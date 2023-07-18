Period movies are a favorite of Hollywood. Often acclaimed by critics and embraced by audiences, period movies are a perfect way to experience the past, learning more about specific places and timeframes through stories about love, passion, ambition, pain, lust, and everything in between.

The 90s were a glorious time for period movies. The decade produced some of the best modern period movies, from adaptations of classic Jane Austen novels to reinventions of literary masterpieces from Virginia Woolf. These movies received universal critical praise and positive reviews from audiences, cementing them among the finest entries into the period genre.

10 'Shakespeare In Love' (1998)

John Madden's 1998 period romantic dramedy Shakespeare in Love stars Joseph Fiennes and Gwyneth Paltrow. The film follows a fictionalized version of William Shakespeare falling in love with a beautiful, wealthy woman while writing and staging his classic Romeo & Juliet.

Charming and winning, Shakespeare in Love is a sweeping tale of love and desire elevated by stunning production values. Paltrow is enchanting as Viola de Lesseps, a role that won her the 1999 Oscar for Best Actress. Its Best Picture win remains controversial, but Shakespeare in Love is a worthy and delightful love story with a bittersweet ending.

9 'Howards End' (1992)

Emma Thompson won her first Oscar for playing Margaret Schlegel in James Ivory's 1992 period drama Howards End. The actress stars opposite Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter in the story about two sisters whose inheritance of the manor Howards End is contested by the family of the woman who bequeathed it to them.

Howards End is a superb tale of class, struggle, and tension elevated by Thompson's outstanding performance. The rest of the cast is equally stellar, as is the screenplay, based on the eponymous 1910 novel. Howards End is among the best films of 1992 and an excellent example of British cinema's exceptionalism.

8 'Orlando' (1992)

Virginia Woolf's seminal classic Orlando received the big-screen treatment with a loose but inspired adaptation by Sally Potter. Tilda Swinton stars as Orlando, a nobleman who lives for centuries after Queen Elizabeth I commands him never to grow old. Waking up as a woman one day, Orlando fights to protect his legacy and find his place in the world.

Blending fantasy with rich and timely themes, Orlando is a timeless feminist classic. The majestic Swinton, in all her androgynous glory, is the perfect choice to play the title character, crafting a magnetic portrayal that works perfectly alongside the film's breathtaking visuals.

7 'Elizabeth' (1998)

The mighty Cate Blanchett rose to international fame thanks to her leading performance in Shekhar Kapur's historical drama Elizabeth. The film chronicles Elizabeth I's early reign, including her ascent to the throne and the numerous conspiracies to remove her from power.

Elizabeth is among the best movies about royalty, thanks to lush production values and a suspenseful, engaging approach to real-life history. However, the film's main asset is the incredible Blanchett, who delivers a tour de force as the young Virgin Queen. Commanding yet vulnerable, Blanchett gives one of the most complex and best-known performances of her revered career, receiving her first Oscar nomination for her efforts.

6 'Hamlet' (1996)

Kenneth Branagh is no stranger to Shakespeare adaptations. The closest thing modern cinema has to Laurence Olivier, Branagh took it upon himself to adapt The Bard's oeuvre during the late 80s and 90s, culminating with the powerful Hamlet. The film is a faithful adaptation of the iconic play, with Branagh as the title character, Derek Jacobi as Claudius, Julie Christie as Gertrude, and Kate Winslet as Ophelia.

Running at a daunting four hours, Branagh's Hamlet is among the best adaptations of the acclaimed play. Sprawling and suitably epic, Hamlet brings the timeless tale to life with intensity and loving accuracy, powered by the excellent performances of its ridiculously talented cast.

5 'The Remains Of The Day' (1993)

A year after Howards End, Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson reunited for Ivory's adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's period drama The Remains of the Day. The plot centers on a faithful English butler who looks back at his unwavering loyalty and what it cost him years after his employer's death.

Romantic yet bittersweet, The Remains of the Day is among the best films of 1993 and a triumph of Merchant Ivory Productions. Hopkins and Thompson deliver career-best portrayals of loyalty, longing, frustration, and desire in service of a thoughtful story that will ring painfully true to countless in the audience.

4 'Titanic' (1997)

James Cameron's epic disaster film Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The film dramatizes the Titanic's last voyage, using the doomed love story between poor artist Jack and beautiful, wealthy Rose to frame the story.

Titanic is among the best epic movies in cinematic history, a technical triumph that broke box-office records and became the highest-grossing film at the time, retaining the title for twelve years. Powerful, evocative, thrilling, and bombastic, Titanic is a true cinematic event and arguably the most iconic film from the 1990s.

3 'The Piano' (1993)

Jane Campion's revered masterpiece The Piano stars Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin in their Oscar-winning performances. The plot deals with Ada, a mute woman who travels with her daughter Flora to New Zealand, where Ada has been sold for marriage. After she develops a strong attraction for one of her new husband's acquaintances, Ada sees her life upended.

The Piano is a triumph of storytelling elevated by Hunter's haunting performance. Erotic yet subdued and refreshingly unpredictable, the film is a fascinating and mystifying exploration of passion and longing, benefiting from Campion's trademark sensibility behind the camera.

2 'The Age Of Innocence' (1993)

1993 was a stellar year for period pieces, delivering some of the finest examples of the revered genre. For example, Martin Scorsese's acclaimed adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1920 classic, The Age of Innocence, starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder. The plot centers on the forbidden attraction between lawyer Newland Archer and the disgraced Countess Olenska, his fiancée's cousin.

Unforgiving and intense, The Age of Innocence is Scorsese's most brutal movie. The film is a story of violent disruptiveness and wistful desire, the desperate desire to challenge convention, and the ultimate prevailing of restraint and prudence. The Age of Innocence stands out among Scorsese's filmography thanks to its depiction of class dynamics, which can be every bit as impactful as his more violent films.

1 'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

Ang Lee stepped behind the camera to direct 1995's Sense and Sensibility, based on Jane Austen's seminal novel. Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet star as the iconic Dashwood sisters, whose family falls into financial hardship following their father's death. Forced to seek stability through other means, the sisters attempt to reconcile their desires with their duty.

Thoughtful, piercing, and highly affecting, Sense and Sensibilityis a beautiful exercise in opposites: idealism and realism, love and convenience, passion and duty. Thompson and Winslet are perfect as the Dashwood sisters, bringing Austen's heroines to enthusiastic life. Sense and Sensibility is among the most subdued adaptations of Austen's work, finding power in the story's most delicate moments.

