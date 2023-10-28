Some directors are referred to as “actor’s directors,” and Ron Howard definitely qualifies. Prior to directing his first feature film Grand Theft Auto in 1977, Howard has been a popular television star on Happy Days. He had appeared in such acclaimed films as The Shootist and American Graffitti, which certainly gave him a complete understanding of the work needed both in front and behind the camera.

Even if he started as an actor, Howard has now matured into one of the industry’s greatest directors. Here are the ten best performances in Ron Howard movies, ranked.

10 Val Kilmer, 'Willow' (1988)

George Lucas reinvented the science fiction genre with Star Wars, and then reinvented action cinema with Raiders of the Lost Ark. It was only a matter of time before Lucas got around to the fantasy genre. Lucas recruited Howard (who he’d met on American Graffiti) to direct the fantasy epic Willow, which essentially felt like his version of The Lord of the Rings.

Kilmer appears as Madmartigan, the rogue warrior who helps the young hero Willow (Warwick Davis) complete his quest. Madmartigan essentially felt like a medieval version of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo.

9 Daryl Hannah, 'Splash' (1984)

Splash is quite literally a “fish out of water” story. Howard’s 1984 romantic comedy stars Tom Hanks as the salesman Allen Bauer, who discovers that the mermaid Madison (Daryl Hannah) that he grew up dreaming about returned to his life. Although the film has some somewhat problematic jokes that haven’t aged very well, the story itself is a very sweet one.

Madison’s excitement at seeing all the wonders of the “human world” are very amusing. Hannah and Hanks’ infectious chemistry adds emotional realism to a premise that couldn’t be more ridiculous.

8 Glenn Close, 'The Paper' (1994)

Howard is a filmmaker who often explores social and political themes within his work. Although The Paper has its comedic beats, the film’s message about the importance of pragmatism and activism within the journalistic industry is told with grace. It’s a message that feels even more relevant today than it did during the film’s initial release.

Howard explores the insidious forces at play within the newspaper business with the character Alicia Clark (Glenn Close), a managing editor that prefers sensationalism over carefully crafted stories. Clark’s editorial comments create headaches for the metro editor Henry Hackett (Michael Keaton).

7 Michael Keaton, 'Night Shift' (1982)

Night Shift marked the breakthrough of Michael Keaton, who became one of Howard’s most loyal collaborators. The film follows the put-upon stockbroker Chuck Lumley (Henry Winkler), who is forced to take a job as a morgue attendant after his career pluments.

This was during the height of Winkler’s popularity as “The Fonz,” but it was Keaton’s performance as Chuck’s quirky new coworker Bill Blazejowski that stole the film. Blazejowski convinced Chuck to help him start an absurd scheme to turn the morgue into a destination for New York City’s sex workers.

6 Paul Giamatti, 'Cinderella Man' (2005)

Cinderella Man may be a “by the numbers” sports biopic, but Howard’s sensitivity turned it into a modern classic. The film follows the boxing legend James J. Braddock (Russell Crowe), a working class longshoreman that decides to return to the world of light heavyweight boxing. Although a critical injury had previously forced him to leave the sport, Braddock restarted his training with the help of the inspirational trainer Joe Gould (Paul Giamatti).

Crowe was so impressed by Giamatti’s work on the film that he personally lobbied for his co-star to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

5 Ed Harris, 'Apollo 13' (1995)

It turns out that one of the greatest space movies ever made isn’t a work of science fiction at all. Howard’s 1995 historical drama Apollo 13 explores the chaotic events of the 1970 lunar mission that nearly ended in tragedy.

Howard does a great job at showing the communication between the astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon), and Fred Haise (Bill Paxton) and their team at NASA that remain on Earth. Ed Harris’ performance as Gene Kranz, the White Team Flight Director, earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

4 Daniel Bruhl, 'Rush' (2013)

The best movies about sports rivalries show the similarities between characters that couldn’t be any more different. Howard’s 2013 biographical drama Rush explores the intense schism between the Formula 1 racers James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Bruhl).

Hunt is a wild party goer who loves indulging in excess, but Lauda is a reclusive loner who treats the sport with utmost professionalism. Bruhl is able to show how a character that some felt was “emotionless” was capable of great passion for the sport that he has dedicated his life to.

3 Frank Langella, 'Frost/Nixon' (2008)

Does Richard Nixon deserve redemption, or punishment? That’s a question that the journalist David Frost (Michael Sheen) was faced with when he earned the chance to interview the former President of the United States (Frank Langella) several years after the Watergate scandal. Frost/Nixon dramatizes the events, and Langella’s performance feels like much more than a simple impersonation.

He embodies the aggressive spirit that defined one of the most controversial politicians in American history; Nixon argues that the President is above the law, and should not have to face the same consequences as a normal citizen.

2 Dianne West, 'Parenthood' (1989)

Howard’s experiences filming Happy Days paid off by the time that he made Parenthood; his 1989 dramedy explores the relationships between American families in a way that feels very similar to a sitcom. Parenthood is almost painfully funny for anyone that has a quirky family, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t treat its characters with respect.

Dianne West earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Helen Buckman. Buckman is a single mother who does her best to give guidance for her children in the wake of her husband’s absence.

1 Russell Crowe, 'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

A Beautiful Mind may not be very accurate to the events that it’s based on, but that doesn’t make it any less of a great movie. Howard’s 2001 Best Picture winner (which also earned him his first Oscar win for Best Director) dramatizes the life of the maverick mathematician John Nash (Russell Crowe).

Nash’s brilliance was evident from a young age, but struggles with schizophrenia made his career very challenging. Crowe was able to show the brilliance of Nash’s contributions, while also paying respect to the challenges that he faced along the way.

