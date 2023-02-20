Actor and musician Penn Badgley moved to California to begin his acting career. He is most known for his role as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, but he's been cast in significant roles since then. One of his most recent performances is his role in You as Joe Goldberg, and he is back again with the new season.

RELATED: 'You' Season 4 Cast and Character Guide for New Additions to the Netflix Series

Badgley worked in television and has made his way to the silver screen in titles such as Easy A, Margin Call, and John Tucker Must Die. He even dabbled in music as the lead singer of the indie band MOTHXR. With the help of IMDb, these are the most popular movies and TV shows in which the movie star has performed.

10 'The Young and the Restless' (1973-)

The wealthy family of Brooks and the working-class family of Foster are the focus of the entire show. It follows them through their lives in the beloved Midwestern metropolis, Genoa City. Though Badgley didn't have a major role, he appeared in a 10-episode arc that gained him recognition.

He made his debut as Phillip Chancellor IV on this soap opera at the age of 14. Being nominated for the Young Artist Award in 2001, his talent was quickly noticed. With an IMDb rating of 5.2 out of 10, this ongoing soap opera has had its ups and downs.

9 'The Stepfather' (2009)

Image via Screen Gems

A remake of the 1987 cult horror movie of the same name is loosely based on the crimes of mass murderer John List. Gary Edwards introduces himself as David Harris and tries to find a family to fit in with. His stepson, Michael Harding, played by Badgley, grows suspicious of him and his motives.

RELATED: 'The Stepfather' Remains a Timely Satire of Traditional Values

An overall consensus of critic and audience reviews was horrible for this cult classic remake. Even IMDb gave it a rating of 5.5 out of 10. Despite everything, Badgley received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Actor in a horror/thriller.

8 'John Tucker Must Die' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

A romantic comedy movie that deals with sad real-life experiences in a comedic way. After realizing their boyfriend, the basketball star, John Tucker, has been cheating on them with the other three ex-girlfriends: Carrie, Heather, and Beth, set up their former lover to fall for the new girl in town, Kate, to see his own heart broken.

Badgley appears in the movie as Scott Tucker, John's brother. In his first major movie, he looks unrecognizable with his long curly hair. Alongside the critics believing it was a disappointment, it received 5.7 stars on IMDb.

7 'What I Like About You' (2002 - 2006)

Image via Warner Bros. Television

This American sitcom is set in New York City and follows two sisters, Holly (Amanda Bynes) and Val (Jennie Garth), as they go through life together as opposites. Badgley makes an appearance in "Copy That," where he and Holly work together at a copy shop.

Although Badgely didn't get cast as one of the main characters, he guest-starred in one episode that allowed for even more comic relief. The audience enjoyed this specific outing, and the show received an overall rating of 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

6 'Easy A' (2010)

Image via Screen Gems

Olive Pendergast (Emma Stone) follows along the rumor mill of her sleeping with everyone in the school. As she finds her way through high school, she is loved by many and hated by others. She runs into Todd (Penn Badgley), the only sane and helpful person in the school.

As Stone's love interest, he got a lot of love from fans and critics alike. The story itself brings The Scarlet Letter to a modern setting. He did so well that he earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for his character. IMDb seemed to enjoy the movie with a rating of 7.0 out of 10.

5 'Margin Call' (2011)

Image via Myriad Pictures

The true inspiration for this movie is the financial crisis of 2007 — 2008. Taking over a 24-hour period at Wall Street, the movie follows the chaos that ensues during the initial stages of the crisis. Badgley played as a junior analyst of Will Emerson.

RELATED: Simon Baker on ‘High Ground’ and Why It’s Good to Feel Uncomfortable Watching the Film

A thriller might be the last thing anyone would've expected Badgley to star in before. Despite not knowing much about the financial crisis, he was praised for his performance. His team in Margin Call even won the Robert Altman Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, which deserved a 7.1 out of 10 from IMDb.

4 'The Twilight Zone' (2002 — 2003)

Image via CBS Productions

An anthology show that features different characters and stories in every episode showcasing the wonders of imagination. Badgley starred in the episode titled "Homecoming." He plays the troubled teenager as his father returns from the Iraq War. He begins to notice that something isn't right with him, unaware of what the problem is.

The second reiteration of the show received a pretty low critical response despite having some of the best episodes of The Twilight Zone. Although Badgley had a small role and only appeared in one episode, he played the emo boyfriend and troubled son spot-on. IMDb gave the show a rating of 7.2 out of 10.

3 'Will & Grace' (1998-2020)

Image via Universal Television

This American sitcom focuses on the friendship between Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler (Debra Messing). Their relationships were in the spotlight of dating, marriage, divorce, and everything in between. Badgley only appeared in the episode "I Never Promised You An Olive Garden" as a high school bully.

Badgley moved to Los Angeles at the age of 11 and landed his first acting role in Will & Grace. This '90s sitcom could have one of the best TV friendships, Will and Jack (Sean Hayes). The overall show received a high rating of 7.3 out of 10 from IMDb. His brief experience in this show allowed him to bag a main role in The Young and The Restless in 1999.

2 'Gossip Girl' (2007-2012)

Image via The CW

One of the best teen drama shows streaming on HBO Max follows an anonymous blogger, Gossip Girl, who gives the inside scoop on privileged upper-class teenagers as they go about their drama-filled lives. In the hopes of discovering their high school bully, they deal with love, hate, and backstabbing throughout the six seasons.

Initially, Badgley had turned down his role of Dan Humphrey, but after the team had a difficult time replacing him, he decided to go for it. As one of the main characters, he was loved by fans and critics who had given this show a 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. He even received six Teen Choice Awards nominations for his talent onscreen.

1 'You' (2018-)

Image via Netflix

Lifetime's television adaptation of the same name was picked up by Netflix to tell the story of Joe Goldberg, a book store manager and serial killer that loves too much that it becomes an obsession. His infatuation makes him do unspeakable things to the ones he loves most.

RELATED: The 9 Most Evil and Awful New Characters in 'You' Season 4, Ranked

You has shown Badgley's talent on the thriller side of tv shows. He was loved by critics and fans alike, even winning an Elle Style Award for International Star. The show is recognized by IMDb with a rating of 7.7 out of 10. Its newest season is coming out in two parts and includes a plethora of its anticipated plot twists. For those interested in seeing Part One, it is already out on Netflix.

KEEP READING: Gossip Girl & 9 Other Shows Cancelled After Two Seasons