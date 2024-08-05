The dramatization of historical periods and events can have a lasting impact on audiences and bring an unparalleled level of insight and empathy. They provide a window into the past and invite viewers to walk in the shoes of those who have gone before, to expand their understanding and imagine what life in that situation might have been like.

Period movies give actors a unique opportunity to reach new internal depths and generate spectacular performances that challenge them to go outside the usual and familiar. Cinema history is full of wonderful period films that have given their cast a chance to shine. Here are 10 such examples that include memorable acting moments.

10 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming, George Cukor, Sam Wood

The Civil War-era masterpiece Gone with the Wind contains many examples of classical acting. Vivien Leigh is dynamic as the manipulative, spoiled, and stubborn Scarlett O'Hara. And Clark Gable is iconic as the sharp-tongued, sophisticated, and savvy Rhett Butler. Hattie McDaniel is excellent as Mammy, and her complex character is a counterpart to Scarlett and doesn't take any of her nonsense.

The actors in the film almost got to play two different roles, their character before the war, and their character during the war. In an overwhelming crisis, people's personalities, viewpoints, and passions can change rapidly. To be given the opportunity to show how their character behaved and felt before and during such a trial was a great and rewarding ask from the actors. All three were nominated for Oscars for their performances, and Leigh and McDaniel won the Academy Award. Everyone in the film does a superb job, and Gone with the Wind remains a classic in large part due to the dedication given by the cast.

9 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Great performances can happen at any age. The extremely talented young actors in Jojo Rabbit exemplify that talent knows no limits. Roman Griffin Davis is superb as the main character, Jojo, a young boy who gets swept up in the Hitler Youth propaganda and creates a version of Adolf (Taika Waititi) to be his imaginary friend.

Jojo is challenged to rethink what is right and what is wrong when he discovers that his mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl named Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie) in their home. The tension between Rosie and Jojo is well done, making viewers wonder whether he will see his mother's point of view or change his loyalties. McKenzie is brilliant as Elsa, and her interactions with Jojo are a great meeting of the minds despite mounting tension. Davis brings fantastic realism and depth to his performance as Jojo and he is a believable and bittersweet character to follow through the film's uplifting and stoic moments.

8 'Hidden Figures' (2016)

Directed by Theodore Melfi

An example of actors giving phenomenal performances in roles based on real people is in the movie Hidden Figures. The film depicts the racial prejudice and injustices that Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughn (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) faced during the 1960s.

The three women were employees at NASA and were brilliant. They were mathematicians, engineers, and physicists. In the movie, their intelligence goes largely unrecognized at the beginning due to the unfair racial bias in the country at the time. Henson, Spencer, and Monáe are excellent in the movie and Spencer was nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Dorothy. The three talented actors add different personalities and perspectives with which to view the storyline. The diverse and poignant performances, along with themes of determination and cooperation, make Hidden Figures an inspiring film to watch.

7 'Bright Star' (2009)

Directed by Jane Campion

Depicting the romance that developed between poet John Keats (Ben Whishaw) and Fanny Brawne (Abbie Cornish), the 2009 movie Bright Star is enriched with great acting moments. It gives an approachable interpretation of the nineteenth-century characters as flawed, passionate, and loyal. As Keats battles a terminal illness, the couple must make difficult choices and try to prepare themselves for the inevitable.

In one particularly moving scene, Fanny receives the news she knew was coming, but was dreading it. Cornish has a full-on panic attack on screen and can't remember how to breathe. She appears to lose emotional control, which can be mentally dangerous for an actor. Her mother, played by Kerry Fox, rushes in and helps her catch her breath. She then holds Fanny in her arms and consoles her. It is a wonderful and touching scene between the two actors, and a window into moments of tragedy when the need for others to support and comfort is profound.

6 'Life is Beautiful' (1997)

Directed by Roberto Benigni

Life can be scary for a child, especially during a time of war. When the horrific events of the Holocaust begin to affect their hometown, Giosué's (Giorgio Cantarini) father, Guido (Roberto Benigni), decides to mentally and emotionally shield his son from the surrounding horrors by adding an element of imagination.

In the touching and beautiful film, Life is Beautiful, Benigni shines as Guido. He uses humor, hope, and his love for his son to drive his performance. He demonstrates the powerful need for a father to protect his child. In the overwhelming circumstances that are beyond his control, Guido cannot physically remove his son from the circumstances unfolding around them, but he does everything in his power to protect Giosué from fear and tries to remove the trauma from the trial. Benigni won the Oscar for the role and was nominated for writing and directing Life is Beautiful.

5 'The King's Speech' (2010)

Directed by Tom Hooper

Nominated for four Academy Awards, The King's Speech follows the plight of King George VI's unexpected appointment as King of Great Britain in 1936. As the younger son of the monarchy, Prince Albert or "Bertie" (Colin Firth) did not plan on being king. However, when his elder brother, King Edward VIII (Guy Pearce), abdicated for personal reasons, the crown passed to him.

A key factor that made his transition difficult was Prince Albert's significant speech impediment. To overcome this, he worked with a speech coach, Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush). Rush is sublime as Lionel and delivers the high caliber of acting he is well known for. Firth is exceptional. He performed the vocal constraints with such commitment that he experienced residual effects and the actor's speech was affected well after the filming had stopped. Rush and Firth were deservedly nominated for Academy Awards and Firth won.

4 'The Pianist' (2002)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Portraying the role of a real person brings a gravity and sense of responsibility to a performance. Instead of giving voice to a fictitious idea of fleshing out a character concept, the actor represents a real human being. The challenge to not only capture their essence, but to do their story justice can be a formidable and exciting one. Adrien Brody was given such an opportunity in the World War II film The Pianist.

The movie was based on the moving autobiographical book written by accomplished Polish pianist Władysław Szpilman. Although Brody had been in show business for over a decade, the role skyrocketed him to stardom and rewarded his stellar performance with an Academy Award. Brody not only captured the personal struggles of a man losing everything, but as an artist being restricted from creating art, which is a personal and profound loss as well.

Directed by Jim Sheridan

Irish writer and painter Christy Brown was born with Cerebral Palsy. The condition limited the use of his limbs, save for his left foot. Based on his 1954 autobiography, the film My Left Foot starring Daniel Day-Lewis as Christy is a triumph. It showcases his beautiful optimism and determination.

In the early 1930s, the study of Cerebral Palsy was still emerging. The movie depicts the challenges Christy faced as many of the people around him thought he was incapable of learning to read or comprehend a written alphabet because of his physical disability. But Christy's indomitable spirit showed everyone that not only could he communicate, but he could create and compose. Day-Lewis earned an Oscar for his poignant and physically demanding portrayal. Known for being a method actor, he spent time in a clinic for people with Cerebral Palsy and had others feed and carry him even when cameras weren't rolling.

2 '12 Years a Slave' (2013)

Directed by Steve McQueen

Another film based on a remarkable true story is 12 Years a Slave. Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor) was a free man enjoying life with his family in New York in pre-Civil War America. But his life takes a horrific turn when he is abducted and sold into slavery in Louisiana. Finding himself in an entirely different world than the one he knew, Solomon must fight, not only to get free from his captors, but to preserve the essence of who he is, despite how other people are trying to define him.

The film is profoundly moving and carries themes of hope, dignity, prejudice, and cruelty. Ejiofor is fantastic and gives a dynamic performance. To inhabit a character that has everything he knows and loves taken away, and then to have people trying to eviscerate the idea of who he is gives Ejiofor a great challenge and unprecedented depth of emotions to portray as an actor, and he does it spectacularly. He was nominated for an Academy Award for the role, and it remains one that he is most noted for. The supporting cast is also phenomenal, and 12 Years a Slave will no doubt become a cinema classic that endures and becomes canon for examples of great acting.

1 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

When the thought of period films and great acting comes up, the unparalleled Schindler's List is essential. The 1993 movie stars Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, a real person who saved the lives of over 1,000 Jewish people during the Holocaust by using the guise of them being cheap labor for his business.

Though Steven Spielberg would go on to direct many more inspiring and award-worthy films, Schindler's List is his masterpiece, and it earned him his first Academy Award. He chose to use black and white instead of color to give the work the gravitas it deserved. It tells the viewer to pay attention, to be aware of how high the stakes are, and how important the events they will witness. Neeson is perfect as Oskar, and Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes are fantastic in their supporting roles as well. Neeson and Fiennes were nominated for Oscars and the film won seven awards, including Best Picture.

Schindler's List is exemplary of how great acting in period movies can express ideals and plumb the depths of the human condition. They bring stories to life and put voices, names, and faces into otherwise flat footnotes in the pages of history.

