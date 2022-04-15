The women of Peaky Blinders present a conundrum for viewers: by virtue of the show's male-centric premise, they remain firmly in main character and crime boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy)'s orbit. This problem is typical of crime shows, and reflects the tendency of power to reside with male, and not female, criminality. But it's this powerlessness against which the series' female characters constantly react. They emerge as volatile and three-dimensional figures, à la Carmela Soprano, rather than as passive witnesses to Tommy Shelby and his self-destructive tendencies. Here's a list of the top 7 women in the series: those who are most able to transcend, or work within, the limitations conferred by their proximity to the Shelby men.

Polly Gray (Helen McRory)

Polly Gray, played by the late Helen McRory, is the matriarch of the Shelby family and essentially the co-leader of the Peaky Blinders, affording her the respect of her troubled nephews, particularly gang leader Tommy Shelby. Her "second sight," attributed to her gypsy parentage, haunts her throughout the series and renders her vulnerable to bouts of impulsivity, risk-taking, and severe depression, making her Tommy's female parallel and most unflinching confidante despite their frequent disagreements. Crucially, she's one of the few people whose opinions Tommy values, emphasizing her role as a maternal figure to her motherless, and largely ungoverned, nephews and niece. By the same token, Polly's greatest vulnerability lies in her yearning for her own children, cruelly removed from her years before due to the actions of a jealous neighbor. Thus, she emerges as a kind of la llorona, a mystical figure in constant search of her lost children.

Later, her blind loyalty to her son, Michael (Finn Cole), with whom she eventually reunites, becomes increasingly problematic, as she is raped by Inspector Campbell (Sam Neill) during an attempt to free Michael from prison. However, the series thankfully subverts the "rape-as-plot-device" trope when Polly eventually murders Campbell in a deeply satisfying act of revenge. Still, she's become a pawn in the policeman's foiled plot to catch Tommy, and the rape tragically indicates the limits of her power in a male-dominated underworld, in which she is ignored by her criminal contemporaries and victimized by law enforcement. Her recurring frustration with these sexist limitations makes her one of the most complicated and three-dimensional characters on Peaky Blinders. Far from being a clichéd dispenser of wisdom and advice, she evolves into a tortured-Madonna-turned-crime-boss. McRory's 2021 death represents a loss not only to the show but to the entertainment industry in general.

Lizzie Shelby (Natasha O'Keefe)

Lizzie Shelby (née Stark) (Natasha O'Keeffe) begins the series as a prostitute in impoverished post-war Birmingham. Her plight demonstrates the few options available to destitute working-class women following World War I, especially as the return of men from the conflict overwhelmed their chances of joining the professional workforce. Lizzie's poverty makes her particularly vulnerable to former client Tommy Shelby's promises, especially once she accepts a secretarial position with the Peaky Blinders. Her lack of illusions about Tommy's criminal activity, inclination toward violence, and mental health issues makes their eventual marriage all the more surprising. Ultimately, her utter dependence on Tommy's generosity is worsened by her deep-seated fear of returning to prostitution and local ridicule. She's unable to turn down the legitimacy that his social position affords her, but she's also unflinchingly honest about the man she's married, making her in many ways a more able match than Tommy's first wife, Grace (Annabelle Wallis).

O'Keeffe beautifully shows Lizzie's transition from a wide-eyed but tough-as-nails prostitute into the elegant, but hardened, wife of a crime boss. Though Lizzie is at times harshly defined by her tense, often transactional relationship with Tommy, her character also reflects the profound, and gendered, difficulties of achieving economic independence in 1920s Britain. At the time, marriage conferred not only social status but financial security, a prospect that's far appealing than continuing with her former profession.

May Carleton (Charlotte Riley)

May Carleton (Charlotte Riley), lies on the opposite end of England's economic spectrum. A rich and pragmatic war widow who's far clearer about her sexual desires than the average upper-class woman, she gains Tommy Shelby's trust by promising to train his horse. And though the pretext for their relationship ostensibly revolves around this business transaction –– demonstrating Tommy's rather flinty approach to romance –– her loneliness neatly parallels his. Though their class differences ultimately prevent the romance's longevity –– throughout the series, Tommy is unable to transcend the stigma attached to his working-class gypsy background –– her character holds both moral and social significance in the show.

Like May, many women were widowed or deprived of the opportunity to marry during World War I, and were subsequently left to their own devices in the following decade. Rich women, in particular, found themselves managing empty "great houses" and properties they never imagined being in charge of. May's newfound status as a businesswoman reflects the challenges and rewards of these unprecedented conditions.

Esme Shelby (Aimee-Ffion Edwards)

Esme Shelby (née Lee) (Aimee-Ffion Edwards), wife of eventually murdered Shelby brother John (Joe Cole) is the only female character on the show to escape the criminal identity associated with the Peaky Blinders. A gypsy, she's originally compelled to marry John in order to broker peace between the warring Lee and Shelby families, reflecting the pragmatic role that marriage plays in the show. Though her relationship with her husband is ultimately happy, she objects to his brother Tommy's overbearing leadership and becomes estranged from the Shelby clan following her husband's unprecedented murder. Her decision to take her children "on the road" following this tragedy indicates her long-term adherence to gypsy traditions and her objection to the settled English lifestyle embraced by the more assimilated Shelby family. Her rejection of their poisonous influence suggests her strong will and her deep attachment to her own family's nomadic culture.

Jessie Eden (Charlotte Murphy)

Feminist, union organizer, and Communist Jessie Eden (Charlotte Murphy), based on the historical figure of the same name, boldly threatens to strike against the poor working conditions in Tommy Shelby's factory. Her objection to said conditions reflects the grueling reality faced by many working-class factory workers, particularly women, in 1920s England. Though he eventually agrees to her demands, Jessie and Tommy's relationship is sidelined by his ascendance in the Labour party.

While disappointed by his eventual transition to the increasingly prominent Fascist party, run by Oswald Moseley (Sam Claflin), Jessie appears to be more interested in leveraging her influence as a labor organizer than in attempting to sustain her relationship with Tommy. Though an Eden historian criticized her fictionalized portrayal on the show, the character still deserves her place on this list, due to her dynamism and her ability to carry on –– even after being used by Tommy for political expediency's sake.

Ada Thorne née Shelby (Sophie Rundle)

Thrust in the unenviable position of being Tommy Shelby's only sister, Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle) finds that her professed Communist ideals clash with those of her money-driven family members. Her short-lived marriage to vocal Birmingham Communist Freddie Thorne (Iddo Goldberg), proves to be a continuing source of tension between herself and her domineering brothers, but the association is cut short by Freddie's untimely death at the beginning of Season 2. However, like many female members of the Shelby family, Ada is deeply conflicted by her proximity to her family's violence. But her position at one of the Peaky Blinders' shell companies in London reflects her ultimate acquiescence to Tommy's influence, rendering her defiant stance increasingly superficial.

Like her aspirational brother, she's unable to escape the burdens of her working-class background, emphasized when, at a London library, Tommy loudly teases her about their hardscrabble beginnings. Still, her stubbornness and her ability to see her brother for what he is –– rather than relying on him to give her life meaning, as her siblings do –– make her an entertaining and endearing character, despite her hypocrisy and increasingly half-hearted approach to politics.

Grace Shelby (Annabelle Wallis)

Grace Shelby (née Burgess) (Annabelle Wallis), a Northern Irish Protestant, comes on the scene in Season 1 as a secret agent of the British crown. Planning to avenge her father's death at the hands of the IRA (Irish Republican Army), she's been sent to keep an eye on the Shelby family's dealings with the Irish independence group. However, she ends up falling for Tommy. Though their association is strained as he becomes aware of her ulterior motives, the pair ultimately reconcile and end up marrying. Following her untimely death, Grace takes on outsized symbolic importance in Tommy's life, representing one of the few times he enjoyed some semblance of mental peace –– particularly freedom from his post-traumatic stress disorder.

She's the feminine ideal to whom he constantly returns, frustrating the other women in his life and exacerbating Tommy's inability to relate to those around him. Her ghostly reappearances complicate Tommy's grasp of reality and worsen his already fraught relationship with the prospect of his own death. Though Wallis's performance as Grace is appealingly enigmatic, the character proves to be the least fleshed out of the Shelby women, in part due to a number of contrived plot lines in Season 3. However, her presence continues to haunt Tommy, and she comes to exemplify his yearning for death.

