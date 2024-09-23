B-movies have rarely garnered the respect they deserve from the general public as shown in the name. Originally, the cheaper second half of a double feature that morphed into low-budget genre films during the 50s. It's now become a massive genre encompassing not just low-budget popcorn movies but unrestrained wannabe blockbusters and even art-house films. With all the different forms B-movies have taken over the decades, one thing seems to be consistent and that's the lack of strong performances. Fans have to wonder how much better a lot of these could be if they starred actors who were capable of reveling in the cheese.

As a genre used as a vehicle for unknowns and D-listers, it's not every day that you get a genuinely amazing performance from a B-movie. It takes a special talent to make bad dialogue feel riveting. That said, when the right performer can walk the line between being hokey and charismatic, it results in a truly unique experience. When actors like Uma Thurman in Batman and Robin or Bruce Campbell in Army of Darkness turn out A-list performances with B-movie material, they blur the lines between prestige and camp.

10 Pam Grier as Foxy Brown

'Foxy Brown' (1974)

Pam Grier's blaxploitation era films Coffy and Foxy Brown helped pave the way for audiences to accept African American actresses leading Hollywood movies. However, these aren't just trailblazing films in black cinema but movies overall with Grier's big screen heroines standing up for themselves and their beliefs, sometimes violently, far before it was popular.

Pam Grier, as Foxy Brown, is so iconic and overpowering that a lot of people forget this film was panned by critics at the time. Despite that, for years Grier's character mesmerized audiences, fighting men and toting guns while retaining her femininity. Foxy showed Black actresses could be more than the submissive spunky nanny or maid but desirable and independent, helping to forge a new path for Black women in cinema.

9 Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine

'Seed of Chucky' (2004)

Like most horror franchises, the Chucky series is a franchise that started with lots of promise but, after one too many sequels, almost became a parody of itself. Fortunately, the series threw a curve ball by giving this murderous killing doll a child and wife played by Jennifer Tilly. Known mostly for her supporting roles as the seductive vixen or a simpleton, Tiily would forever change the series.

From her sultry yet humorous voice inflection to her ability to recognize the comedy and terror of a scene, Tilly breathes life into this otherwise mediocre film. Tilly's performance takes dialogue that would be eye-rolling in other actresses' hands and makes it engaging, overshadowing Chucky in his own movie. Her unique voice adds to the hilarity of how abrasive and profane this little girl's doll is. In fact, by the end, Chucky himself seems scared of his bride.

Seed of Chucky Release Date November 11, 2004 Director Don Mancini Runtime 87 Main Genre Comedy

8 Samuel L. Jackson as Neville Flynn

'Snakes on a Plane' (2006)

Samuel L. Jackson himself has commented on the fact that he's never turned down a movie role. Therefore, it's no surprise to see him in this notoriously wacky film about poisonous snakes invading a plane. What no one could expect was that he would deliver one of the most classic lines of the 21st century.

While it can be said Jackson has been in several bad movies, what can't be said is he doesn't give his all. Jackson understands the absurdity of this script and delivers every line winking at the audience. This makes viewers feel the film is purposefully bad and not just another underdeveloped movie. In fact, Jackson's self-awareness became the whole basis of their now infamous marketing campaign that allowed fans to laugh with the film and not at it.

7 Raul Julia as M. Bison

'Street Fighter' (1994)

From Broadway to television and film, Raul Julia was known as a character actor with a vast range. He even found mainstream recognition for his role as Gomez in Tim Burton's The Addams Family. In his last role before his death, Julia agreed to play General Bison in Street Fighter to spend more time with his children, who loved the game, bringing his Broadway sensibilities to this campy movie.

While Street Fighter is a notoriously cheesy film, fans agree Julia's performance stands out among its ensemble. The rest of the cast may feel like they're in a B-movie, but Julia brings a Shakespearean gravitas to Bison. He understands the humor in Bison's God complex and uses it to make every scene he's in eventful.

Street Fighter Release Date December 23, 1994 Runtime 102 Main Genre Action

6 Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

"I'm a wild and an untamed thing, I'm a bee with a deadly sting!" Jim Sharman's film of Richard O'Brien's stage show stars Tim Curry as a hyper-kinky mad scientist. Curry has been excellent elsewhere, perhaps otherwise best-known for originating Pennywise the Clown on-screen in the 1990 miniseries of Stephen King's It, but this is the actor's single most iconic and impressive achievement, wall-to-wall inspired weirdness.

The very epitome of a cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show got off to a rocky ("Rocky!") start at the box office before bewitching fans across the world. It has since broken all kinds of records for theatrical longevity. It's a corny, strange film with great songs and one hell of a lead performance.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Release Date August 14, 1975 Director Jim Sharman Runtime 98 Main Genre Comedy Cast Tim Curry , Susan Sarandon , Barry Bostwick , Richard O'Brien , Patricia Quinn , Nell Campbell Writers Richard O'Brien , Jim Sharman Tagline Another Kind Of Rocky. Website http://www.rockyhorror.com/ Expand

5 Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Franklin

'Deep Blue Sea' (1999)