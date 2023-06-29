NBC entered the streaming world in 2020 with Peacock, named for the network's instantly recognizable colorful logo. The service presents thousands of hours of some of the network's best and most popular programming. Subscribers can enjoy everything from beloved hit comedies like The Office and Parks and Recreation and long-running dramas like the Law & Order franchise to plenty of movies, late-night talk shows and more, including content from Hallmark, Bravo, E! and more.

Like most streaming services, Peacock has a lot of content to offer, including plenty of original programming, helping it to gain momentum with audiences. From crime dramas to comedies, even modern reboots of classic series the platform has great shows to add to your watch list.

12 'Saved by the Bell' (2020-2021)

NBC revived classic sitcom Saved by the Bell for Peacock, reuniting some of its original cast members. Now governor, Zack Morris is criticized for closing high schools in low-income areas, and his plan is to move them to his alma mater, Bayside, the best school in the state.

RELATED: 10 Highly Rewatchable Sitcoms on Peacock

The revival received positive reviews and was praised for its handling of social issues, and some considered it to be one of the best new shows upon its initial release. Still, it was canceled after two seasons.

11 'A Friend of the Family' (2022)

Image via Peacock

A Friend of the Family is a miniseries based on the true story of a family whose daughter was kidnapped twice in two years in the ‘70s by a family friend. McKenna Grace stars, and Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks play her parents. The story was also the subject of the 2019 documentary Abducted in Plain Sight.

The series is a terrifying and accurate look at the events, particularly the way the girl’s abductor manipulated his way into becoming friends with the family. A Friend of the Family was well-received and has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Bupkis' (2023-)

Image via Peacock

Comedian Pete Davidson turned to his own life for inspiration for Bupkis. In addition to Davidson starring as himself, the impressive cast also includes Joe Pesci and Edie Falco, plus number of other famous guest stars, including fellow comedians and Saturday Night Live alums.

Bupkis has been compared to Curb Your Enthusiasm in the way it presents an exaggerated, fictionalized version of Davidson’s life as he navigates both fame and family dynamics. It has plenty of over-the-top funny moments, but it has its poignant ones, too, commenting on celebrity and how people present themselves.

9 'Brave New World' (2020)

Brave New World takes place in the future utopia called New London, where no one experiences any pain, everyone has a place, society has managed to eradicate violence and hunger and everyone is connected to each other in a very literal sense. It is based on the classic sci-fi novel by Aldous Huxley.

Like plenty of science-fiction utopias, Brave New World serves as a commentary on our society, and things aren’t what they seem and may not be so perfect after all. Although it was a fascinating adaptation that succeeded at bringing Huxley’s world to life, the show was canceled after one season.

8 'Based on a True Story' (2023-)

Image via Peacock

Kayley Cuoco and Chris Messina star in the dark comedy Based on a True Story, where a financially struggling, pregnant true-crime junkie realizes she knows the identity of a local serial killer and decides to capitalize on it by starting a podcast—and including the killer in it.

Shows and movies commenting on interest in true crime and armchair detectives are becoming more and more common, but Based on a True Story does it wonderfully, with a great cast and sense of humor. And of course, there are some plot twists along the way, as one can’t expect to work with a murderer and have everything go smoothly.

7 'We Are Lady Parts' 2021-)

We Are Lady Parts is a British sitcom following PhD student and skilled guitar player Amina Hussein as becomes the guitarist of the all-female Muslim punk band Lady Parts, despite having vowed to never play again.

We Are Lady Parts is a funny and smart show about identity, but it’s also endearing as the fairly straight-laced Amina balances the band with family and romance. Lady Parts itself is fun to watch, and its individual members are all entertaining in their own right, especially their aggressive drummer.

6 'Girls5eva' (2021-)

Image via Peacock

In Girls5eva, the members of a ‘90s girl group are now older and living normal lives, complete with spouses, kids and regular jobs, but after a young rapper samples their one-hit-wonder they decide to reunite. The powerhouse cast includes Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philips.

RELATED: Every Song From 'Girls5eva' Season 1, Ranked

Girls5eva is a critically acclaimed funny look at both fame and normal life, especially generational differences and the way things change over the years. The show ran for two seasons on Peacock and will be moving to Netflix for its third.

5 'The Amber Ruffin Show' (2020-)

Image via Peacock

Talk shows aren’t just for late night anymore—a number of them can be found across streaming platforms, and Peacock's offering is The Amber Ruffin Show, which features interviews, music, and everything from lighthearted skits to deep dives into current issues.

Like most talk shows, The Amber Ruffin Show takes on news with a sense of humor—and like most talk shows, it all hinges on the host. Ruffin is funny and charming, making her show among the best talk shows. It ran for three seasons, and although it has not been renewed for a fourth, it will return as the occasional special.

4 'Killing It' (2022-)

Image via Peacock

The rags-to-riches story has been done in sitcoms before, but not quite like this. In Killing It, Craig, who truly can’t catch a break, discovers the lucrative sport of python hunting, with big monetary rewards that could turn things around for him. Craig Robinson stars.

Killing It takes on issues dealing with class and capitalism, in particular, the American dream, in a hilarious way—Craig is both literally and metaphorically battling snakes to get ahead and improve his financial situation. But Killing It also has some wonderful heartfelt moments, plus a slew of interesting characters in the world of snake hunting, as one might expect.

3 'One of Us Is Lying' (2021-2022)

Image via Peacock

One of Us Is Lying is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus and is the story of five students sentenced to detention—but one of them doesn’t survive the experience. Although the death appears at first to have been due to an allergic reaction, the other four students soon become suspects in his murder, and they all have motive.

RELATED: Shadow and Bone and 9 Other Great Shows That Prove YA Isn't Dead

The title is fitting, as the show is full of twists and turns on its way to reveal what really happened and why—and the answers only lead to more questions. One of Us Is Lyingran for two seasons and has a rating of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2 'Dr. Death' (2021-2023)

Image via Peacock

Based on a hit podcast of the same name and inspired by true stories, Dr. Death is an anthology series focusing on true-crime stories in the medical world. The first season starred Joshua Jackson as a surgeon whose patients going in for routine spinal surgery suffer severe complications or die, with a cast that also included Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater. Season 2 will center around a surgeon with a reputation for innovation and star Edgar Ramirez and Mandy Moore.

RELATED: 7 True Crime Shows Like 'Candy' to Watch Next

Jackson’s character, Dr. Christopher Duntsch, is described in the series as either “incompetent” or “a sociopath,” and Jackson is charismatic and confident as Dr. Duntsch—although defensive and aggressive when confronted—making the character all the more menacing.

1 'Poker Face' (2023-)

Charlie Cale is a casino employee on the run from a casino boss in the aftermath of a suspicious death. She also has the ability to tell when a person is lying, and she puts her skills to use by investigating murders as she travels. Poker Face was created by Rian Johnson and stars Natasha Lyonne. It also features a number of guest stars.

With Johnson involved, it’s no surprise that Poker Face is clever and more inventive than the typical crime drama, and Lyonne is fantastic as Charlie. The series was critically acclaimed and beloved by audiences, and it has a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

NEXT: Every Major Streaming Service's Best Original Series, Ranked