The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival welcomed plenty of big-name celebrities to walk its red carpets, but there were many newcomers to the fest whose stars shone just as bright. With only a few acting credits to their names, these performances demonstrate the feats of character work that these actors achieved. These rising stars have left their mark on festivalgoers this year, and we’re excited to track how their careers continue to take off after showing us what they can do:

RELATED: ‘The Wonder’s Writer and Director Discuss Faith, Science, and Florence Pugh | TIFF 2022

Carmen Madonia in Something You Said Last Night

Image via TIFF

In Something You Said Last Night, over a summer holiday with her family, Renada (Carmen Madonia) is forced into a role she’s not all that keen to play: attentive, dutiful daughter in a bombastic Italian-American family. The expectation from her mother, in particular, is that she maintains a certain harmony within the family, but her backsliding quest for independence clashing with an overbearing parent makes that peace hard to come by. Madonia captures a unique character within Ren, someone who is isolated and lonely but isn’t relegated to transwomen stereotypes of being othered. The way she clings to her e-cigarette like a lifeline or longs for connection while struggling to reach out is conveyed with nuance and softheartedness. Madonia brings a silent resolve to Ren who, in the midst of losing her job and struggling financially, might not necessarily feel all too powerful. Ren puts on a brave face but is nevertheless true to herself at every turn, Carmen Madonia masters that balance flawlessly in her debut performance.

Gabriel LaBelle - The Fablemans

Image via Universal

In many an interview, Gabriel LaBelle details the experience of his mystery audition and how he initially had no idea what he was getting into with Steven Spielberg's The Fablemans. As Sammy, LaBelle's fears that he might have bitten off more than he could chew translate into a perfectly humble performance of a wide-eyed teen. Spielberg claims that he didn’t want Sammy to be played with too much self-awareness, and LaBelle delivers on a young man that uses his camera as a life preserver when a cross-country move and family issues threaten to swallow him whole. He approaches playing a young icon with earnestness but isn’t afraid to adopt a certain assuredness when the timing is right. Sammy Fableman’s journey in this film is not a quest for stardom as one of the most famous and revered directors of all time, it is made clear through Gabe LaBelle’s thoughtful incarnation of Spielberg that all this character is searching for is fulfillment.

Aaron Pierre - Brother

Image Via Elevation Pictures

Aaron Pierre plays the part of protective older brother Francis in Clement Virgo's Brother with equal parts sensitivity and unwavering commitment. Through tangled timelines, the audience comes to learn that Francis, once the unflappable man of the house, is no longer a part of his family’s life. We only slowly come to discover why. Pierre captures the bonds of familial love and the pain of estrangement attentively, examining how those feelings simultaneously conflict and coincide. The biggest testament to his acting prowess is the ability for his presence to be heavily cast over a scene he's not even physically in. Francis’ absence leaves a gaping hole in the hearts of his loved ones, and that melancholy influences their well-being for years to come. This longing to see Francis on screen again, reunited with his family, wouldn’t have been achieved had Pierre not made such a profound impact during his scenes.

Kaniehtiio Horn in Alice, Darling

Image Via Lionsgate

In an interview with Collider, Kaniehtiio Horn describes how her role as Tess can be summed up in one word: support. Tess, as Alice’s best friend, is there to guide her through a difficult time just as Horn uplifts co-star Anna Kendrick in their scenes together. Though she holds herself as a loyal, strong supporting character, Horn carves out a space in the film that’s all her own. Among the intimate cast of the three women, the dynamic would feel incomplete if not for her robust presence. She allows her character’s flaws to also play themselves as strengths. Her stubbornness, for example, can get her in some hot water with her friends, but we are thankful for that trait when she is in the position of standing up for them. Horn naturally expresses such duality within this character.

Bally Gill in Allelujah

Image Via Warner Bros.

At the heart of this feel-good feature involving some quirky characters at an old folk’s hospital, Bally Gill delivers an implicit sense of urgency and awe-inspiring tenderness as Dr. Valentine. His ability to depict an unwavering love for his profession shines through despite some ornery scene partners. Gill carries the emotional tone of the film on his back, acting as a throughline between all of the different players and stories housed within the hospital setting. We also come to find that he is at the crux of a sinister discovery that turns the entire narrative on its head. He easily plays along with a chaotic cast of hospital regulars in larger group scenes while delivering just as much impact with meaningful voice-overs. Bally Gill is a compelling watch, and his final moments on-screen transcend and elevate the structure we’ve become accustomed to over the course of the film.

Kila Lord Cassidy in The Wonder

Image Via Netflix

Kila Lord Cassidy, along with director Sebastián Lelio and co-star Florence Pugh, seems to be a holy trifecta of suspense and intrigue in The Wonder. Credited with the feat of stealing scenes, Cassidy plays Anna, a young girl who claims to be the picture of perfect health despite having not eaten in months. Cassidy embodies the juxtaposition of science and faith as Lib (Pugh) observes her. She portrays an eerie peacefulness in her assumed divinity while simultaneously alluding to some foreboding secrets. She has a tight grip on the mystery that surrounds her character and channels it to create a tension that binds all of the themes of the film together. Working alongside her real-life mother, Elaine Cassidy, Kila provides intimate glimpses into her internal struggle while maintaining a grounded perspective in this intense period drama.

Isaiah Lehtinen in I Like Movies

Image Via Mongrel Media

Isaiah Lehtinen and the ensemble of I like Movies are not afraid to bring exuberance and joy to their roles, even when they strike a more pensive chord. Movie Buff Lawrence struts through the aisles of his favorite video store with an air of superiority and unearned arrogance, but the reason why this self-centered nerd is still so lovable is that Lehtinen brings so many layers to a character that might come across as one-note if left in the wrong hands. Accountability is key here, and despite many moments where Lawrence is not as confident as he makes himself seem, it is his eventual openness to self-improvement that is his saving grace. Lehtinen makes us want the best for Lawrence, even if we all had a version of him in our high schools that we couldn’t stand.

Emilie Koppel in Unruly

Unruly is a heartwrenching story based on true events. The subject matter is so overwhelmingly painful that you immediately become enthralled in the determination and unbreakable spirit of its cast. Lead troublemaker Maren (Emilie Koppel) embraces her power to completely unite the group of women that she lives with in the asylum. The strength behind Koppel’s performance signifies a mournful meditation on bodily autonomy and the countless women and children that lost their lives in Women’s Institutions. In Maren’s relentless pursuit of freedom, Koppel dedicates herself to portraying a fiery character that stands out against the bleak backdrop of her situation. Even when tragedy befalls her, her depiction of Maren remains pure and airtight, her ability to invoke empathy is unparalleled.

Shazad Latif in What’s Love Got to Do With It?

Image Via StudioCanal

Shazad Latif is the picture-perfect heartthrob of a leading man in What's Love Got to Do With it? He is withheld when he needs to be but equally indulgent in puppy love when we need to observe his tender side. Kazim perfectly balances every scene he’s in, acting as a humorous counterweight to his fastidious parents as well as dawning a serious tone while acting as a documentary subject for his longtime “friend,” Zoe (Lily James). Kaz takes on the delightful role of educating all the white people in his life, with a camera in his face no less, about the realities of assisted marriage. He does so with poise and passion, taking Zoe along for the ride and dutifully guiding her through every step of the process all the while opening his own heart and mind. Even when boundaries are crossed and the pair are at odds, Latif invites affection from audiences in his pursuit of true love. While Latif is an established actor with many credits, especially in television, behind him, there's no doubt this performance will catapult him to new heights.

Michelle McLeod in Women Talking

Image Via United Artists Releasing

Among an incredible ensemble of actresses, Michelle McLeod strays from her comedy background to contribute an arresting performance as a revolutionary thinker within her community in Women Talking. Mejal is strong-willed and rational, but not without her own specific crosses to bear. In one crushing scene, she suffers an anxiety attack and her affliction isn’t entirely understood by those around her. Mejal is at the heart of the group’s polarizing decision, her voice as a character never fades into the background of any conversation, when she speaks her mind she often commands the room. The scenes where she sneaks off to smoke are unexpectedly intimate and in the moments when the women burst into laughter, the eyes always find a way to lock in on McLeod as her levity is just as compelling as her seriousness.