Dutch director Paul Verhoeven has an impressively varied filmography, including everything from believable drama to campy satire to sci-fi action. In particular, he made some of the most creative films of the 1980s, which might not have always succeeded on every level but constantly pushed the boundaries.

His work tends to be stylized and violent, with a premium on striking imagery and surprisingly thoughtful social commentary. At the age of 84, he doesn't appear to be slowing down, with his next project Young Sinner currently in pre-production.

10 'Benedetta' (2021)

IMDb: 6.7/10

Set in the 17th century, this historical drama follows the extraordinary life of Benedetta Carlini (Virginia Efira), a young novice nun in an Italian convent. Benedetta possesses a profound religious fervor and claims to have experienced divine visions. As her reputation spreads, she becomes a figure of adoration and fascination for both the local community and the church hierarchy.

However, Benedetta's spiritual journey takes a dark turn when she begins a love affair with another nun. This draws the wrath of the church authorities, with devastating consequences. These themes of personal desire versus religious expectations have preoccupied Verhoeven for a long time, with the director saying, "I have been interested in the sacred ever since I was a child."

9 'Basic Instinct' (1992)

IMDb: 7.0/10

Verhoeven's biggest commercial success by far is this erotic thriller starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone, which grossed a whopping $352 million. Douglas plays detective Nick Curran, who investigates the murder of a rock star. The prime suspect is his crime novelist girlfriend Catherine Tramell (Stone), with whom Nick begins a tumultuous relationship.

The film was controversial, but that's also a testament to Verhoeven's provocative talents. Social critic Camille Paglia said that Stone was the highlight, calling her portrayal of Trammell "one of the great performances by a woman in screen history" and comparing her to a "pagan goddess".

8 'Turkish Delight' (1973)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Turkish Delight chronicles the romance between sculptor Erik (Rutger Hauer) and Olga (Monique van de Ven), a young woman who picks him up while he's hitchhiking. As their relationship becomes increasingly intense, Erik and Olga find themselves entangled in a cycle of desire, jealousy, and self-destruction.

This was Hauer's film debut, and he and Verhoeven would go on to collaborate several times. Although not one of Verhoeven's most well-known projects internationally, Turkish Delight is held in high regard in the Netherlands, where it was a massive box-office success.

7 'Elle' (2016)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Michèle Leblanc (Isabelle Huppert) is a successful businesswoman with a dark past. When she is brutally attacked in her own home, instead of reporting the incident to the police, Michèle takes matters into her own hands, embarking on a dangerous journey of revenge.

The film succeeds thanks to Huppert's committed, incendiary performance. Huppert has played a litany of iconic characters over her multi-decade career, but Elle ranks among her very best work.

6 'The Fourth Man' (1983)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Gerard Reve (Jeroen Krabbé) is a troubled writer who becomes involved with a seductive woman named Christine (Renée Soutendijk). Soon after, he is plagued by a series of haunting premonitions and begins to suspect that Christine poses a grave danger.

The Fourth Man is one of Verhoeven's most brutal thrillers, featuring a ton of violence and gore. It didn't connect with most critics but performed well at the American box office, paving the way for Verhoeven's first English-language film Flesh and Blood two years later.

5 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

IMDb: 7.3/10

Starship Troopers centers on a group of soldiers fighting against a species of giant alien bugs. The film is violent, outrageous, and darkly comedic, serving as a satire on the military-industrial complex and people's unthinking lust for war.

On release, Starship Troopers had a disappointing run at the box office and was excoriated by most critics. However, its reputation has improved significantly since then, with filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Edgar Wright, and Ari Aster ranking it among their all-time favorites.

4 'Total Recall' (1990)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Total Recall takes place in a future where the Earth is overpopulated and people seek an escape through virtual vacations. Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is a construction worker plagued by recurring dreams of Mars. Seeking excitement, he visits Rekall, a company that implants false memories. However, the procedure goes awry, and Quaid's life turns upside down. He discovers that his true identity might be that of a secret agent involved in a dangerous Martian conspiracy.

Quad is one of Schwarzenegger's most interesting characters, with plenty of iconic one-liners to boot ("Consider that a divorce!"). Critics were lukewarm toward Total Recall at the time, but it proved influential, inspiring countless sci-fi projects that would follow, from The Matrix to The Expanse.

3 'Soldier of Orange' (1977)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Set during World War II, Soldier of Orange depicts the lives of a group of friends from various backgrounds who are caught up in the chaos and brutality of the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. As the war unfolds, their loyalties and friendships are tested, and they are forced to make difficult choices to survive.

At the heart of the story is Erik Lanshof (Rutger Hauer), an idealistic student who becomes involved in the Dutch resistance and endures the hardships of war. This time period has always fascinated Verhoeven, as he was a child in the Netherlands during the war.

2 'RoboCop' (1987)

IMDb: 7.6/10

"You have 20 seconds to comply." In the future, crime is rampant and corporations have taken direct control of law enforcement. When Officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) is brutally murdered by a gang of criminals, his body is transformed into a high-tech cyborg known as RoboCop.

As RoboCop takes to the streets to fight crime, he begins to regain fragments of his humanity and memories, ultimately leading him on a path to confront the corrupt corporate executives responsible for his death. RoboCop was a landmark sci-fi movie, blending killer action sequences with social commentary and intriguing themes around identity and humanity.

1 'Black Book' (2006)

IMDb: 7.7/10

Another World War II drama, Black Book stars Carice Van Houten as Rachel Stein, a Jewish singer who becomes a spy for the Dutch resistance after her family is killed by the Nazis. Adopting a new identity as Ellis de Vries, Rachel infiltrates the German headquarters in the Netherlands, risking her life to gather vital information.

Van Houten (who later gained more mainstream attention as Melisandre on Game of Thrones) is terrific and adds a lot of depth to what could have been a two-dimensional character. Black Book is a melodrama, but Verhoeven's bravura storytelling and obvious passion for the material elevate it above similar, more middling fare.

