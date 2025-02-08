The Academy Awards are the most important event in Hollywood history. Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars are meant to celebrate the best in cinema every year, recognizing the greatest movies and the people who come together to create them. The acting categories are among the most anticipated and exciting every year, with major movie stars, underappreciated character actors, and up-and-coming talent recognized every year, depending on their on-screen work.

However, not every worthy performance is recognized. With only five slots per acting category, there is bound to be more than one worthy performance that goes unrecognized by the Academy. Some of these snubs are particularly hurtful, considering the performer might be delivering career-best work in their respective movie. This list will rank the best performances from the 2010s that were snubbed by the Academy. The ranking will consider the performance itself and how surprising the snub was considering the actor's role throughout their respective year's awards season. In case you're wondering why there are no horror performances here, don't worry; they will have a list of their own shortly.

10 Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin

'The Social Network' (2010)

Two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield rose to prominence with his BAFTA-winning performance in the drama Boy A. However, David Fincher's The Social Network turned him into an international star and earned him a legion of fans. In the film, Garfield plays Eduardo Saverin, Mark Zuckerberg's former friend and a co-founder of Facebook, who later sues him following a falling out.

For his work on the film, Garfield received nominations at both the Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards; in a just world, he would've received his first Oscar nomination, too. Garfield is charming, unassuming, and effortlessly engaging in the role, acting as the perfect foe for Jesse Eisenberg's take on Zuckerberg. His now-iconic speech after finding out he has been removed from the company is among the single most quotable and defining moments of 2010s cinema.