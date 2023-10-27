The literature of Stephen King defies any genre. King may be best known for his work within the horror genre, but he has written many novels and short stories revolving around more grounded stories. King’s work has inspired many classic films, as well as a few notable misfires. Not every King adaptation is accurate to the source material, but that doesn’t make his writing any less important.

Although some King adaptations are better than others, it’s inspiring to see that his work continues to have such staying power with audiences. Here are the ten best performances in Stephen King adaptations, ranked.

10 Carla Gugino, ‘Gerald's Game’ (2017)

There aren’t many horror directors in recent years that have transformed the genre quite like Mike Flanagan. In addition to directing the underrated adaptation of King’s sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep, Flanagan also helmed an underrated Netflix version of King’s novella Gerald’s Game.

Carla Gugino gives an Academy Award worthy performance as a woman whose romantic weekend goes awry when her husband (Bruce Greenwood) mysteriously dies of a heart attack during an intimate moment.

9 Christopher Walken, ‘The Dead Zone’ (1983)

Christopher Walken may be best known for his zany comedic work and Saturday Night Live appearances, but he was nonetheless convincing in David Cronenberg’s 1983 adaptation of King’s novel The Dead Zone.

The film focuses on a kind-hearted math teacher (Walken) who is granted with incredible powers after a mysterious accident; he’s forced to turn into a small town hero after learning about the evil plans of a corrupt United States Senate candidate (Martin Sheen). Walken captures the incredible weight of having to hold so much responsibility on his shoulders.

8 Ian McKellen, ‘Apt Pupil’ (1998)

Bryan Singer’s 1998 adaptation of the King story Apt Pupil explores a cat and mouse game between two utterly unlikeable characters. Ian McKellen stars as a former Nazi war criminal that escaped justice, only to be discovered by a stuck up high school student (Brad Renfro) that is seeking a school mentor.

McKellen brings a sense of menace to a character who is able to keep his secrets buried deep within the past in order to avoid detection. He doesn’t shy away from showing just how heartless fascist principles are.

7 Keith Gordon, ‘Christine’ (1983)

The 1983 horror film Christine isn’t just one of the best King adaptations, but one of the best films of John Carpenter’s career. The film explores the experiences of a high school student (Keith Gordon) who leverages the power of his mysterious car Christine to help survive the struggles of teenage bullying.

Even though the film introduces some ludicrous plot elements, it pays very close attention to the realism of adolescent relationships. Gordon brings a realism (and a surprising sense of humor) to the film, despite its obvious fantasy inspirations.

6 Wil Wheaton, ‘Stand by Me’ (1986)

Stand by Me is one of the best films ever made about the loss of innocence after childhood. In one of his first major roles, Wil Wheaton gave a remarkable performance as the young boy Gordie Lachance, who is grieving the death of his older brother (John Cusack).

Gordie’s adventure with his friends Vern Tessio (Jerry O'Connell), Chris Chambers (River Phoenix) and Teddy Duchamp (Corey Feldman) allows him to revel in the pleasures of youth before parting ways with his former buddies forever. It’s impressive that Wheaton was able to bring such intimacy to the role at such a young age.

5 Michael Clarke Duncan, ‘The Green Mile’ (1999)

The late great Michael Clarke Duncan received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Frank Darabount’s gripping 1999 prison film The Green Mile. The film revolves around a hardworking prison guard (Tom Hanks) who discovers that a prisoner on death row (Duncan) has the power to seemingly heal illnesses, and may even be able to save lives.

Duncan brings an unparalleled level of earnestness to a character who fears his own powers. It’s nearly impossible to watch The Green Mile and not immediately burst into tears.

4 Sissy Spacek, ‘Carrie’ (1976)

Carrie was a very important film within the career of Brian De Palma, who became very well known for his work within the horror genre. Sissy Spacek gave the performance of her career as the superpowered high school student Carrie, who grows to fear her own body after being raided in isolation by her domineering mother (Piper Laurie).

Although Carrie is best known for its absurdly violent ending, it’s also a great coming-of-age story. Spacek is particularly great during the scenes in which Carrie is mocked, bullied, and criticized by the cruel bullies within her high school class; it’s surprising that such a fantastical film feels so relatable.

3 Jack Nicholson, ‘The Shining’ (1980)

The Shining may not be very close to the original King novel, but that doesn’t make Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film any less of a classic. The beloved adaptation of King’s horror novel explores the breakdown of the author Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) over the course of a family vacation.

It’s a performance that captures just how frustrating writer’s block can be, albeit in a very terrifying way! Nicholson is best when he gets to chew the scenery, and Jack’s rage becomes much more terrifying than any movie slasher could ever be.

2 Kathy Bates, ‘Misery’ (1990)

King was able to analyze his own relationship with critics in his novel Misery, and director Rob Reiner did the same thing with his 1990 film adaptation of the same name. The film follows a popular mystery writer (James Caan) who is kidnapped by his biggest fan (Kathy Bates) and forced to answer questions about his work that he had never thought to ask himself.

The Academy Awards often ignore or snub performances in horror films, but nonetheless, Bates won the Oscar for Best Actress thanks to her terrifying work.

1 Morgan Freeman, ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption is one of the most inspirational films ever made, and serves as the definitive example of what a great movie friendship looks like. The bond that Andy (Tim Robbins) and Red (Morgan Freeman) form over the course of their imprisonment together allows both men to find hope and forgiveness in the most surprising of places.

Both Robbins and Freeman are essential to the film’s success, but Freeman’s work stands as slightly stronger because he serves as the film’s narrator. His powerful voice makes the ending of The Shawshank Redemption even more emotional.

