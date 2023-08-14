From a weak script and frail premise to unprofessional execution and poor editing/visual effects, many individual components make a potentially good film a bad one instead. Writing is undoubtedly one of the aspects that can make or break a movie. Acting performances, as many would agree, are also at the top of the list.

With that being said, just as bad acting makes a great film considerably worse, incredible performances make a bad movie a tad less unpleasant and less difficult to sit through. On Reddit, users share their takes on what are some of the best performances in arguably bad films.

10 Guy Pearce in 'Lockout' (2012)

Lockout, also known as Space Jail, centers on a man (Guy Pearce) wrongly convicted and accused of treason against the United States. Snow is offered freedom under the condition of rescuing the President's daughter, who was captured by violent convicts.

Although Redditor duckliondog on Reddit believes that Pearce's performance is the best thing to come out of the James Mather and Steve Saint Leger action sci-fi, other users, like the user jonathanaltman, perceive the film as a "legitimately awesome cult-worthy flick," proving the point that tastes are, in an important way, subjective. Still, there is no denying that Pearce delivered a solid performance in the movie.

9 Ewan McGregor in the 'Star Wars' Prequels

The Star Wars prequels, which focus on the training of the powerful Anakin Skywalker (portrayed by Hayden Christensen) as a Jedi, are somewhat infamous for the quality of writing and acting they feature. Still, Ewan McGregor did a solid job bringing the iconic Obi-Wan Kenobi to life, and Redditors seem to agree.

According to the user bonkerz1888, the actor's heartfelt performance is "the only consistently good thing about those three films and he improved with each one." Despite the general hatred for the trilogy, these films still managed to deliver great action sequences while shining a light on Darth Vader's origins.

8 Pedro Pascal in 'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

As it would seem, many people believe that one of the best things to come out of the most recent Wonder Woman installment is Pedro Pascal's performance as the antihero Maxwell Lord. The superhero film based on the DC character portrayed by Gal Gadot follows the heroine on a quest to save the world after a wish-granting artifact falls into the wrong hands.

When Redditors were asked which are some great performances in bad movies, a user mentioned the actor, to which a now-deleted account replied, "Dude carried the entire movie." Despite its negative reviews and obvious flaws (the film is, in fact, a lot weaker than its predecessor), the technicolor Wonder Woman 1984 still makes a somewhat fun, entertaining watch.

7 Meryl Streep in 'The Iron Lady' (2011)

Loosely based on John Campbell's biography "The Iron Lady: Margaret Thatcher, from Grocer's Daughter to Prime Minister," this Meryl Streep-led biographical drama illustrates the life and career of the former British Prime Minister, the first woman to take such charge in the United Kingdom.

As always, Meryl Streep delivered a powerhouse performance that elevated the film and made it worth the watch for her talents alone. When the user Bouche032 mentioned The Iron Lady, another user, SailingBroat, however, argued that "Meryl Streep is someone I can never see past in terms of truly being lost in a role/or the character being bigger than her."

6 Florence Pugh in 'Don't Worry Darling' (2022)

Don't Worry Darling was a highly anticipated film last year (especially by Harry Styles fans, who were eagerly counting down the days until the film came out). While a big chunk of the anticipation around Olivia Wilde's feature was given to the members of its cast (and all the drama revolving around its production), its initially promising premise about a housewife living in a suspicious idyllic company town also had some people intrigued.

At first, Don't Worry Darling had undeniable potential. However, the dystopian psychological thriller's execution ultimately left much to be desired. "Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling," as a Redditor suggested, is assuredly one of the best things about the film, as the actress' acting skills are unparalleled, leading her to steal every scene she is in.

5 Michael Fassbender in 'Prometheus' (2012)

Prometheus may not be the best installment of the Alien franchise, but it still delivers solid performances, namely from Michael Fassbender, who viewers can't help but praise on the platform. This fifth entry of the iconic saga depicts a human expedition ending in death and destruction.

Many believe that Prometheus clearly needed polishing. Despite its stunning visuals, Ridley Scott's film is widely believed to be poorly written with an inconsistent plot. "He was great and the rest of the movie was boring as hell," a deleted user commented when another deleted account mentioned the movie.

4 Rami Malek in 'Bohemian Rapsody' (2018)

Focusing on the life and career of legendary singer Freddie Mercury, the lead of the British rock band Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek in what has become his Oscar-winning performance. Although general audiences were very impressed with the precision and detail with which the Bryan Singer film was made, it fell short of many expectations.

According to user peter095837, Singer's movie is not great, but "Rami Malek's performance was so good." Furthermore, in Redditor SvJosip1996's words, "it did not save the whole movie, but he really did the best he could, and was amazing." Ultimately, what makes BohemianRhapsody a messy film is perhaps its clumsy editing and, at times, poor writing, which results in an awkward connection of events.

3 Raul Julia in 'Street Fighter' (1994)

When it comes to Steven E. de Souza's Jean-Claude Van Damme-led low-rated action-adventure comedy that follows a couple of martial arts heroes fighting against the acts of Dictator M. Bison, Raul Julia's performance as the bad guy seems to be a fan-favorite, with many users highlighting it on the website.

"I think the all time best answer for this is Raul Julia as M. Bison in Street Fighter," ihavefiveofbroat said. "You can tell he really gave it his best even though that movie is pretty bad," the original poster replied. In a different post, TrickNatural noted that while it is not an Oscar-worthy performance, the actor brought "his A-game and charm, to a movie that just never gets on his level." With that being said, Street Fighter is objectively a terrible movie that falls into the "so-bad-they're-good" category.

2 Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' (2019)

Joker was undeniably adored globally when it came out, with Joaquin Phoenix delivering one of the most solid performances of his career by bringing the Clown of Gotham to life in this innovative Todd Phillips take on the character's backstory. Nevertheless, even if it features undeniably great cinematography and even better acting, some critics believe that Joker is pretentious and fails to understand its representation of violence and mental health.

Although far from being the worst movie out there, Phillips' movie ended up relying on shock value a bit too much, and Phoenix's acting is undoubtedly one of its strongest assets. "It's rare that a single performance elevates a film so much," Redditor hoodie92 said. "That movie is like having a [two-hour] conversation with the worst person in a freshman philosophy class, but Phoenix is great," the user Tamika_Olivia wrote.

1 Daniel Day-Lewis in 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Another popular pick for impeccable performances in (arguably) bad films is no one less than Daniel Day-Lewis in Martin Scorsese's somewhat poorly constructed, nevertheless engaging feature. Day-Lewis played Bill "The Butcher" Cutting in this crime drama revolving around Leonardo DiCaprio's Amsterdam Vallon, who returns to New York City seeking revenge for his father's killer, played by the actor.

"Some may disagree with the movie being bad," a Redditor commented. "But I was super disappointed with it. Horribly anticlimactic." The user went on to say that the actor was "just utterly incredible as Bill The Butcher" in Gangs of New Yorkand, to many's surprise, would also argue that Day-Lewis' staggering performance was "even better" than his Oscar-winning one.

