Truth be told, people love to find themselves completely absorbed in a dramatic narrative set in a romanticized past, and proof of that is how popular the genre is. There is just something about immersing yourself in a different era and experiencing an earlier time through a movie or TV show that just hits differently.

Thankfully for viewers who haven't yet given a chance to television series of the genre but very much intend to, Redditors have some great suggestions that come in handy. Ranging from shows set in the year 866 to the 1960s, these are fan-favorite essentials that everyone should check out at least once.

10 'Outlander' (2014 - )

Image via Sony International

Set in the 18th century and following 20th-century British nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) as she time travels back in time and finds love and adventure in Scotland, Outlander is a Starz original period piece based on the historical novels by Diana Gabaldon.

When it comes to great romantic period dramas, there is no doubt that Outlander is a fantastic pick, as its engaging premise and charming characters will certainly sweep audiences off their feet. On the platform, cosmicwhalenoises highlights that the series is "probably the best historical-fiction action drama I can recommend."

9 'The Gilded Age' (2022 - )

Image via Max

Created by Julian Fellowes — who also worked on the iconic Downton Abbey — the charming The Gilded Age focuses on a young woman (Louisa Jacobson) who joins the rigorous social scene of 1882 New York City and gets inevitably drawn into the daily disputes of the wealthy.

Reflecting on wealth inequalities and political corruption, among other important themes, this compelling 2022 series makes for an insightful and entertaining watch. "I recently watched The Gilded Age and was thoroughly impressed," smithlee wrote on the website, with a number of people agreeing. "Julian Fellowes does it again!!"

8 'Black Sails' (2014 - 2017)

Image via Starz

Taking place twenty years before the events of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel Treasure Island, Black Sails centers on Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and his infamous crew of pirates. Created by Robert Levine and Jonathan E. Steinberg, the 2014 series is a fan favorite on the platform, and for good reason.

What makes Black Sails stand out from other TV shows – besides the series' amazing intro – is how well it illustrates the era it is set in. According to clumsyc, "Black Sails is a fantastic depiction of the golden age of piracy," the user explained. "Of course the plot line is rooted in fiction (Treasure Island) but I absolutely love it."

7 'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Starring the wildly talented Anya Taylor-Joy, Netflix original The Queen's Gambit quickly became one of the most critically acclaimed miniseries to ever hit the screens. Based on the 1983 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, the treasured show follows Beth Harmon as she goes from being an introverted orphan at the age of nine to becoming one of the finest chess players.

Scott Frank and Allan Scott's visually stunning character-driven show invites audiences on a thrilling, intense, and emotional ride as it illustrates the struggles and anxieties of Harmon, as well as her bumpy journey. In the words of UnbelievablyIronic, "it was an amazing show." The user also added that the protagonist's development was "amazing."

6 'Peaky Blinders' (2013 - 2022)

Image via BBC One

This Cillian Murphy-led crime drama show is no stranger to anyone, so it is no surprise that it makes it to the list. Set in 1900s England, the Steven Knight series portrays the lives of a gangster family who wears razor blades at the peak of their caps and slowly takes over the world with the empire they have always wished to create.

On top of its memorable characters and compelling narrative, Peaky Blinders is among the most popular shows of the crime genre and does an impeccable job at depicting every year it is set in. "Peaky Blinders is a good watch," tundercat4897 commented with many users agreeing.

5 'Mad Men' (2007 - 2015)

Image via AMC

Matthew Weiner's Mad Men is a well-regarded drama centering around Donald Draper (Jon Hamm), an enigmatic and incredibly talented ad executive in his firm, one of New York's most prestigious advertising companies during the start of the 1960s.

On the platform, it is pretty evident that tons of Redditors are big fans of the series, not only due to its unforgettable characters but also thanks to its enthralling narrative. According to caribou13, "Mad Men is some of the best television made in the last 20 years or even since the inception of the genre."

4 'The Last Kingdom' (2015 - 2022)

Image via BBC

Historical action drama The Last Kingdom is the perfect pick for those who are willing to travel a bit further back in time. It illustrates Uhtred's (Alexander Dreymon), born a Saxon but raised by Vikings, journey to claim his birthright.

On the website, FurryToaster makes a great suggestion: "If you like Vikings, The Last Kingdom is great. Vikings vs England. Pretty accurate historically with immersive and well developed characters." In another post also regarding period drama TV show recommendations, marleau12 writes, "Vikings and The Last Kingdom. Same time period."

3 'Rome' (2005 - 2007)

Image via Max

Focusing on the lives of the Romans in the last days of the Roman Republic, Rome, created by Bruno Heller, William J. MacDonald, and John Milius, is assuredly well worth checking, at least according to critics (and users on the platform seem to agree).

A fantastic watch through and through, the historically accurate TV show is guaranteed to surprise viewers. As raider_zerg puts it, "That series should be right up your alley." It is undoubtedly an even better pick for fans of the beautiful and bewitching ancient Rome.

2 'Downton Abbey' (2010 - 2015)

Image via ITV

Chronicling the lifestyles of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early twentieth century, Julian Fellowes' series shines a light on key historical themes and is among the very best of the genre, counting on a superb ensemble cast.

There is hardly any doubt that Downton Abbey deserves a spot on the list, but Redditors make a point to explain what makes the legendary TV period piece so memorable. "Such a great show. It's been fascinating to see how they lived back then," Schmange21 commented. To some, like silvousplates, the show is a "reliable comfort watch."

1 'The Crown' (2016 - 2023)

Image via Netflix

Although the Netflix original also takes place in modern times, it is almost impossible not to consider the costume and set design excellence of its earlier seasons, which, among other elements, make the show leap out from the rest. The critically acclaimed series follows the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, played by different actresses to match the different stages of her life.

When the subject is period drama series, it would be a crime not to mention The Crown. "The Crown is probably the best period series I’ve seen on Netflix," JonStarkaryen998 commented. In a different post, a Reddit user praises the show's writing, directing, and acting, which are, in their own words, "absolutely fantastic."

NEXT: Period Dramas Should Show Us More of This Part of History