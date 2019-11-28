The Best Performances of the 2010s

0

The 2010s were packed with amazing performances. It wasn’t difficult to go every year at the Oscar and count the many snubs not because the nominated actors were undeserving, but because so many others were also deserving of accolades and recognition. But there are some performances that just stick with you or define an actor so well or make for an unforgettable character that they need to be acknowledged. With that in mind, we’ve listed some of our favorite performances of the decade, and while it’s far from comprehensive (we could have easily made a list that surpassed 100 characters), we feel that these actors deserve special recognition for their incredible work.