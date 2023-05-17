Coming-of-age dramas make for some of the most entertaining watches. Although they are often aimed at younger audiences, such features have also shown viewers that it is possible to "come of age" in one's golden years. Over time, many movies of the genre have provided global moviegoers with comfort and understanding, making those undergoing the same transitional experiences feel safe and less alone in the world.

Now, period dramas are also a fan-favorite genre — so what happens when the two are seamlessly blended? The results are nothing short of incredible. From Dickinson to Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., these are some of the best films and TV shows that perfectly merge the two genres.

10 'Dickinson' (2019–2021)

Image via Apple TV+

Starring the talented Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson tells the fictionalized story of the real-life rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. The Apple TV series is set in the 19th century and focuses on the protagonist's relationship with her family and acquaintances.

Alena Smith's engaging show explores the constraints of society and gender from the perspective of Steinfeld's Dickison to amazing results. Although it is undoubtedly a hilarious satire with a very humorous premise, it does not shy away from dealing with important topics, including gender roles, sexuality, and artistic expression.

9 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

One of Sofia Coppola's finest films, the picturesque Marie Antoinette stars Kirsten Dunst as the iconic but ill-fated Queen of France. The movie depicts her journey from a young age to her reign at only 19 and, ultimately, to the inevitable fall of Versailles.

Although there are many great things about Marie Antoinette — including the stunning set and costume design and the jaw-dropping pastel color palette it features — Dunst's real-life character's coming-of-age is one of the aspects that stand out the most. This unconventional historical film provides audiences with an intriguing take on the genre.

8 'The Fabelmans' (2022)

Image via Universal Studios

One of last year's most anticipated films (and contestants to the Academy Awards' Best Picture prize), Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans is set in the post-World War II and follows young Sammy Fabelman, played by Gabriel LaBelle, whose dream is to become a filmmaker.

Loosely based on the prized director's own coming-of-age story, the 2022 film reflects on the effects of divorce and marriage. Aside from the clear subjects it tackles, this love letter to cinema also shines a light on the importance of following one's passion.

7 'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Led by the undeniably gifted Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit illustrates Beth Harmon's journey from her troubled childhood growing up in an orphanage in Kentucky to her rise as an American chess prodigy to the very top of the chess world.

Created by Scott Frank Allan Scott, this enthralling coming-of-age period drama miniseries is guaranteed to keep viewers invested as it explores the physical and emotional growth of a very intriguing character with a tragic backstory. At its core, The Queen's Gambit is about learning to believe in yourself and accepting other people's guidance.

6 'Emma.' (2020)

Image via Focus Features

Also starring Taylor-Joy, Emma. is an adaptation of one of Jane Austen's most memorable works and a fan-favorite. Featuring beautiful cinematography and impeccable acting, the Autumn De Wilde movie is set in 1800s England and centers on the wealthy, slightly selfish but good-natured titular character who loves meddling in her friends' love lives.

Much like many period drama coming-of-ages, Emma. reflects on girlhood, marriage, and social status as the protagonist navigates through life. On top of sending a great message on self-delusion, it is assuredly a humorous and feel-good feature that viewers may find themselves enjoying more than initially expected.

5 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Taika Waititi's thought-provoking, Award-winning film centers on a German, blind-nationalist boy named Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) who soon discovers that his mother, played by Scarlett Johansson, is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.

This 2019 satirical film is funny and heartwrenching, and what is particularly interesting is the way its heavy themes (including war, death, and antisemitism) contrast with the bright color palette it features. Jojo Rabbit reflects on the importance of not immediately assuming that what is going on around you is true or right.

4 'The Diary of a Teenage Girl' (2015)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Possibly one of the most underrated films on girlhood/womanhood, the female-directed The Diary of a Teenage Girl follows 15-year-old Minnie (Bel Powley) as she embarks on an intense journey of self-discovery in 1970s San Francisco. In the meantime, she has an affair with her mom's (Kristen Wiig) boyfriend (Alexander Skarsgard).

Marielle Heller's film, which can be shockingly honest at times and take people aback because of it, perfectly reflects on the anxieties of life as a teenage girl. Among other themes, it depicts the significance of self-acceptance and self-love, highlighting how important it is to come to terms with your own self.

3 'Little Women' (2019)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Little Women is one of Greta Gerwig's most recent projects, and it is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic novel of the same name. Set in 1868, this touching, non-linear film portrays the very different March sisters' (Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen) journey from childhood up until adulthood.

There are many great elements about the film (it is unarguably one of the best classic literature adaptations), but the way it illustrates the sisterly bonds between the characters is one thing that leaps out. It also does a very good job of tackling their struggles between familial duty and personal growth, highlighting the danger of gender roles and the sacrifices that come with them.

2 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.' (2023)

Image via Lionsgate Films

Based on the novel by Judy Blume, the newly-released Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret follows the titular sixth-grader, played by Ant-Man's Abby Ryder Fortson, as she navigates through her life, her feelings, and the beginning of adolescence.

Directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, this charming period piece set in the 1970s reflects on both political themes, including religious choice, and personal ones like the growing pains of teenagers. Assuredly, the film is a must-watch for those who enjoy both period dramas and well-executed coming-of-ages.

1 'Anne with an E' (2017–2019)

Image via CBC

Sadly, the refreshing period drama series Anne with an E was canceled in 2019 — but that doesn't mean it isn't still worth watching. Starring Amybeth McNulty as Anne of Green Gables, this Canadian Moira Walley-Beckett series follows the adventures of an orphan girl in the early 19th century.

While the series' premise may sound simplistic, it is quite stimulating, especially considering that it is set more than a hundred years back and beautifully deals with timeless topics that are still very much discussed nowadays. Among many other themes, Anne with an E graciously tackles feminism, racism, and gender equality.

KEEP READING:Modern Coming-of-Age Movies Destined To Become Classics