For when you want a period drama, but you don't want it to be a history lesson.

Who doesn't love a good period piece? From adaptations of classic literature such as Jane Austen's eternal tale of Pride and Prejudice to modern takes on historical stories such as the iconic '90s flick Clueless which was inspired by another Austen novel, Emma. Period dramas are clearly here to stay and continue to enchant audiences with their use of extravagant costumes, set pieces and well-known historical references.

While the past has remained a staple of human imagination and a means for remembering accurate historical narratives, sometimes it's nice to just suspend one's beliefs and just enjoy an abridged retelling or reimagination of real events in history. They help to capture the essence and spirit of the time periods depicted, but with enough freedom to bend the truth a little (or a lot) for the sake of the story. There are some historical fiction shows to check out whenever viewers want a glamorous glimpse of the past, but not a history lecture.

'The Great' (2020 - )

Image via Hulu

Described as an 'occasionally true story' and created by Tony McNamara who was the film writer behind the 2018 historical black comedy-drama The Favourite, The Great is a Hulu-produced 'anti-historical' satirical comedy TV series starring Elle Fanning as Russian empress Catherine The Great during her reign in the 1700s.

The show is refreshingly modern, despite taking place in the past, and doesn't feel indebted to remain historically accurate, which instead allows it to be more playful, experimental and all-around fun than it would if it stuck to the strict guidelines of history. Fanning is incredible to watch, and her journey from the unassuming wife of Peter III into a revolutionary visionary of a greater purpose is more than thrilling to watch first-hand.

'Miracle Workers: Dark Ages' (2019 - )

Image via TBS

Starring well-known stars such as Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buschemi, the second installment of the comedy anthology series Miracle Workers focuses on the daily experiences and challenges of living in Britain in The Middle Ages, hence the name. While the first season took place in an office workplace in Heaven, Dark Ages finds its setting on Earth but still takes just as many creative liberties to tell an engaging and hilarious story about one of the most brutal time periods in human history.

Also featuring the talents of Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Bass, Karan Soni and Lolly Adefope, Miracle Workers makes for a delightful watch filled with comedy and jabs relevant to the faraway time of medieval England. It's goofy, witty and irreverent, and is sure to amuse all who are lucky enough to give it a chance.

'Babylon Berlin' (2017 - )

Image via Sky 1

Set during the last days of the ill-fated Weimar Republic in the late 1920s in Berlin, Babylon Berlin is a neo-noir TV series created by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Henk Handloegten that delves into a key yet unexplored era of modern human history.

The show uses suspense and tension in an exceptional way by using its audience's prior knowledge and awareness of Nazism in Germany to its advantage, as it slowly begins to include the early days of Adolf Hitler's rise to power and the dissolution of the Weimar Republic. As a German production, the show is best enjoyed in its natural tongue, however, a dubbed version is also available for people who may be averse to subtitles.

'Our Flag Means Death' (2022 - )

Image via HBO

David Jenkins' hit HBO Max pirate rom-com Our Flag Means Death is an absolute delight to watch, even if the final episode of season one is bound to tear hearts up into pieces. The nautical period drama is hilarious, heartwarming and is a thrilling adventure that anything pirate-related in media should be, with Jenkins' show mainly focusing on the real-life notorious Captain Blackbeard (played by Taika Waititi) and "The Gentleman Pirate" Stede Bonnett (played by Rhys Darby).

The show is an excellent addition to the ever-expanding historical fiction genre and is an excellent portrayal of queer love in period dramas, a genre that is largely represented by heterosexual relationships and cisgender individuals. Season two of OFMD has just wrapped up filming so there's still plenty of time to catch up with the rest of the world and fall in love with a pirate story that is truly unique.

'Peaky Blinders' (2013 - 2022)

Image via BBC One

Ah, the 1920s really was a more exciting time to be alive, wasn't it? Centering on a family in Ireland, Peaky Blinders is a crime period drama loosely based on the real street gang of the same name that engaged in robbery, violence, extortion and organized crime in Birmingham in the early 1880s.

Led by Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the show follows various pivotal moments in early 20th Century Britain such as prohibition, the rise of fascism, and the IRA. As one of the most popular and beloved British shows in recent history, the series wrapped up with six seasons but will return to the big screen with a still-untitled Peaky Blinders feature film slated to start filming later this year.

'Pose' (2018 - 2021)

Image via FX

While Pose takes place in the all-too-recent time period of 1980s New York, it's just as dazzling, glamorous and stylish as any period drama should be. Produced by Ryan Murphy, Pose is a vibrant love letter to the golden age of ballroom culture in New York City and pays homage to the vast array of Black and Latinx LGBT+ trailblazers amidst the bleak landscape of the AIDS epidemic.

Its costume design is of course a highlight and makes the show a visual splendor, however, the powerhouse performances by Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson and Billy Porter give the show its heart, with Rodriguez making history by becoming the first-ever transgender actor to win a Golden Globe for her work on the show (according to The Cut).

'Bridgerton' (2020 - )

It's pretty hard to find anyone who hasn't already seen or heard of the Netflix Original period comedy-drama hit series Bridgerton these days, but just in case there are a rare few who have yet to sit down and watch the dreamy aesthetics of the reimagined world of high society in London's Regency era.

The show was created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by the legend Shonda Rhimes and follows the fictional and eponymous noble Bridgerton family in their romances, friendships and rivalries. Everything that everyone loves about period dramas is included in this series; there are gorgeous gowns and extravagant balls, but it has also allowed for diversity to flourish within a genre that has been anything but. It's a visual delight to watch, as well as it is narratively compelling.

'Halston' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Ryan Murphy, at this stage in his career, is a pioneer in allowing stylish and decadent dramas that are filled to the brim with dazzling visuals and costume design to be brought back into the cultural zeitgeist. Halston is a miniseries streaming on Netflix that was created by Sharr White and produced by Murphy that follows the life of legendary fashion designer Roy Halston during his heyday in the 1970s, portrayed by Ewan McGregor.

The costumes and fashion shown in this series are enough to persuade any fashionista to take a look, but the introspective exploration into Halston's unknown personal life helps to make Halston a truly compelling watch. It's about as glitzy as one should expect in a series about fashion, but it's just as interesting to learn more about a visionary artist from the past who still inspires fashion and style to this day.

'Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker' (2020)

Yet another show stemming from the streaming giant Netflix, Self Made is a limited series and dramatization of the life of C.J. Walker, an entrepreneur and civil rights activist who holds the great accomplishment of becoming the first-ever self-made female millionaire in the United States back in the 19th Century.

Starring the always brilliant and always fabulous Octavia Spencer in the titular role, Self Made finally allows for Madam Walker to let her inspiring story be told to a wide audience. It also stars Tiffany Haddish, Blair Underwood, Carmen Ejogo and Garrett Morris, who equally perform excellently alongside Spencer, making for an entertaining watch about an unsung icon in American history.

'Derry Girls' (2018 - 2022)

Image via Channel 4/Netflix

Derry Girls is a much-beloved comedy series created by Lisa McGee and inspired by her own upbringing in Derry, Northern Ireland, set during the last days of The Troubles and following a tight-knit group of school friends who try to navigate their dangerous and uncertain world while also dealing with issues such as sexuality, family and coming-of-age.

To put it simply; Derry Girls is a treasure of modern TV and should be a must-watch for anyone, especially due to its charming humor and iconic characters. While a bit more lighthearted than other depictions of Ireland's difficult history, it doesn't shy away from showing the realities of living in Northern Ireland and the struggles each character faces. It's cute, fun, and easily re-watchable.

