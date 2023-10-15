Since its inception in 2012, indie film production company A24 has dominated the movie market. In just 11 years, A24 has covered almost everything from modern slashers, emotional coming-of-age tales and Oscar-winning adventures. They have left no stone unturned, and have created some of the most impressive works in decades.

The New York-based company have particularly inspired a new generation of horror, with some of the most successful coming from A24. However, this extensive variety of movies wouldn't be so perfect without the incredible acting performances. Fans take to Reddit to rank their favorite performances in A24 films.

10 Trevante Rhodes - 'Moonlight' (2016)

In this 2016 Barry Jenkins coming-of-age drama Moonlight, viewers follow the struggles of the main character Chiron (Alex R. Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes) through three phases of his life; childhood, teenage, and as a young adult. Chiron deals with issues surrounding identity and sexuality with guidance from local drug dealer Juan (Mahershala Ali).

TheCosmicFailure included Trevante Rhodes' performance in their list. His multilayered acting, with touches of vulnerability, earned him well-deserved recognition for the role. Rhodes elevated an already beautifully executed film. Moonlight ultimately won Best Picture at the Oscars, being the first LGBTQ+ story to win.

9 Dev Patel - 'The Green Knight' (2021)

David Lowery's 2021 medieval-fantasy adaptation The Green Knight stars Dev Patel as Gawain, who sets himself on a quest to face the Green Knight, a giant that resides in Camelot. He goes on this mission to prove himself to his family and peers. The Green Knight fell under the radar compared to some A24 films, but this adventure is worth the watch.

Included by gabbardgoul with 54 upvotes, Dev Patel gave a spellbinding performance as Gawain. Critics credited him as the most compelling part of the fantasy flick, with his ability to balance the character's strengths and weaknesses. If The Green Knight has passed any viewers by, it might be worth the watch.

8 Paul Mescal - 'Aftersun' (2022)

In what has been considered one of the best films of 2022, Paul Mescal stars as Calum, a young father struggling with depression. He takes his 11-year-old daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) on holiday to Turkey. Sophie bonds with teenagers staying at the resort, facing her incoming adolescence. Meanwhile, Calum deals with his own demons.

Paul Mescal was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Aftersun, with fans and critics alike praising his nuance and authenticity in this exploration of father-daughter relationships. Dlx88 included him in their list of favourite performances, with many viewers in agreement. Mescal is one to watch.

7 Anya Taylor-Joy - 'The Witch' (2015)

The Witch was Robert Eggers' feature directorial debut in 2015. This folk horror starred Anya Taylor-Joy as Thomasin, also making her debut as a film actress at age 18. Set in New England in the 1630s, a family faces evil forces that lurk beyond the woods on their farm.

The Witch sits aside other examples of the new age of horror, working within the sub-genre of witchcraft like Hereditary. However, it would not be as elevated without Taylor-Joy. Included by a couple of Redditors including kahlfahl, Anya Taylor-Joy commits wholeheartedly to her role with terrifying micro-expressions, culminating in an incredible performance.

6 Patti LuPone - 'Beau Is Afraid' (2023)

Following on from the impeccable Midsommar, Ari Aster came out with Beau is Afraid in 2023, a tragicomedy starring Joaquin Phoenix with a supporting cast including Patti LuPone. When his mother Mona (LuPone) dies suddenly, Beau, a man riddled with paranoia, embarks on a surrealist journey to get to her funeral, encountering his worst fears along the way.

LuPone, famed for her incredible Broadway runs, stands out in Beau is Afraid despite only having a few scenes as Beau's terrifying mother. Skruish said that she "brought the house down" with her performance as Mona, portraying all ranges of emotion and creating tension-filled atmospheres.

5 Mia Goth - 'Pearl' (2022)

Mia Goth has been everywhere lately, and justifiably so. She stars in Ti West's film series X, which has solidified itself as some of the best modern slashers. She plays both central characters Maxine and Pearl, with an upcoming sequel MaXXXine. In Pearl, a prequel to X, viewers follow the disturbed main character as she is isolated on a farm with her parents. She descends into madness, yearning for more in life.

Mia Goth becomes Pearl, heart and soul. Her performance is one for the books. It is elevated by how different her portrayal of Maxine is in X. Used-neighborhood-81 included Mia Goth as a favorite, surprised that no one had mentioned her yet. She perfectly embodies Pearl's lust for stardom.

4 Robert Pattinson - 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

In another Robert Eggers New England-based horror, The Lighthouse stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as lighthouse keepers who are stranded after a storm. They attempt to survive and stay sane, while Ephriam Winslow (Pattinson) begins having troubling visions.

Robert Pattinson commits himself entirely in his performance as the troubled Winslow, with subtleties that communicate his desperation and inclination to survive this situation and go on to succeed in life. Jayymeister included Pattinson with fans in agreement, receiving 102 upvotes. Robert Pattinson thrives in this work of contemporary elevated horror.

3 Michelle Yeoh - 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, was the film everybody was talking about last year. This masterpiece combined too many genres to list, including fantasy, surrealism and martial arts. Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn Quan Wang who connects with the multiverse while being chased down by the IRS. Ae_94 includes Yeoh as one of their favorites.

In this incredible exploration of identity, love and mother-daughter relationships, Yeoh sets a precedent for compelling and unforgettable performances. She showcases a woman's journey through parallel universes with vulnerability; it is the performance of a lifetime. Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress, making history as the first Asian actress to win.

2 Florence Pugh - 'Midsommar' (2019)

In another example of elevated horror, Ari Aster's 2019 cult psychological horror Midsommar has had a withstanding reputation as one of the best modern horrors. A grieving woman named Dani (Florence Pugh) goes on a trip with her partner and friends to a remote part of Sweden, and it descends into terror as the community is revealed to be a pagan cult.

Florence Pugh takes this movie from good to perfect, with her portrayal as a woman consumed by grief and desperate for emotional support. Included by tonyhawkunderground3, Pugh expertly performs each step of cult indoctrination, eventually yielding. Her terrifying smile at the conclusion of the film exemplifies it all. Pugh proved herself as an incredible horror performer.

1 Toni Collette - 'Hereditary' (2018)

In yet another Ari Aster horror, Hereditary follows the story of a woman named Annie Graham (Toni Collette) grieving her mother. Annie and her family begin to unravel secrets about the Graham family history, and terrifying events begin to unfold. It is one of A24's highest-grossing movies ever.

Written in by multiple fans on Reddit including itsmorganlloyd, Toni Collette jumps all in as a grief-stricken and harrowed mother, facing the effects of trauma and becoming consumed by regret and pain. In her performance of a lifetime, she engages the viewers with what it's like to be a mother about to lose everything. Whatever A24 is going to do next, no one can be ready.

