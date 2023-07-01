One of the greatest comedic actors in history, Peter Sellers may have only been on this planet for 54 years, but in that time, he did manage to become an icon. He was an English actor who started gaining popularity in the 1950s and, by the 1960s, was a star. He continued to work until his passing in 1980 and, throughout his career, collaborated with great directors like Stanley Kubrick, Blake Edwards, and Hal Ashby.

With comedy being subjective and certain things being funny at one point in time but not so much in the future, it's fair to say that some of Sellers' best films haven't aged perfectly. However, the following movies are worth considering and highlighting, representing Sellers' best work in a career that was unfortunately cut short but still remains impressive.

10 'The Wrong Box' (1966)

While The Wrong Box represents one of Michael Caine's earliest roles, its 1966 release ensured it wasn't exactly one of Sellers' first. With two Kubrick films, and two appearances as his most iconic character under his belt, Sellers was a star by this point, but he sort of blends into this film, seeing as he's a minor character who looks physically quite different from Sellers.

The Wrong Box as a movie, though, is a very good time for those who like their comedies dark, with it revolving around various family members competing for a fortune that will go to one of two elderly brothers; the one who doesn't die first. Sellers being in this movie is more than icing on an enjoyable cake, but it still ranks as one of the best (and most underrated) films he appeared in.

9 'The Pink Panther' (1963)

Inspector Jacques Clouseau is the most recognizable role Peter Sellers ever played, with him portraying the character in five Pink Panther movies (archive footage was used to have him "appear" in a sixth, in 1982). 1963's The Pink Panther was the first of these five appearances, but his original outing as the character stands out for one key reason.

Surprisingly, Clouseau isn't the film's main character, appearing in a supporting role as everyone's favorite clueless detective, all while a pair of jewel thieves get more screen time. Still, he stole the show enough for those behind the film to realize that making him the lead would benefit The Pink Panther's sequels, and he became the most well-known (but not the only) actor to play Inspector Clouseau.

8 'Murder by Death' (1976)

A skillful yet somewhat old-fashioned blend of comedy, mystery, and crime, Murder by Death strikes a tone comparable to later films like Clue and Knives Out. A group of skilled detectives get invited to a strange mansion and asked to solve an unusual case there, only for constant twists and turns to continually upend things.

The premise might have been done better in later films, but it still makes for an entertaining enough watch here, so long as you can put up with some dated humor. This carries over to Sellers' performance, as he plays a character named Inspector Sidney Wang, based on Chinese/Hawaiian police detective Charlie Chan, though Sellers himself is not of Asian descent.

7 'Lolita' (1962)

Lolita might not rank as one of Stanley Kubrick's best films, but it's still a worthy addition to his filmography and undoubtedly a bold film. It's based on the controversial book of the same name by Vladimir Nabokov and centers on a middle-aged man who becomes obsessed with the teenage daughter of a woman he marries.

The film tones down the novel's content and implies much more than it shows, which is ultimately for the best. It still makes for an uncomfortable (intentionally so) watch, with a streak of very dark comedy present throughout, partly thanks to Sellers' character, Clare Quilty (sometimes disguising himself as "Dr. Zempf"), who clashes with the film's protagonist.

6 'The Party' (1968)

The Party is one final movie that's an iconic title within Peter Sellers' filmography, though it contains a central premise that wouldn't fly today. The plot itself is simple and acceptable, being about a man who gets accidentally invited to a classy party and ruins it through his clumsiness. However, it's the fact that Sellers — as the main character — plays an Indian man named Hrundi V. Bakshi which dates the film.

Beyond that, The Party does have some truly inspired moments of slapstick comedy, and the lack of a conventional narrative coupled with the continually escalating chaos can be very enjoyable. For its time, Sellers may have believed slipping into the role of an Indian man was comparable to acting as a French man in The Pink Panther, but attitudes have certainly changed since the late 1960s.

5 'The Pink Panther Strikes Again' (1976)

Peter Sellers' fourth outing as Inspector Clouseau was in The Pink Panther Strikes Again, which was confusingly the fifth Pink Panther movie (Alan Arkin starred as Clouseau in 1968's Inspector Clouseau). Its plot sees the villainous Charles Dreyfus sparing no expense in his mission to kill Clouseau, sending multiple assassins after the bumbling detective.

It's a film that plays things safe, with a certain formula having been established by this point, and that formula is stuck to. But it's stuck to incredibly well, making for a consistently funny Pink Panther movie that ranks as one of the series' best and is once again an amazing showcase for Sellers' comedic sensibilities.

4 'The Ladykillers' (1955)

Ranking as one of the funniest movies that's more than 60 years old, The Ladykillers is also notable for being one of Peter Sellers' first movies. He plays the member of a very dysfunctional criminal gang, all the members of which are intending to rob a bank, only to find their elderly (and temporary) landlord keeps unintentionally foiling their plans.

It stars an almost unrecognizable Alec Guinness in the lead role, but Sellers shines in a supporting capacity, and it's easy to see why a role in such a great movie served to boost his profile further. It was remade competently by The Coen Brothers in 2004, but the original is still untouchable and an overall excellent blend of crime and dark comedy.

3 'A Shot in the Dark' (1964)

Despite not featuring the words "Pink Panther" in the title, A Shot in the Dark is another compelling comedy starring Peter Sellers as Inspector Clouseau. This was the first time a movie in the series centered on Clouseau as the definitive protagonist and had a plot concerning the detective falling for a woman who continually seems to be behind a series of murders.

While Sellers was often featured in a supporting role — including the first Pink Panther movie — A Shot in the Dark established him as someone who could undeniably carry an entire movie. It represents Sellers' best work as Clouseau, and is perhaps the most consistently engaging, funny, and praised of all the Pink Panther movies.

2 'Being There' (1979)

One of Peter Sellers' final performances also turned out to be one of his greatest: his role in Being There, as a gardener named Chance. The plot follows what happens to the simple-minded man after his elderly employer dies, and he's forced to make it out in the world by himself, despite living most of his life on his employer's large private property.

It's a highlight from the late 1970s and also one of the most serious films Sellers ever appeared in (there is comedy, but the story is also one that deals with some heavier themes). It's a clever, satirical, and well-balanced dramedy and gave Sellers one of his greatest roles, with him being nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his performance here.

1 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

A very funny comedy with a very dark ending, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb saw Stanley Kubrick reuniting with Peter Sellers two years after the release of Lolita. Its plot revolves around a tense situation that could explode into nuclear war, ending the world, and it sees a large group of characters struggling to prevent such global annihilation.

Sellers plays three roles here: a British soldier, the U.S. President, and the titular doctor, who's an expert on nuclear war and a former Nazi. He excels in all three roles, and the surrounding movie is also great, being one of the funniest movies of its decade while also commenting on real-life fears experienced by those living during the Cold War.

