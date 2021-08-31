The cast of Persona 4 just keeps coming back. They’ve starred in a dancing game, two fighting games (and guest-starred in another), two Etrian Odyssey-style dungeon crawlers, two anime adaptations, an expansion of the original game called Persona 4 Golden, and more. If there’s ever a Persona 5 fighting game, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to find aged-up versions of P4’s characters on the roster (which happened with Persona 3 characters in the P4 fighting games).

Indeed, while stellar casts are a staple of the JRPG genre, there’s something equal parts magnetic and magical about Persona 4’s Investigation Team members. They’re diamonds in the rough of Inaba, the small, quaint town where the game takes place. Protagonist Yu Narukami sure knows how to pick ‘em, and now we’re going to put ‘em in order, from worst to best, taking only P4 and Golden into account to keep things simple.

Some spoilers for Persona 4 and Persona 4 Golden ahead!

RELATED: 5 Great Moments From the 'Persona' Franchise

7. Teddie

Do you like constant bear puns? Relentless flirting with girls who obviously aren’t interested? How about Social Links—which provide the most important choices you can make in Persona games—that you have no choice but to experience? If your answers are no, no, and no, then you’re not going to like Teddie.

Meant as comic relief, the only Teddie-related relief you’ll feel is when he’s silent or offscreen entirely. As he’s not human, it’s initially understandable that he doesn’t quite fit in with the others, but it’s truly astonishing just how much he continues not to fit in as the story progresses. Whenever the game tries to rectify that, it feels forced (remember that unavoidable Social Link mentioned earlier?), especially on the part of characters who’ve developed so much over time.

Teddie’s one redeeming quality is how deeply he cares for Nanako Dojima, Yu’s kid cousin and arguably one of the best characters in the game. (Were she an Investigation Team member, she’d be ranked near or at the top.) Both characters experience different sorts of loneliness, so they’re a natural fit for one another. Too bad it’s Teddie’s only natural fit in all of P4.

6. Yukiko Amagi

As a quick but important note, there’s a significant gap in character writing, meaningful contributions, and overall likability between Teddie and Yukiko, and every character from here on out is a good one.

Yukiko is introduced as a shy girl constantly evading the advances of boys at Yasogami High School and helping out at her family’s inn. She’s set to inherit the inn one day, fulfilling her family’s generational legacy, but that’s not exactly her idea of a good life. What teenager—or person of any age, really—likes the idea of being locked into a role? This insecurity manifests itself in Yukiko’s reliance on Chie, and is exacerbated by Chie’s reliance on her (for different reasons).

Interesting though it may be, once that inner conflict is resolved, Yukiko doesn’t fade into the background, per se, but she never truly stands out again—not in any major way, at least. The Investigation Team members forge such strong bonds—arguably stronger than that of any other team in the series—that she still has her moments and feels like a core part of the group.

It’s also worth mentioning that while P4’s voice acting is great in general, Yukiko’s English voice actress, Amanda Winn-Lee, is in a league of her own. (Some voice actors changed between the original game and Golden, but Winn-Lee remained). She lends a certain… breathiness to the role that feels essential to the character, as if she’s always spoken that way. And her laughing fits? Infectious.

5. Yosuke Hanamura

With Yu being a silent protagonist, Yosuke plays a major role in establishing P4’s tone and themes as things get rolling. It’s a boon and a curse, the former because the tone and themes are fascinating, and the latter because it sort of locks Yosuke down for a while—but only for a while, during which time he’s still an entertaining and welcome presence.

Once P4 hits its stride, Yosuke becomes the rock Yu (and you) can always latch onto. He’s a best friend’s best friend: in constant contact, there with a helping hand when it’s needed most, cracking jokes to lift the mood, the whole bit. It’s expected yet well done, so it works.

What separates Yosuke from other “bro” characters (which Persona is certainly no stranger to) are his struggles with grief and jealousy. Many of his interactions are tinged with one of these two emotions, if not both. Yosuke may deal with murder and monsters on a near-daily basis, but he’s still a teenager, still grappling with who he is and wants to be. P4 is all about facing ourselves, but finding ourselves is another matter entirely; helping Yosuke work through his grief and jealousy to begin finding himself is one of the most satisfying storylines in the game.

4. Rise Kujikawa

Let’s tackle the elephant in the room: Rise is extremely flirtatious. If you just so happen to be interested in her as a romance option, then her playfulness works out; if you’re not interested, then it can be awkward, or even annoying, as she persists despite other relationships you form. Being flirty isn’t an inherently bad thing, however, and Rise is far more than a simple tease.

Known across Japan as the idol/actress “Risette,” she takes a break from the stage and moves in with her grandmother, hoping to decompress in Inaba’s homespun atmosphere. Of course, Inaba isn’t the peaceful haven it once was, and Rise gets swept up in the mess of homicide and Personas the same as everyone else. Speaking of, being the same as everyone else—being “normal,” per se (though the other Investigation Team members certainly have their quirks)—is a goal of hers, as she felt idol life tore her in two.

Reconciling her Risette self with her Rise self is both fascinating to watch develop and difficult to see her go through. That she does so while everything else is going on is a credit to her tofu-like resilience (which anyone who did her Social Link will understand). Her struggle even puts her coquettish nature into context: all she’s ever known is how to trade lovey-dovey lines with actors, not how to be “real” with people. Consider that the next time you’re dating someone else in P4 and Rise comes on strong.

3. Kanji Tatsumi

Before the Investigation Team (which at this point consists of Yu, Yosuke, Chie, Yukiko, and Teddie) meets Kanji, rumors abound: he’s a thug; he beats up gangs single handedly; he’s a danger to everyone around him. Those rumors seem well-founded when he appears in the flesh, brash and threatening. Indeed, before he faces himself, the Investigation Team needs to face him.

It isn’t long after that Kanji does face himself, though, exposing his depths to everyone else. Behind that tough guy facade is a young man who appreciates the more “traditionally feminine” things in life: sewing, crafts, cooking. High schoolers aren’t exactly known for their tact, so Kanji shields himself with yakuza-like masculinity to avoid potentially endless taunts and gossip. So while it’s hard to blame him in a way, his becoming a (perceived) bully only exacerbates things.

As Kanji slowly but surely drops his guard—never fully, but enough to feel meaningfully different—his true colors show, revealing a sensitive, caring kid who’s a lot of fun to be around. It makes you wonder just how many people we must’ve known or been aware of in high school and beyond who were never given nor gave themselves the chance to shine. That’s what’s so wonderful about Kanji’s growth: it’s teenage repression unleashed, but in a healthy way.

2. Naoto Shirogane

No matter the story, introducing characters late in the game is risky business. Persona hasn’t historically shied away from that risk despite it not always working out, most notably fumbling the ball with P5’s Haru Okumura (in this writer’s humble opinion, at least). Both she and Naoto technically appear earlier in their respective games, but Naoto makes good on her initial mystique.

At first, it’s unclear that Naoto is a girl, what with her androgynous clothing and moniker of “Detective Prince.” What is clear is that the police (Yu’s uncle, Ryotaro Dojima, included) have little respect for such a young, solitary detective, pushing Naoto even further into the role she created for herself. Respect, however, is all she really wants—both from others and for herself. Look closely and you’ll recognize the ways in which her conflict echoes Kanji’s, making sense of the close bond they eventually form.

As the only real detective on the Investigation Team, Naoto contributes not only as a character and a foil to everyone else’s personalities, but to P4’s murder mystery plot. And unlike Yosuke, who helps establish the game’s themes, Naoto helps wrap them up, which is a far more favorable position to be in, if a riskier one. Yet with her late introduction being a risk in and of itself, what’s one more? Luckily, it pays off in spades.

1. Chie Satonaka

Chie wears a bright green and yellow jacket, zipped up to the collar and studded with pins. She loves kung fu with all her heart, and isn’t afraid to belt out a “wah-taaa!” as she knocks Shadows silly. The only thing she might love more is meat, be it a beef bowl from Aiya or a steak skewer from Souzai Daigaku. On all fronts, she appears to be nothing more than Yukiko’s tomboyish companion who sticks out like a sore thumb, and that side of her should be acknowledged. With P4 being all about people’s myriad sides, though, there’s more to Chie’s story.

Her extroversion was borne from (among other things) her friendship with the more introverted Yukiko, causing her to act out loudly because of the inferiority complex she feels toward her friend. She molds that extroversion into an impulse to speak up when others are in distress, be they friends or complete strangers. And despite staying loud and proud throughout P4, her observational skills, her willingness to listen, and her ability to piece things together puts the Investigation Team on the right track more than once. It all weaves together for what’s simultaneously P4’s loudest and quietest character arc—immediately noticeable in part, but going under the radar in ways that will surprise you.

Also? Chie’s just so damn fun: the way she bounces around for her idle combat animation, her banter with Yosuke, the energy she brings to the team, everything. She’s one of Persona’s best.

KEEP READING: Why Forging Relationships Is the Most Important Aspect of the 'Persona' Games

Share Share Tweet Email

The 'Uncut Gems' Criterion Is Getting a 4K Release — See the Cover Art Now 'Uncut Gems' will now come out the same day as Criterion's 4K releases of 'Citizen Kane' and 'Menace II Society.'

Read Next