results in films and flourishes that wear their influences on their sleeves — the aforementioned Scorsese, Kubrick, Altman — but it’s clear Anderson is no pastiche player. While running through his filmography, you can see the maestro figure out how to codify, crystallize, and synthesize all the tools at his disposal into a brand new style. And then, exactly halfway through his run, he reinvented himself and did it all over again, his back half of films feeling demonstrably different than his front half, the result of an artist continually interested in growing, maturing, figuring things out. Will he start a brand new “style” with film nine?

From his incisive screenplays, his virtuoso camerawork, his unparalleled understanding of the primal relationship between “image” and “sound,” and his truly remarkable guidance with actors, Anderson proves time and time again what a pure film director he is. With all this in mind, here are Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies ranked from, well, let’s call it “least best” to “most best.” Camera pushes in, Jon Brion‘s score swells, and here we go…