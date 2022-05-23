While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has received more mixed reviews than its predecessor, its box office success on its debut weekend is apparent. This is Sam Raimi’s first superhero feature since 2007’s Spider-Man 3 and his first directing endeavor since Oz the Great and Powerful in 2013, which generated lots of praise.

However, the film's success is due not just to the director's talent and Michael Waldron's screenplay but also to the exceptionally outstanding cast, from Benedict Cumberbatch to John Krasinski. A couple of performances from the ensemble cast, in particular, stand out.

Elizabeth Olsen As Scarlet Witch

In this Doctor Strange’s second installment, Wanda Maximoff takes an expected turn toward the full-fledged House of M-style villainy hinted in WandaVision, and Elizabeth Olsen undoubtedly nails it.

Olsen's acting is remarkable throughout the film, with her tone, cadence, and accent conveying how the character's self-control is being strained to the breaking point. With previous acting experience regarding grief in films such as Sorry For Your Loss and WandaVision, Olsen is excellent at portraying a woman in profound suffering and attempting to find the correct register that fans can’t help but sympathize with her.

Xochitl Gomez As America Chavez

The first time being introduced to the MCU, Xochitl Gomez has to spend a lot of time running and screaming as a brave teenager with the ability to travel through the multiverse. Nonetheless, Chavez is unquestioningly virtuous and strives to do what is right, yet she is also fragile and human.

Gomez makes the most of her screen time to give the audience a sense of America. She also indicates that she has humorous and dramatic potential, which will aid her greatly in her future with the MCU.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, although in a less pompous (but surely not meek) and slightly less caustic form in his second film. Strange is more empathetic this time, lamenting the marriage of the love of his life, taking a young interdimensional traveler under his wing, and inspiring her to harness her gift and become a superhero.

Cumberbatch shares tremendous on-screen chemistry with all his co-stars. Moreover, he again displays his talent by portraying more than three incarnations of Strange in Multiverse of Madness, each with distinct characteristics and universal marks. He also provides a nuanced performance in the role, masking profound grief with dry humor, giving Strange a deeper private life.

Benedict Wong As Wong

In Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Wong reprises his role as Wong, the new Sorcerer Supreme. Wong continues to exhibit his rivalry/friendship with Strange while attempting to fulfill his duty and earn Strange's respect in the end.

In Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Wong gets to play his character with varying depths and emotional turmoil. Even though the screenplay does not provide Wong with much material to work with, he manages to shine effortlessly when his time comeshe manages to shine effortlessly. He also succeeded in showing a tired resignation that works for a man who is tortured and battered for the majority of the film.

Rachel McAdams As Dr. Christine Palmer

Dr. Christine Palmer and her variants play a significantly more significant role in the second installment of Doctor Strange, with more action and cerebral sequences that show more of the character than a monochromatic one.

When Earth-838's Christine Palmer appears, Rachel McAdams finally has a chance to show off her talents and her incredible chemistry with Cumberbatch. Moreover, she also demonstrates her action movie potential with quick motions and a badass attitude.

Chiwetel Ejiofor As Karl Mordo

Chiwetel Ejiofor reprises his role as Karl Mordo from the first Doctor Strange film. However, he isn’t who fans remember he was. Ejiofor portrays an Earth-838 version of Mordo, who inherited Strange's position on the Illuminati roster after Strange perished in the battle with Thanos.

The manipulative, picky version of Ejiofor that he gets to play in Multiverse of Madness nonetheless gives the actor plenty to work with. Despite originating from a different universe, Mordo and his Earth-616 counterpart share the same mindset, and we can applaud Ejiofor for a unique and comparable performance.

Patrick Stewart As Charles Xavier

The Multiverse of Madness trailers teased Patrick Stewart's return to the role of Charles Xavier, but fans weren't prepared for how stunning and horrifying his cameo would be. In one of the film's most terrifying jump scares, Xavier sees Wanda in the mental world and has his neck mercilessly snapped.

The actor adds his typical soft sadness to the role and one of his lines from the X-Men films, which fans will recognize. Since two versions of Professor X in MCU and Fox aren’t different from each other, Stewart effortlessly masters his role and becomes one of the most memorable parts of the film.

John Krasinski As Reed Richards

Since Marvel Studios reclaimed the rights to the Fantastic Four characters and announced a reboot, John Krasinski has been a popular fan casting option for the role of Reed Richards. Krasinski ultimately got fans' wishes in Multiverse of Madness, taking on the part of Earth-838's Mr. Fantastic.

Though Earth-838’s Reed Richards fails to live up to his title of "The Smartest Man on Earth" after only a few minutes on screen, Krasinski has succeeded in imprinting a memorable MCU debut image of Mr. Fantastic in the minds of audiences. As a result, fans can rest easy knowing that Earth-616's Mr. Fantastic will shine thanks to Krasinski's talents.

