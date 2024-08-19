There are plenty of horror films that are released yearly. Some rehash the same old concept, which can range from paranormal activity movies to found footage films. Sometimes, these horror films do exceptionally well, creating for a perfect horror film that viewers will rewatch to this day. Some others, however, are not-so-perfect, disappointing horror fans more often than not. However, what makes a great horror film? Jumpscares, atmospheric horror, and terrifying designs—all of these contribute to a great horror film.

One misconception though, when it comes to horror films, is that they must be Rated-R and graphic in order to be a true horror film. Sure, there are plenty of rated-R horror films—Evil Dead, Carrie, Halloween—that are the perfect viewing. However, there are a lot of PG-13 films that are truly great horror fare. This is the definitive ranking of the best PG-13 horror movies ever made.

10 'Cloverfield' (2008)

Directed by Matt Reeves

A group of friends celebrate Robert Hawkins (Michael Stahl-David), known as Rob, as he gets a new job and is seemingly going away. The friends throw a party for him, and he has a confrontation with Beth, a woman who he never called back. An earthquake then occurs, and the residents of New York are in for a surprise as a monster overcomes the city. The footage is the friends' last attempts at survival while death and destruction are afoot.

Cloverfield is a thrilling movie, following in line with the "found footage" horrors that Paranormal Activity and Blair Witch Project are known for. However, unlike the two, which focus on the paranormal—something that is potentially not there—Cloverfield focuses on something that is happening, and that is a monster is currently attacking New York City and this found footage is the last remnants of a group of friends who never saw it coming. Cloverfield is the perfect encapsulation of a horror movie done well without the need for gore, and it is something everyone can enjoy for the fear it instills in its viewers.

9 '1408' (2007)

Directed by Mikael Håfström

Supernatural author Mike Enslin (John Cusack) does not believe in the things he writes about. However, one day while promoting his latest release, he receives a postcard from The Dolphin Hotel, with a message that tells him not to enter room 1408. He takes it as a challenge and decides to stay the night there, though along the way he is strongly discouraged due to the fact that it is dangerous and even deadly. Mike insists on staying, and as he spends the night in 1408, crazy things begin to happen.

The film 1408 does a superb job of making the viewer feel tense and frightened, a result of the claustrophobic feeling the film provides through its single setting: a haunted room. It is actually the perfect film that would make someone feel like they're going crazy along with Mike, and those who enjoy Stephen King's stories (The Shining, It, In the Tall Grass) will undoubtedly enjoy this underrated psychological horror film.

8 'Insidious' (2010)

Directed by James Wan

Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai Lambert (Rose Byrne) and their kids, Dalton (Rose Byrne), Foster (Andrew Astor), and Kali, have moved into a new home. However, upon exploration, Dalton encounters a supernatural creature and falls out of the attic. The next day, he winds up in an unexplained coma, and the coma lasts for months. Three months later, the family takes him home, but paranormal events begin to transpire, and they continue to happen even when the Lamberts move to a different house. Then they call on the help of paranormal investigators and psychic Elise Rainier who explain that Dalton is astral projecting, and they only have so much time to save him.

Insidious has been so successful it produced three other sequels. Without the need for gore or adult material, it explores the horrors of astral projection, a phenomenon that has grown popular over the past two decades. It reminds viewers that even outside of the real plane, there are horrors and dangers that exists and not many people know of. Insidious leaves the viewers thinking about the potential horrors that they cannot see and serves as nightmare fuel.

7 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (2005)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Father Richard Moore (Tom Wilkinson) is prosecuted for the death of a young college girl named Emily Rose (Jennifer Carpenter). Emily dropped out of college due to delusions, muscle spasms, and other things affecting her studies. Upon returning home, her condition does not improve, and Moore attempts an exorcism on her, though it fails and ultimately takes her life in the process. This film explores the case.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose is an interesting horror film with a unique premise that was actually based on a true story. Most horror films take place before and during said exorcism, but this film examines an already-completed exorcism via a court case. Though unique, it's a scary film that examines the real-life consequences of an exorcism that ultimately fails.

6 'The Others' (2001)

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar

Mother Grace Stewart (Nicole Kidman) lives in a remote country during World War II to protect her children from the sun, which causes harm to them because of a photosensitivity disease. While she awaits word on her missing husband, she and her children begin to experience paranormal events.

The Others is an excellent horror film, providing good atmospheric horror that will haunt viewers days after watching it. Nicole Kidman does exceptionally well in her performance as Grace, the same year she received her first Oscar nod (for Moulin Rouge!) Not to mention, The Others has a surprising twist that viewers won't suspect.

5 'The Ring' (2002)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Katie (Amber Tamblyn) and Becca (Rachael Bella), two young teenage girls, speak about the myth of a videotape that kills the viewer seven days after they watch it. That same night, Katie ends up passing away, and Rachel (Naomi Watts), her aunt and a journalist, decides to investigate the cursed tapes at the funeral. Her husband Noah (Martin Henderson) helps her to uncover the truth behind the mysterious tape.

The Ring is a remake of Ring directed by Hideo Nakata. There is plenty to be terrified of when it comes to The Ring, which can be due to the coloring of the film, the sound design, and the creepy atmosphere. Without the need for graphic deaths or gore, The Ring successfully creates a horror film appropriate for nearly all ages. Not only is it age-appropriate for most, but it is also capable of terrifying every viewer.

4 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Directed by John Krasinski

In a dystopian timeline, sightless aliens have invaded the world, and to survive, a family of four—soon to be five—must take heavy precautions to avoid being heard and hunted. However, while preparing for Evelyn's (Emily Blunt) delivery, the family is separated and must regroup as they traverse the same grounds as the aliens hunting them.

A Quiet Place is a surprisingly good film for one that puts an emphasis on silence. Though there is limited speaking and most of it is quiet, a lot of the film relies purely on the performances of the cast, and the performances of the cast are what makes the film so great. Terrifying in its own right, A Quiet Place is a film for everyone and a unique experience that must be had.

3 'Drag Me to Hell' (2009)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Bank loan officer Christine Brown (Alison Lohman) fights for a promotion at her job. To try and secure the promotion, Christine practices making tough choices by denying Sylvia Ganush (Lorna Raver) an additional extension on her mortgage. In the process, Sylvia is humiliated publicly by Christine—​​​​​​​though not intentionally—and she curses Christine. This leads to paranormal events and a haunting out of her control, and Christine is searching for ways to break the curse before she is dragged to hell.

Drag Me to Hell is not your typical horror film. It has some jumpscares, but the horrifying part about this film is the fact that the main character is to be tormented before being pulled to hell. Christine is so vulnerable and weak to these supernatural forces; it is something out of her control, and the anticipation of what is to come will spook viewers and keep them on the edge of their seats throughout the film, and it being PG-13 does not make it any less scary.

2 'The Birds' (1963)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

In San Francisco, Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) meets lawyer Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor) in a pet store, and after he leaves without purchasing birds for his sister's birthday party, she purchases two lovebirds and follows him home. She attempts to discreetly leave the lovebirds on his family farm, but he catches her as she is leaving. A gull bird proceeds to attack her, and after treating her wounds, he invites her to his sister, Cathy's, birthday party. However, the next day, birds begin attacking children, and other occurrences of bird attacks begin happening, though no one knows why. Through incredible difficulty, the people in town must survive these attacks.

The Birds is an interesting horror story (based on Daphne du Maurier's novella). Though it may sound corny, the concept of the film is terrifying, and the switch in atmosphere from lighthearted romantic comedy to horror is executed successfully. Alfred Hitchcock is a master at evoking anxiety in his viewers, and The Birds just does that.

1 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) is a child psychologist who is seeing Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), a young boy who can see ghosts. Months earlier, he was shot by a former patient who he failed prior, and Malcolm wants to help Cole so he can rectify his mistakes. Only Malcolm is aware of this condition, and at first, he doesn't believe Cole, but after some further examination, Malcolm realizes that Cole is a lot more similar to his previous patient than he thought.

The Sixth Sense is a phenomenal film that was nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor. It is simply one of the best horror films from the 90s, and though M. Night Shyamalan is often criticized for being a "hit-or-miss" director when it comes to films, The Sixth Sense will likely forever be his best film. The film blends emotional performances with horror, creating for a horror film that viewers will not forget.

