Steven Soderbergh is clearly one of those filmmakers that actors simply love working with. Soderbergh changed the nature of independent film distribution forever when his directorial debut Sex, Lies, and Videotape won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and ever since, it seems like everyone in Hollywood wants to get on his good side.

Soderbergh has over thirty credited films to his name, and several excellent television shows as well, including Full Circle, The Girlfriend Experience, and The Knick. Here are the top ten best performances in Steven Soderbergh’s films, ranked.

10 Zazie Beetz – 'High Flying Bird'

Soderbergh has always had a fun time experimenting with different film distribution models, and unsurprisingly, he was among the first major filmmakers to take advantage of the streaming era. Ironically (or perhaps due to Soderbergh’s foresight), his first Netflix film High Flying Bird is about the artistic and ethical parameters of streaming content.

The film explores the sports agent Ray Burke’s (Andre Holland) attempt to find work for his contracted players during the midst of an NBA lockout, but it's Zazie Beetz’ performance as his overworked assistant that steals the film.

9 Zoe Kravitz – 'Kimi'

In this modern update on a Rear Window style story, Zoe Kravitz stars as Angela Childs, the data monitor for a smart speaker company who is confined to her home during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When she becomes aware that one of the files she is monitoring points to recent criminal activity, Angela decides deeper into her employer’s records to see if there is more she can do to help. Kravitz is essentially the only one on screen for the majority of Kimi, and it's a testament to her star power that it's such a propulsive thriller.

8 Matt Damon – 'The Informant!'

Soderbergh and Matt Damon have a great long-standing relationship that dates back to their work on the Ocean’s trilogy. Soderbergh has seemingly been able to push Damon outside his comfort zone more than most directors, and The Bourne Identity actor certainly gives his wildest comedic turn in The Informant!

Damon stars as Mike Whitacre, a working-class employee at an Archer Daniels Midland office who becomes contacted by the FBI to become an undercover informant in their investigation of a price-fixing scandal. It’s Damon at his most bumbling and goofy, showing his aptitude for physical comedy.

7 Michael Douglas – 'Behind the Candelabra'

Behind the Candelabra is the type of award-season darling that would have swept the Academy Award nominations if it had been released in theaters; since Soderbergh released it directly to HBO, it had to settle for sweeping the Primetime Emmy Awards instead. Nonetheless, Michael Douglas’ performance as Liberace is a tour de force performance that captures all the flamboyant of the music legend.

Soderbergh is known for his respectfulness when dealing with intimate moments, and the love scenes between Douglas and his co-star Matt Damon are quite effective in communicating their mutual affection for each other.

6 Rooney Mara – 'Side Effects'

Side Effects was Soderbergh’s last film before his retirement from films, which he would abruptly end four years later after creating two seasons of The Knick. Side Effects is one of the more unusual projects in his filmography; Soderbergh uses the premise of a romantic murder mystery thriller to explore the systematic breakdown of the health system and the unjust process behind misdiagnosing patients.

Rooney Mara gives a great “deer caught in the headlights” performance as the husband of a recently released convict (Channing Tatum) who gets involved in an illicit medication scandal.

5 Riley Keough – 'Logan Lucky'

Logan Lucky was the first film of Soderbergh’s “post-retirement” phase, and it must just be the funniest project he’s ever made. Billed as “Ocean’s 7-11,” this deep-fried southern heist comedy follows the Logan siblings Jimmy (Channing Tatum), Clyde (Adam Driver), and Millie (Riley Keough) as they attempt to pull off a heist at the Texas Motor Speedway arena.

While all three performers work together beautifully to depict the bickering, yet loving nature of siblings, it’s Keough who proves that Millie is the brains of the family and the one they should have been listening to the whole time.

4 Terrence Stamp – 'The Limey'

Soderbergh did his interpretation of the classic action thriller Point Blank by adopting the same quasi-surrealist, hypnotic style for his revenge film The Limey. Terence Stamp stars as a mysterious British man who travels to Los Angeles after his beloved daughter is mysteriously killed in what has been officially referred to by authorities as an “accident.”

Even though Stamp was already an elder statesman at the time of The Limey’s production, it doesn’t make him any less compelling as an action star. Stamp does his best Liam Neeson impression in what must be the artsiest version of Taken ever made.

3 Benicio Del Toro – 'Traffic'

Leave it to Soderbergh to win the Academy Award for Best Director on the same night where he’s also nominated in the same category for another film. While Traffic is arguably the lesser of Soderbergh’s two films released in 2000, he got to share in its Oscar glory with Benicio del Toro, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Traffic tells three interconnected stories based on the trafficking of illegal substances across the border between the United States and Mexico. Del Toro stars in the best of the three narratives as the undercover cop Javier Rodriguez Rodríguez.

2 George Clooney – 'Ocean's Eleven'

Despite its status as the most famous project that the “Rat Pack” ever starred in together, the original Ocean’s Eleven isn’t actually a very good movie. It’s a cheap caper that coasts off of the charisma of its stars, which wasn’t the approach that Soderbergh took with his 2001 performance.

Even though he was able to match Frank Sinatra’s charisma, George Clooney gives a deeply emotional performance as the recently convicted burglar Danny Ocean, who puts together an ambitious casino robbery plot in order to win back his ex-wife Tess (Julia Roberts).

1 Julia Roberts – 'Erin Brockovich'

At the same ceremony where both Soderbergh and del Toro won their Oscars for Traffic, Julia Roberts took home her own for her now iconic performance as the titular single mother turned lawyer Erin Brokcovich.

It remains the definitive performance of her career, and arguably the one that defines why Roberts popped as a star in the first place. She’s deeply passionate about providing aid to those in need (especially if it comes at the cost of a corrupt wealthy corporation), but she’s also not about to deal with anyone’s nonsense.

