Game of Thrones would have been a very different show without the genius of Peter Dinklage, and his performance as fan-favorite Tyrion Lannister, the super-intelligent puppet master, established the actor as a household name. He has managed to fight adversity and discrimination to become one of the best and most recognizable actors in the world. Soon, he will be starring in The Toxic Avenger alongside Kevin Bacon, and hopefully, he will return to the theatre, where he recently played Cyrano, before taking it to the big screen. Peter Dinklage has played all types of characters within all types of genres, so take a look at his nine essential movies.

Del in I Think We're Alone Now (2018)

Del (Peter Dinklage) lives a very simple life in a very simple world. He’s the last known human left alive, and he spends his time burying the dead and clearing their homes of rubbish. One day, his "perfect" existence is shattered with the arrival of Grace (Elle Fanning). At first, he shuns her, but soon he starts to show her his unique way of life. Their fragile relationship is ruined by news of Grace’s parents and of a settlement of thousands of survivors. Del defaults back to his solitary life, but suffering Grace’s loss, he decides to go in search of her. What he finds in the settlement is not quite what he would call "surviving." The idea that most of the movie has only two actors providing any plot or story is an audacious commitment by any director or writer. I Think We're Alone Now heavily relies on Dinklage and his ability to demand attention and hold it with his portrayal of Del, holding back his demons and trying to find a way to continue. It may be slow, but it is surreptitiously thought-provoking.

Sam Bloom in Rememory (2017)

When Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan), the scientific inventor of a machine that can record memories and allow its users to view them, mysteriously dies, Sam Bloom (Dinklage) tries to piece together the evidence. Using the device, he watches other users’ memories and interviews them. A darker side is slowly revealed as the machine also affects the mind, creating hallucinations. He also finds out that Gordon and his wife, Carolyn (Julia Ormond), lost a daughter in an accident, and that playing with memories for good or bad has affected not only the users but the inventor himself. Dinklage, quite simply, keeps this movie afloat. It’s not poorly scripted or shot, but at times it feels convoluted or tries that little bit too hard to be mysterious. Dinklage erases all the movie's faults with his character’s dominant and slightly hesitant approach to finding the truth. Anton Yelchin is also brilliantly dramatic as the over-affected Todd. All-in-all, the movie deserved better from the critics and Dinklage deserved a better movie.

Finbar McBride in The Station Agent (2003)

A recluse that has been pushed aside by society for being born with dwarfism, Finbar McBride (Peter Dinklage) works at a model train shop with his only friend, Henry Styles (Paul Benjamin). When Henry suddenly dies, Finbar inherits a disused train depot and decides to move there for peace and quiet. However, his bored neighbor, Joe (Bobby Cannavale), and his forced-upon friend, Olivia (Patricia Clarkson), feel they need to be part of Finbar’s life. Slowly, Finbar realizes not everyone has preformed opinions about his size and that he might actually like the attention. Winning a BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay says it all. It’s full of awkward dialogue between characters wanting and not wanting to talk, and Finbar just putting up with whatever life throws at him. Dinklage personifies stoical perfection and creates a melting pot of funny, jarring, and endearing chemistry with his mix-matched group of new acquaintances.

King Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Thanos (Josh Brolin) is unstoppable in his quest to claim all six Infinity Stones. The Avengers are scattered and with Asgard destroyed, the Guardians of the Galaxy come to Thor’s aid when he is captured by Thanos. Thor tracks down Eitri, King of the Dwarves (Peter Dinklage), and asks him to forge a new weapon in the fight against Thanos. With battles on Titan where Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) face Thanos, and again in Wakanda where Thor and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) battle overwhelming odds, it soon dawns on our allies that Thanos really is unstoppable. The biggest superhero movie ever made certainly doesn’t disappoint, and with a nice twist, the baddies finally get the upper hand - for now. Dinklage joins the ranks of the MCU as the giant dwarf king and still manages to make his presence known amongst all the chaos and star power with this minor but memorable role.

Tito in Living in Oblivion (1995)

Small-time filmmaker Nick Reve (Steve Buscemi) is in the midst of making his first feature film. Nothing seems to be going right, and the budget is so slim that he won’t even change a prop carton of sour milk. The two leads, Nicole (Catherine Keener) and Chad Palomino (James LeGros), have slept together and created on-set friction. Tito (Peter Dinklage) complains about dwarf clichés, and Nick tries his best to keep his sanity and his wallet from emptying before the picture is finished. That’s Hollywood!

It's a stylistic movie about a movie that flips from monochrome back to color depending on which movie we are seeing, and yes that’s quite cool. A satirical take on the filmmaking process that no matter how crazy with fights and self-absorbed actors, has that dark reality to it. This was Dinklage’s big-screen debut, and he luckily got his say on how actors with dwarfism are treated with some memorable dialogue. Steve Buscemi rules as the hair-tearing director, and his whole crumbling character really does glue the madness together.

Cyrano de Bergerac in Cyrano (2021)

Poor but glamorous Roxanne (Haley Bennett) wants to marry only for love, not money. When she sees Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison Jr) at the theatre she is instantly smitten. She asks her childhood friend Cyrano de Bergerac (Dinklage), who is secretly in love with her, to set up a meeting with Christian, but Cyrano discovers that Christian lacks every romantic skill needed to woo Roxanne. Cyrano begins to write poetic platitudes of love so that Christian can pass them off as his own words. When jealous Duke De Guiche (Ben Mendelsohn) intervenes and sends both men to war, Christian has the sad epiphany that Cyrano was really writing the words for him. Will Roxanne ever know the truth?

This modernized version of the epic and classic love tragedy sees the tale fall into a more serious light. Gone is Cyrano de Bergerac’s preposterously oversized nose, and is replaced with the fact that Cyrano is now a man with dwarfism, which is what makes him feel ostracized. Dinklage works his way emotionally through hidden love and despair to finally, happiness. He also shows off his impressive singing voice. He’s definitely a man of considerable talent.

James in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

After the rape and murder of her daughter, Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) decides that her local police department, and especially, its Chief, Bill Willoughby (Woody Harrelson), isn’t doing much to track down the killer. She rents three billboards to express her anger at the ongoing investigation that has become almost forgotten. Although her actions are noble, the Chief feels it’s too personal, and his racist subordinate, Officer Jason Dixon (Sam Rockwell), decides Mildred is the enemy. James (Peter Dinklage), a local car salesman, takes a shine to Mildred, but his affections are mistimed and unrequited. So in a town full of anger, hate, and revenge, can Mildred ever feel human again, and will there ever be justice for her teenage daughter? Dinklage is emotionally poignant when highlighting James's dwarfism and perfectly evocative in some of his not-so-subtle lines. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, was a huge success. This was mostly to do with a simple premise that had complicated characters portrayed with comical timing and a hefty amount of soul.

Frank in Death at a Funeral (2010)

All Aaron (Chris Rock) wants to do is read a eulogy for his deceased father to family and friends that are all present in the family home. Even though everyone would prefer his more successful brother, Ryan (Martin Lawrence), read the eulogy, Aaron endeavors to try his best. Amidst all this, Frank (Peter Dinklage), an unexpected guest, unleashes a bombshell during the eulogy break, he is Aaron’s father’s lover and wants to blackmail the family. Funerals really can be challenging, especially for Aaron. Death at a Funeral is an irreverent, black comedy that breaks out from a quiet and somber event into a situation farce of hilarious consequences. Crude, tongue-in-cheek, and with an unapologetic sense of style for low-brow gags, Death at a Funeral may not suit everyone. Interestingly, this is a remake of a British movie of the same name also starring Peter Dinklage.

Roman Lunyov in I Care a Lot (2020)

Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike) makes her living by preying on the elderly by convincing the courts to grant her guardianship over as many vulnerable people as she can. She then sells off their estates while the victims live the rest of their drugged-up existence within the walls of a care home. Her latest victim is the lonely Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest). However, Jennifer Peterson isn’t as helpless as all the other elderly inmates, her identity is false, and she secretly has a son, Russian mobster, Roman Lunyov (Peter Dinklage), who is not going to take the news of his mother’s "legal" abduction well.

I Care a Lot is a satirical social commentary that is dark and almost realistic in its nightmarish approach to robbing the elderly of their possessions and life. Without any good, honest characters to choose from, I Care a Lot isn’t the average film and the audience is forced to take a side with either unscrupulous con-artists or mobsters. It’s clever, long overdue, and a great cautionary tale of how sadistically selfish those who care for us can be.

