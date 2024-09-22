One of the greatest abilities that cinema has is to bring audiences to a completely different time and space that they never would have been able to experience otherwise. While it can be fun and exciting to enter a realm that purely exists within the science fiction or fantasy genres, it can also be interesting to look at historical eras from a more modern perspective.

The best period films are able to bring to life all aspects of the era they are recreating; this includes visceral elements such as costuming, makeup, and production design, as well as attitudes and opinions that are reflective of a different point in history. Whether they are based on real figures or entirely fictional, historical films can be both instructive about the past and entertaining in their own right. Here are the ten most immersive period films, ranked.

10 ‘The Favourite’ (2018)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The Favourite is a period film for people that think that they hate costume dramas, as Yorgos Lanthimos’ exploration of the 18th century is deprived of the standards of formality that tend to be dominant within the genre. Rather than examining a traditional narrative about the life of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman), the film examined how the unusual British monarch was caught between the warring perspectives of her lifelong ally Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) and her manipulative younger cousin, Lady Abigail (Emma Stone).

The Favourite features extraordinary recreations of the British monarchy, including a beautiful version of the Queen’s castle and the House of Parliament. However, the purely aesthetic virtues of these historical elements are undercut by the nasty, raunchy sense of humor that makes the film so unique as a condensation of both the crown itself and those that seek to profit off of it.

The Favourite In early 18th-century England, the status quo at the court is upset when a new servant arrives and endears herself to a frail Queen Anne. Release Date November 23, 2018 Director Yorgos Lanthimos Cast Olivia Colman , Rachel Weisz , Emma Delves , Faye Daveney , Emma Stone , Paul Swaine Runtime 120 minutes Main Genre History Writers Deborah Davis , Tony McNamara Tagline A Film By Yorgos Lanthimos Website http://thefavouritemovie.com Expand

Rent on Amazon

9 ‘Titanic’ (1997)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

Titanic became the highest grossing film of all-time when it was first released in theaters in 1997, and seemed to silence any doubters that were concerned that James Cameron’s ambitious epic would not live up to expectations. The recreation of one of the most epic disasters in the history of transportation is absolutely thrilling; despite being well over three hours long, there is not a single moment in which Titanic stops being completely gripping.

Titanic features extraordinary costumes, makeup, production design, and action, but it is the timeless love story that has made it resonate with audiences for generations. Cameron tapped into a very classical version of a Hollywood romance, and helped kickstart the careers of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as a result. Despite the inherent cheesiness of its love story, Titanic is still one of the greatest tearjerkers in cinematic history.

Titanic A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. Release Date November 19, 1997 Director James Cameron Cast Leonardo DiCaprio , Kate Winslet , Billy Zane , Kathy Bates , Frances Fisher , Gloria Stuart Runtime 194 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers James Cameron Studio Paramount Pictures Tagline Collide With Destiny. Website http://www.titanicmovie.com Expand

Watch on Paramount Plus

8 ‘Barry Lyndon’ (1975)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

Barry Lyndon is one of the many masterpieces by Stanley Kubrick, who was always keenly interested in examining popular genres and turning them on their heads. Set in the midst of one of England’s many wars with France, Barry Lyndon stars Ryan O’Neal in the titular role of a rogue, unruly Irish scoundrel who is willing to switch sides at any moment if it means that he might stand to benefit.

The beautiful production design casts this era in a new light, as Kubrick emphasized the importance of practical filmmaking throughout the production process. Ironically, the extent to which he went to ensure that the film’s visceral qualities were pitch perfect were undercut by the titular character, who certainly ranks among the nastiest and most unlikeable protagonists in film history. It’s rare to see a film that has such contempt for its main character.

Barry Lyndon A charming Irishman named Barry Lyndon ascends the ranks of 18th-century British society through cunning and opportunism. As he navigates the complexities of wealth, marriage, and social status, his ambitions lead to both success and personal downfall, portraying the rise and fall of a self-made man in a period drama. Release Date December 18, 1975 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Ryan O'Neal , Marisa Berenson , Patrick Magee , Hardy Krüger , Diana Körner Runtime 185 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Stanley Kubrick Budget 11000000.0 Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures , Hawk Films , Peregrine Expand

Rent on Amazon

7 ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962)

Directed by David Lean

Image via Columbia Pictures

Lawrence of Arabia almost speaks for itself, as David Lean’s groundbreaking epic is the definitive World War I film, and certainly one of the greatest epics of all-time. Although special effects have certainly developed at an alarming rate since Lawrence of Arabia was first released in 1962, the extent to which Lean was able to photograph the desert and bring to life the epic unification of the Turkish tribes against the German Army is still groundbreaking.

Lawrence of Arabia is a film that has aged very well, as there’s not a hint of falsity within its gorgeous recreation of some of the most important events in the 20th century. It’s also immersive because of the tremendous acting; Peter O’Toole gives what may be the best performance of his entire career, which is certainly no small statement when considering how many all-time classics he has appeared in.

Lawrence of Arabia The story of T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united and led the diverse, often warring, Arab tribes during World War I in order to fight the Turks. Release Date December 11, 1962 Director David Lean Cast Peter O'Toole , Alec Guinness , Anthony Quinn , Jack Hawkins , Omar Sharif , Jose Ferrer Runtime 227 minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers T.E. Lawrence , Robert Bolt , Michael Wilson Studio Columbia Pictures Tagline A Mighty Motion Picture Of Action And Adventure! Expand

Watch on Prime Video

6 ‘Schindler’s List’ (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

Schindler’s List is the most mature film of Steven Speilberg’s career, as he chose to set aside the blockbuster sensibilities of E.T. The Extra Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind to make one of the most devastating films about genocide ever made. Although summing up the extent of tragedy within the Holocaust was an ambitious task that perhaps even Spielberg would have struggled with, Schindler’s List examined how the German businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) sought to protect Jewish workers in his factory when they were being persecuted during World War II.

It was evident that Spielberg wanted Schindler’s List to be as authentic as respectful as possible in order to pay respect to the real victims, and also tell an important story about confronting hate in any form that it takes that would be educational for future generations.

Schindler's List (1995) In German-occupied Poland during World War II, industrialist Oskar Schindler gradually becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution by the Nazis. Release Date December 15, 1993 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Liam Neeson , Ralph Fiennes , Ben Kingsley , Caroline Goodall Runtime 195 minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Steven Zaillian Studio Universal Pictures Expand

Rent on Amazon

5 ‘Amadeus’ (1984)

Directed by Milos Forman

Image via Orion Pictures

Amadeus is one of the great music biopics ever made, as it tracks the infamous rivalry between Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) that eventually resulted in the latter's murder. Director Miloš Forman creates gorgeous renditions of some of Mozart’s most beloved works of music, which makes the brutal story of revenge even more harrowing.

Amadeus is a very long film that earns its epic runtime, as it is very specific in how it breaks down the specifics of how musicians were treated by the bureaucracy and monarchy of the time. While the theatrical cut is a masterpiece that won the Academy Award for Best Picture, the extended director’s cut that Forman released includes even more details about Salieri’s background and feelings of disparity that make the film’s conclusion even more of an emotional gut punch.

Amadeus The life, success and troubles of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as told by Antonio Salieri, the contemporary composer who was deeply jealous of Mozart's talent and claimed to have murdered him. Release Date September 19, 1984 Director Milos Forman Cast F. Murray Abraham , Tom Hulce , Elizabeth Berridge , Simon Callow , Roy Dotrice , Christine Ebersole Runtime 160 Main Genre Biography Writers Peter Shaffer Tagline The Man... The Music... The Madness... The Murder... The Motion Picture... Website http://www.wbmovies.com/amadeus Expand

Rent on Amazon

4 ‘Braveheart’ (1995)

Directed by Mel Gibson

Image via Paramount Pictures

Braveheart is one of the more controversial Best Picture winners, as critics were somewhat divided when it came to the film’s excessively violent action sequences and the innumerable deviations it took from history. Nonetheless, Braveheart is still a very effective revenge thriller that charts how the Scottish rebel William Wallace (Mel Gibson) raised an army of dispirited citizens and warriors to stand against one of the most powerful monarchies in the world.

Braveheart spends enough time detailing the sanctity of the Scottish lifestyle so that its subjugation at the hands of the British soldiers serves as a more effective gut punch. While the overuse of Biblical imagery that Gibson uses in the final stretch of the story may have been somewhat divisive, Braveheart has such incredible scenes of massive field battles that it is very easy to overlook any of these minor issues.

Braveheart Scottish warrior William Wallace leads his countrymen in a rebellion to free his homeland from the tyranny of King Edward I of England. Release Date March 14, 1995 Director Mel Gibson Cast Mel Gibson , Sophie Marceau , Patrick McGoohan , Angus Macfadyen , Sean Lawlor , Sandy Nelson , James Cosmo Runtime 177 minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Randall Wallace Tagline What kind of man would defy a king? Expand

Watch on Paramount Plus

3 ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Quentin Tarantino’s most personal film to date, as the nostalgic examination of the film industry in 1969 paid tribute to the generation of movie stars and classical filmmaking that was brought to a bitter end after the horrific murder of Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). Although the film builds suspense as it builds up to the dramatic conclusion, getting to live within the everyday experiences of the egotistical actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) is simply a joy to behold.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood goes out of its way to highlight some of the most iconic landmarks of the era, with one scene set to The Rolling Stones song “Out of Time” that ranks among the most sensitive and profound moments that Tarantino has ever captured on film.

Watch on Hulu

2 ‘Black Narcissus’ (1947)

Directed by Emeric Powell and Michael Pressburger

Image via General Films Distributor

Black Narcissus is in the running for the most beautiful film ever made, as legendary directors Emeric Powell and Michael Pressburger crafted a gorgeous recreation of the Himalayas that used the fullest extent of technicolor photography, which at the time was in of itself a novelty. Although there were certainly restrictions on the content that they could show given the restrictions placed on films at the time, Black Narcissus was able to hint at the eroticism of the situation in subtle ways.

Black Narcissus is a film where the phrase “every frame is a painting” truly applies, as there isn’t a single shot that doesn’t feel like it could be considered as a standalone work of art. Religion has rarely been depicted on screen in a more compelling way, as Black Narcissus is a masterwork of immersive storytelling that should appeal to any viewers, regardless of their personal spiritual beliefs.

Black Narcissus

Watch on Prime Video

1 ‘The Age of Innocence’ (1993)

Directed by Martin Scorsese