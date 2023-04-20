With so many fascinating period dramas out there, it isn't hard to be completely swept off your feet by the remarkable narratives and outstanding art, costume, and makeup these pieces offer. Still, although the well-liked genre is widely known for its somewhat cheesy but completely enchanting romantic movies, these features aren't everything there is to the genre.

Sometimes period dramas are dark and brutal, often depicting tragedies that actually took place just a few decades back. And sometimes they are downright hilarious and imaginative, offering viewers a pleasant outlook on the daily lives of a distant past. From Pan's Labyrinth to The Favourite, we look back at 10 of the most memorable period dramas, according to cinephiles on Letterboxd.

10 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Set in 1944, Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth is an absorbing watch revolving around a Spanish girl named Ophelia (Ivana Baquero) who arrives at her mother's (Ariadna Gil) new sadistic husband's (Sergi López) post. Throughout the film, Ophelia is compelled to explore an old maze where she later encounters the faun Pan, a magical being who persuades her on a quest to claim immortality.

With a slightly similar but generally darker Alice in Wonderland premise, this spellbinding tale, which counts on an outstanding costume and set design, makes for a profoundly touching watch. What's more, it shines a powerful light on the haunting and devastating struggle against the regime of heroic partisans.

9 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

A picturesque comedy-drama featuring an eye-candy set design (like many Wes Anderson movies), The Grand Budapest Hotel invites viewers to take a look inside a popular European ski resort presided over by concierge Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes) in the 1930s. Among many other memorable characters, audiences are introduced to Zero (Tony Revolori), a lobby boy who quickly becomes Gustave's friend and right-hand man.

Often regarded as Anderson's best work, this stunning film is assuredly an entertaining one. While most viewers may be initially sat for the ensemble cast, they are sure to say for its thrilling murder mystery that beams with the director's signature style and quirky visuals.

8 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Perhaps Sofia Coppola's most well-known feature (in addition to Lost in Translation), Marie Antoinette is a beautifully designed period piece that allows the audiences to immerse themselves in its dazzling, pastel-ish set. Of course, the movie centers around the iconic and ill-fated queen before the French Revolution, depicting her upbringing until the end of her reign and the fall of Versailles.

Interestingly enough, while the movie features a low score on other cinephile platforms (for instance Rotten Tomatoes: 57% Tomatometer and 56% Audience score), people on Letterboxd seemingly can't get enough of the ambitious movie.

7 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Image via CJ Entertainment

Set in 1930s Korea, Park Chan-wook's provocative romance thriller follows a young woman (Kim Min-hee) who secretly plans to defraud a Japanese heiress (Kim Tae-ri) when she is hired as her handmaiden. However, there is an unexpected turn of events when both characters develop affection for each other.

To say the least, The Handmaiden is a sublime piece of filmmaking. There is no way to deny that Park Chan-wood deliciously crafted an all-around lavish film that will likely glue viewers' eyes to the screen and sweep them off their feet with its unlikely royal affair.

6 'The Witch' (2016)

Image via A24

Among the most unsettling and atmospheric horror movies of recent times is The Witch, a 2016 feature set in 1930s New England and centering around a Puritan family slowly torn apart by dark forces of witchcraft and black magic after the youngest son of five children goes suddenly missing.

As many users on Letterboxd would argue, Robert Eggers' compelling and twisted film is an intense horror feature that, despite relying on a simple premise, is capable of terrorizing audiences just the same. What may stand out the most in the film — apart from Anya Taylor-Joy's impressive acting in her debut film — is the haunting imagery.

5 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Image via Paramount Vantage

In Paul Thomas Anderson's unforgettable There Will Be Blood, Daniel Day-Lewis (and Paul Dano) grace viewers with their astounding acting performances. In a tale of family, religion, and madness based on the novel "Oil!" by Upton Sinclair, audiences are introduced to Daniel Plainview, an ambitious and ruthless oil prospector who is willing to go wherever it takes to make his business work.

It isn't remotely hard to understand why so many people believe Anderson's film is a masterpiece. Depicting greed and the hunger for power and control, this highly regarded and distinctive 2007 drama features a thrilling narrative and striking characters, ultimately excelling in sending out a powerful message.

4 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Image via Universal Pictures

In Joe Wright's take on Jane Austen's eternally bewitching tale of pride and prejudice, Keira Knightley's spirited Elizabeth Bennett and Matthew MacFayden's wealthy and proud Mr. Darcy come together in a humorous fable surrounding finding love in the most unlikely places.

Considered the best and most beloved adaptations of the treasured novel by some fans of the author, this spellbinding 2005 feature is guaranteed to enchant audiences — especially those who love romance movies (and the rivals to lovers trope in particular). On top of this, Pride & Prejudice also counts on exquisite cinematography and, of course, top-notch storytelling.

3 'Amadeus' (1984)

Image via Orion Pictures

An essential for music fans, Amadeus illustrates the life of (you guessed it) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce), one of the finest and most iconic composers of all time. Milos Forman's movie depicts Mozart's life and struggles as told by a contemporaneous composer named Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham), who was jealous of his talents and claimed to have killed him.

A very well-executed speculative biographical drama, the 1984 feature reflects on an ordinary man's unique talents while portraying extreme competition and the decay into madness. Featuring timeless melodies, Amadeus makes for a ravishing watch, offering viewers superb sound and dazzling visuals.

2 'Barry Lyndon' (1975)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Set in 18th-century England, Stanley Kubrick's awe-inspiring and legendary Barry Lyndon centers around a rich widow (Marisa Berenson) who takes on the role of her dead husband's aristocratic position until she meets an Irish rogue (Ryan O'Neal), with whom she marries and later assumes her position.

Regarded as Kubrick's most flawless feature by some critics, this classical gem is an epic period drama that must be watched at least once. While it clearly excels in the cinematography and production design departments, Barry Lyndon also counts on a staggering soundtrack.

1 'The Favourite' (2018)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Starring the gifted Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, The Favourite takes viewers back to the early 18th century when England is at war with France, showcasing the power dynamic between three different women in the royal house after the arrival of a servant (Emma Stone) who truly gets on the governor's (Rachel Weisz) nerves.

This intriguing 2018 feature, often considered pretentious by those who do not see its appeal, is deservingly a subject of enormous praise and offers viewers exactly what they would expect from a Yorgo's Lanthimos period piece. Blending humor with unhinged behavior, The Favourite makes for a memorable watch.

NEXT: Period Drama Shows to Watch If You Love 'Peaky Blinders'