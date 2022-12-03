1899 is the newest streaming phenomenon to hit Netflix in the recent few days. The series is a German, multilingual mystery-science fiction show that has actors from several different countries playing their respective roles – that is a huge part of what makes the show so unique.

1899 takes the cake for being so charming in its ability to include a variety of cultures and languages while weaving an intense storyline. Within the past few years, historical fiction shows have been on the rise, and there are more than a few that deserve viewers' attention. These historical fiction series span a range of genres, including everything from mystery, science fiction, drama and even comedy.

'1899' (2022 - )

Available to stream on Netfix.

1899 is a historical epic mystery-science fiction series from Netflix that was released in November 2022. The general premise follows a group of European immigrants as they travel from London to New York City in search of a better life. The series is absolutely groundbreaking and simply gripping, which is why it's good to know Netflix has three seasons of 1899 planned.

The mixing and meshing of science-fiction elements like a clone migrant ship while also being historically accurate is truly so innovative. 1899 is worth the watch for any fans of an exciting historical drama.

'The Great' (2020 - )

Available to stream on Hulu.

The Great is a Hulu historical comedy series loosely based on the rise of Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia. Catherine the Great is known as the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history, and The Great takes a satirical view of the world and how women were treated.

When it comes to historical television series, the majority of them tend to be more dramatic than comedic. The Great is one of the few that are hilarious, making The Great a wonderful watch for comedy fans looking to expand their horizons.

'Vikings' (2013 - 2020)

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock Premium.

One of the only other Viking-themed television series is Vikings. This series is produced by the History Channel and tries to be historically accurate, making it a bit different from The Last Kingdom. The series is inspired by the sagas of Ragnar Lodbrok, a Viking who is one of the most well-known Norse heroes.

The show draws on elements from the legend and portrays Ragnar as a farmer who rises to fame after raiding England. The series spans six seasons, and for fans of a more history-based series about the Vikings, Vikings is a perfect watch.

'The Last Kingdom' (2015 - 2022)

Available to stream on Netflix.

The Last Kingdom is a British historical drama series that is based on the book series of the same name by author Bernard Cornwell. The series, which streamed on Netflix for a total of five seasons, follows Uhtred, a Saxon and rightful heir of Bebbanburg who was raised in a Danish war camp.

The Last Kingdom is unapologetically brutal and extremely intense in terms of plot lines and action-packed scenes. However, the series is different than other historical series because of its Viking theme. For Vikings fans and that time period in general, The Last Kingdom is a great watch.

'Outlander' (2014 - )

Available to stream on Netflix and Starz.

Outlander is a historical drama science fiction series based on novels of the same name. The series follows a former WWII military nurse in Scotland who finds herself transported back in time to Scotland in 1743. She then must deal with the trials and tribulations of that time period and the Jacobite Rising, and the surprising love that comes with them.

Outlander is truly a captivating show and is one of the few TV series to translate the many turbulent events of the 18th century onto the screen. For any fans of that time period and a fantastic soundtrack, Outlander is a wonderful choice.

'Medici' (2016 - 2019)

Available to stream on Netflix.

Medici is a historical drama series that is centered on the experiences of the infamous Medici family during the Renaissance era in Florence, Italy. Each season follows the events of a moment in their family history and the political, religious, and artistic views of the Renaissance era in Italy.

The series is immaculately done, and any fans of the Renaissance era will adore watching every episode. It is unusual for a television series to choose the Renaissance as the time period for a series, and Medici does it so well.

'The Crown' (2016 - )

Available to stream on Netflix.

The Crown is one of the most popular TV shows to date and chronicles the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The series, produced by Netflix, has brought some of Britain’s finest actors to portray the royal characters throughout their lifetime, starting back in 1947.

The Crown has amassed a legion of awards and draws in quite a crowd of viewers each season. The Crown's fifth season has just aired, and the show will conclude with Season 6. While most of the main plot is a mix of fact and fiction, fans of the royals would love this series.

'Frontier' (2016 - 2018)

Available to stream on Netflix.

Frontier is a historical drama series set during the late 1700s. The series chronicles the famous North American fur trade in colonial Canada (or at that point, “Rupert’s Land.”). Frontier follows a half-Irish and half-Cree outlaw named Declan Harp who is trying to breach the corrupt fur trade.

Frontier stars phenomenal actor Jason Momoa, so fans of Game of Thrones should enjoy watching him in a new role. Frontier is a great watch for any fans of a wilderness-based historical series.

'Downton Abbey' (2010 - 2015)

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Peacock Premium.

Perhaps one of the most famous historical dramas to date is Downton Abbey. The series is set in the early 20th century on the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey. The series chronicles the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants from the years of 1912-1926.

Downton Abbey covers some of the most important historical events from different perspectives, like the sinking of the Titanic, the First World War, the Spanish Influenza, the Irish War of Independence and more. Out of the many historical drama series available, Downton Abbey is one of the best series to choose for a truly spectacular watch.

'Turn: Washington’s Spies' (2014 - 2017)

Available to stream on AMC+.

Turn: Washington’s Spies is another historical drama that is based on the book by Alexander Rose titled Washington’s Spies: The Story of American’s First Spy Ring. The show is essentially a history of the Culper Ring, a true spy ring that was utilized by George Washington during the American Revolutionary War.

TURN is by far one of the best series set during the Revolutionary War and does it justice. Any history buff who has a secret love of espionage will absolutely enjoy TURN and its riveting events and brilliant twists.

