Most popular actors have a certain routine and style, which people know and love for. It helps make them more recognizable and solidify them as experts in their craft. For example, Bill Murray is extremely well known for his humorous roles in various comedy films in which he excels greatly.

However, sometimes actors play roles that distance themselves from their usual stomping grounds. Some actors, from Adam Sandler to Brad Pitt, have taken roles far from what they are primarily known for; this shows their range and dedication to the art. These actors still flash their immense talent, breaking free from their comfort zone and stepping away from their typical style.

Adam Sandler — 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Uncut Gems is an extremely anxiety-inducing film that follows Adam Sandler, who gives an outstanding performance as a jeweler with a crippling gambling addiction. He finds himself stumbling into a series of stressful situations and perilous bets and starts to suffer the consequences due to this unfortunate habit.

Sandler is an actor who is best known for his crowd-pleasing comedy films, which most audiences know and love him for. Despite being well known as a charming comedy actor, he really shines as this charismatic yet greedy and flawed character. This performance showcases just how great of an actor Sandler can be if given the right material and suggests how easily he can break free from his typical style.

Kirsten Stewart — 'Spencer' (2021)

Kirsten Stewart gives an excellent portrayal in this surreal fable of a biopic about Princess Diana. Spencer tells the story of Diana's visit to the Sandringham Estate on the Christmas of 1991 and comments on the negative state of mind she has adapted while living under the royal system.

To some, Stewart has a bit of a bad track record, being a big part of the Twilight films, but recently has been killing it with her new roles. Spencer is such a deviation from the dramas Stewart is usually associated with, but this might honestly be her best performance. She looks, sounds, and acts the part of Diana perfectly; this role couldn't have been achieved by anyone else.

Jim Carrey — 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind follows the relationship between Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet) and the consequences of attempting to erase one another from their memories. The film conveys fantastic themes of the importance of memories and is carried by its original screenplay from Charlie Kaufman and the two memorable lead performances.

Along with Sandler, Carey is well-known for his comedic background. He often plays very eccentric and over-the-top characters, which is why his performance in Eternal Sunshine is very special. It contrasts his usual kooky nature, as Joel Barish is very quiet and reserved. However, Carrey perfectly conveys this type of personality in a truly profound portrayal of this interestingly introverted character.

Lupita Nyong'o — 'Us' (2019)

Us tells the story of a family that goes on a vacation to gain a sense of relaxation, but their serenity is swiftly disrupted when they are confronted by murderous alternate versions of themselves.

Lupita Nyong'o surprised everyone with her break-out role in 12 Years a Slave; however, since then, she has primarily been staring in various blockbuster movies such as Star Wars and Black Panther. However, in 2019, she dabbled in the horror genre, giving two great performances as the opposing mothers within the film. The fact that she was able to play two very different characters so convincingly is impressive and suggests that her talent as an actor can stretch across any genre.

Brad Pitt — 'Burn After Reading' (2008)

Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and a wide variety of other actors star in this amazing film about some crucial information belonging to the CIA that accidentally falls into the hands of some regular gym employees. Burn After Reading is a fun subversion and parody of the spy genre but doesn't play out like a typical comedy. It has the signature Coen brothers style, with a lot of dark humor and witty characters.

Pitt's performance in this film is really surprising as he plays off very goofy mannerisms. Normally Pitt is portrayed as a "cool guy" in most of his movies, but seeing him covey a more dopey and himbo-type tone is very entertaining. It's a very different character from what roles Pitt usually plays, but his performance is still full of life and charm and brings great energy to the film.

Daniel Craig — 'Knives Out' (2019)

Knives Out follow Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc who is mysteriously commissioned to investigate the peculiar death of a famous novelist named Harlan Thormbley (Christopher Plummer). The convoluted mystery slowly unfolds as Blanc teams up with Thrombley's nurse and closest friend Marta (Ana de Armas) to figure out who out of the many members of the extended dysfunctional family could have caused the death.

Craig is an actor primarily known for his iconic role as James Bond and for starring in several other action films. He has also dabbled in a few mystery films, such as David Fincher's The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. However, his role in Knives Out is definitely his most unique and charming, as the film subverts the expectations of the classic mystery genre. Craig's ability to give a thrilling performance with such a distinct accent and attitude is highly amusing, and audiences can't wait for this character to return in the next Knives Out film.

Simon Rex — 'Red Rocket' (2021)

Image via Cannes

Simon Rex plays the unforgettable "Mikey" in this film about an ex-porn star who has to retreat to his hometown after being devoid of success in Los Angeles. However, when he meets a young woman, he starts to get back on his feet and believes the world is pretty much giving him a second shot at fame.

Red Rocket sees one of the most jarring cases of an actor who just sprouted out of nowhere and completely killed it compared to his previous roles. Rex's performance in this film is astounding and much better than any of his previous work, including the Scary Movie franchise and several less-than-stellar B-movie comedy/parody films. His character in Red Rocket is simultaneously likable and also awful and narcissistic. The film does a great job at creating a convincing story around this character without forgetting to highlight his flaws.

