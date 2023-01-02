Whether it’s an epic blockbuster from the 1950s or a revisionist tale from more recent times, one thing that is clear is Hollywood loves a slice of history. 2022 was no different, with everything from Hollywood heroes to Viking vengeance allowing moviegoers to be transported to a different time.

However, a history lesson from Hollywood can be slippery slope of misinformation, creative license, and flat-out falsehoods, so it’s important to know which films you can place your trust in. Of these great films of 2022, some elevated their standing as must-see pictures because of their adherence to historical accuracy while some opted not to let the truth get in the way of a good story.

10/10 ‘RRR’

Image via Netflix

Garnering a cult following of millions, RRR has been one of cinema’s great success stories of 2022 as a rousing hit of adventure and excitement. With its over-the-top, fun-loving fabulousness, it may come as little surprise that the three-hour-long epic following two of India’s most renowned revolutionaries is a little exaggerated.

While this is easily accepted when we see a tiger cowering from a man’s growls, a fact about the true story that may sting audiences is Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan Teja) never met in real life. Still, this unapologetic celebration of friendship proves that a spectacle can be uplifting rather then adherence to historical accuracy is a misguided endeavor.

9/10 ‘Blonde’

Image via Netflix

More interested in speculation and conspiracy theorizing than the facts, Blonde was always designed to be a heavily fictionalized look at the life of Marilyn Monroe (Ana De Armas) rather than an earnest biopic. Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ fictional novel of the same name, it presents an interesting look into the private life of one of Hollywood’s greatest stars, but an unsubstantiated one.

Many of the relationships depicted in the film had some semblance of reality (or rumor at least) to them, but some were seemingly invented while others failed to grasp the full weight of her romances. While it’s visually enticing, well-acted, and masterfully provocative, Blonde doesn’t come close to exploring Monroe in her entirety.

8/10 ‘Amsterdam’

Image Via 20th Century Studios

With a stellar cast and a tone which swiftly blends comedy with espionage tension, Amsterdam is a trademark David O. Russell picture. Telling the remarkable true story of the ‘Business Plot’, it centers on a plot to see fascism rise to power in 1930s America and how the scheme was brought undone by an unlikely trio of WWI friends.

While the film’s opening caption gleefully boasts “a lot of this actually happened”, it neglects the fact that a lot of it didn’t, at least, not in the manner depicted. Creative license and adherence to a fun tone mean that while Amsterdam might be a fun and dazzling adventure, it is far from an accurate one.

7/10 ‘The Woman King’

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

A spellbinding historical epic which showcases Viola Davis in all her glory, The Woman King earned critical acclaim and will likely feature prominently at the Oscars. That doesn’t mean it was accurate, however, as much of the film at best cherry-picks its history to form a narrative worth telling.

In actual fact, the Agoje and the Kingdom of Dahomey were more villain than hero, using their military power to brutally conquer neighboring African states and take their prisoners as slaves, many of which were sold into the Atlantic slave trade. While the Agoje’s might, combat expertise, and eventual stance against the slave trade are all true, the depiction of them as staunch opposers to slavery is a stretch, and their defense against the French colonizers didn’t happen until years after King Ghezo’s (John Boyega) reign.

6/10 ‘Elvis’

Image via Warner Bros.

Baz Lurhmann’s extravagant biopic is heavy on the glitz and glamour as is the director’s trademark. However, Elvis, as far as dramatized biopics go at least, does a good job of staying true to the facts even as it leans into creative interpretation to tell Elvis Presley’s life story inside three hours.

This isn’t to say that everything in the film is based on reality, but many of the scenes which focused on pivotal moments in Presley's career were grounded in some degree of accuracy. On top of this, Austin Butler’s portrayal of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll offered a brilliant insight into the man behind the music and the full breadth of the personal and professional issues he battles.

5/10 ‘Emancipation’

Image via AppleTV+

While taking the tone of a historical action thriller may be misguided, Emancipation does deserve credit for being a largely accurate depiction of Gordon's, aka Whipped Peter, escape from slavery. After being whipped so harshly he had to spend two months recovering, Peter (Will Smith) flees a Louisiana plantation, eluding slavers and their bloodhounds for 10 days before finding Union soldiers.

Depicting much of what Peter was quoted as saying of his escape, a lot of what happens in the film is based on historic documentation. While there are a couple of minor instances of artistic license being applied to the story, Emancipation is largely an authentic recount of history which is an appropriately difficult viewing experience when it needs to be.

4/10 ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

Image via Netflix

As one of the most faithful adaptations of Erich Maria Remarque’s WWI novel, Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front is a grueling war film which is at its best when depicting the hell that was the Western Front. While the story’s main characters are fictitious, its aggressive anti-war sentiment is steeped in painful, real-life details of the front lines which Remarque himself experienced as a soldier.

The addition of Matthias Erzberger’s (Daniel Brühl) campaign to secure an armistice – which did actually happen – brought another layer of authenticity to the film. It ultimately excels as being exactly what Remarque wrote it to be; a definitive statement of the human cost of war and a complete dismantling of any notion to glamorize it.

3/10 ‘The Northman’

Image via Focus Features

Robert Eggers has proved himself as a director who takes great pleasure in blurring the line between reality and myth, but his settings have always been grounded in a dedication to historical accuracy. The Northman was no different, re-imagining the Norse legend of Prince Amleth (which would later inspire Hamlet) as he seeks to avenge his father and save his mother from his treacherous uncle.

The production and writing of the film included consultation with experts on the setting to create a mythic story which boasts historical accuracy as one of its greatest strengths. Even the way in which the ships and many of the sets were built was authentic to history.

2/10 ‘Operation Mincemeat’

Image Via Netflix

The truth is often stranger than fiction, as shown in John Madden’s WWII drama Operation Mincemeat. It follows two British intelligence officers who, in 1943, comprised a plan to have a dead body dressed in officer uniform wash up upon the Spanish shore with false documents pertaining to an allied invasion of Greece rather than their intended target of Sicily.

As improbable as the mission was, it actually happened and many of the details shown in the movie were factually correct. While the romantic subplot was fake, little else was, including the appearance of future James Bond author Ian Fleming as an active participant in the miraculous plot.

1/10 ‘Till’

Image via United Artists Releasing

One of the most powerful films to come out in 2022, Till follows Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler) as she strives for justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall), who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. In addition to Deadwyler’s exceptional performance, the film finds much of its emotional power in its basis in hard facts.

Based on the 2004 documentary The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till and a biographical book on the case written by Simeon Wright (Emmett Till’s cousin), Till is as scathing and true-to-life a depiction of racism in America to have hit screens. As impactful as it is timely, the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s undying courage and the ultimate lack of justice she found makes Till not only one of the best films of the year, but one of the most important and historically accurate as well.

