A noun, adjective, verb, filler verb — the F-bomb has evolved and been creatively utilized by screenwriters, actors, and directors like the iconic Quentin Tarantino, for decades. Generally reserved for R-rated projects, PG-13 movies are allowed a single use of the four-letter word. A few projects like The Social Network and The American President have even gotten away with two or three and still retained their PG-13 rating.

RELATED: The 10 Most Profane Movies of All Time, Ranked by The Number of F-Bombs

Reserved only for impact in the PG-13 universe, R-rated films have a green light to use the F-word unregulated. You only get one, and you better make it count. From action to comedy and everything in between, these PG-13 movies slipped in the F-bomb and made sure we didn't miss it.

'Skyfall' (2012)

Understated, Skyfall's single use of the F-word established that the 007 franchise could get away with the unsavory four letters while maintaining elegance and class. As M (Judi Dench) and Bond (Daniel Craig) hideout and await Silva's (Javier Bardem) eventual assault, the head of MI6 admits, "I might have f***ed this up."

RELATED: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Has Reportedly Met With 'James Bond' Producer for 007 Role

Too often in action movies, the variations of the F-bomb are cheaply used to do anything but band-aid over poor writing rarely. Giving M the line provides a glimpse behind the strong image she projects. M's use of the single-use word was the perfect way to humanize her character.

'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)

Image via Warner Bros.

The holidays bring out the best in people. If you're like millions of movie lovers that revisit this movie every season, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is an iconic example of the excellently written F-bomb. Clark Griswold's (Chevy Chase) dreams of having a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas quickly shrink because of his demanding in-laws and disgruntled neighbors.

After a combination of bizarre circumstances, a squirrel attack, and a few other unpredictable mishaps, the Christmas house guests are determined to leave. Clark, ridiculously optimistic (and borderline unhinged), declares, "We're gonna have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny f***in' Kaye." We've all felt Clark's pain one way or another around the holidays, and his perfectly placed F-word not only sent audiences rolling with laughter but made us feel seen.

'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

While we eagerly await the Deadpool and Wolverine meeting on-screen again, audiences can relive the moment Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) told Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erik Lensherr (Michael Fassbender) to "Go f**k yourself." Jackman's cameo in X-Men: First Class provided audiences with one of the best laughs of the entire film with a line he ultimately improvised on the last take.

As the Deadpool films and Logan have proven, the F-bomb does have a home in superhero movies when done right. The expletive sentiment in X-Men: First Class was given to the right character, now foreshadowing the brilliance to come when Jackman and Ryan Reynolds finally come together onscreen.

'Beetlejuice' (1988)

If it weren't going to be Delia (Catherine O'Hara), Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) would be the obvious choice to drop the four-letter expletive in this Halloween favorite. After summoning being summoned from his grave, Betelgeuse is ghosted by the couple who sought his help. Trapped inside a diorama model, Betelgeuse lets off some steam, kicking over a tree before calling out, "Nice f***in' model!"

RELATED: 10 Classic PG-Rated Movies With Surprisingly Racy Jokes

Director Tim Burton wasn't shy about the mature material; the F-bomb is well-timed as it solidifies the sketchy salesman nature of its titular character. Keaton's performance is iconic, and his character's creepy personality (on so many levels) wouldn't have the same allure if he couldn't drop the taboo word.

'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

Image via IMDB

We've seen time and time again in his movies that Clint Eastwood is no stranger to the F-word or to winding supporting characters up to elicit their own curse word. Million Dollar Baby stars Eastwood as gruff boxing trainer Frankie as he attempts to bring aspiring female boxer Maggie (Hillary Swank) to prominence.

RELATED: A Look at the 4 Distinctive Eras in Clint Eastwood's Acting Career

Following a church service, Frankie starts winding up Father Horvak (Brían F. O'Byrne) about if there is more than one God and what about demi-gods? Horvak finally lets loose after curtly addressing Frankie's conversation. He says, "There are no demi-gods, you f**kin' pagan." Having a religious figure finally break down after Frankie's badgering proves that pillars of strength have human moments.

'Bruce Almighty' (2003)

A special segment report gone wrong, Bruce Nolan's (Jim Carrey) missed promotion and coverage of Niagra Falls is the perfect storm to make a splash with a PG-13 F-bomb. Before he's given a chance to step into the role of God (Morgan Freeman), Bruce is a TV reporter vying for the anchor position. When the position is awarded to his nemesis and the "news" broken to Bruce live on-air, he loses his cool and after a long tirade, signs off with "Back to you, f**kers."

Bruce's on-air "resignation" is symbolic of probably the many tired journalists covering today's news. Bruce Almighty's perfectly placed F-bomb allows viewers to live vicariously through Bruce during the toughest professional moments when we all wish to sign off that Zoom call (that should've been an email) or to finally tell off upper management.

'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

Arguably one of the best 2000s rom-coms and the best use of an F-bomb in a PG-13 movie, Crazy, Stupid, Love allowed Emma Stone to acknowledge what many viewers were thinking about a shirtless Ryan Gosling. After meeting at a bar, Jacob (Gosling) and Hannah (Stone) return to Jacob's home; Hannah is determined to sleep with him. She demands Jacob takes off his shirt, and when he does, she says, "F**k! Seriously? It's like you're photoshopped."

RELATED: 11 Rom-Com Couples Ranked by How Likely They Are to Stay Together

While their character's blossoming romance is not the center of the film, Gosling and Stone prove once again their onscreen chemistry. "It's like you're photoshopped," accompanied by the shirtless still of Gosling, became widely popular following the movie's release.

'Ready Player One' (2018)

An explosion of retro pop culture moments for moviegoers, Ready Player One featured a third-act F-bomb. As the heroes and villains duke it out for control over the OASIS, a virtual reality video game dominating society, a terrifying weapon is unleashed on the villain players.

Referencing the honorific icon from Child's Play, Chucky is launched across the battlefield, to which, at one point, one calls out, "It's f**king Chucky." before the doll obliterates a group of opposing players. While the F-bomb may be a cheap attempt to appeal to younger viewers, the player dropping the bomb said what we were all thinking, making it a worthwhile curse.

'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' (2004)

Bruce Nolan walked so Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) could run and drop an F-bomb on the newsroom floor. San Diego's top news anchor, Ron Burgundy's career is changing when a new ambitious woman co-anchor, Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), joins the male-dominated news station.

During what appears to be a normal sign-off, Burgundy closes with "Go f**k yourself, San Diego," astonishing the entire newsroom, handlers, and executives. The act of defiance resonates with its shock factor and also Ferrell's unapologetic delivery.

'The Italian Job' (2003)

There's nothing more satisfying than watching a villain's plan fall apart. A remake of the 1969 heist film, The Italian Job, gives PG-13 action audiences a double-whammy, featuring an F-bomb and rhyming it, too. During the film's final act, as the final heist and chase scene plays out, Steve (Edward Norton) is carefully watching his armored trucks from a helicopter above.

RELATED: 8 Cool Car Movies That Aren't In The 'Fast & Furious' Franchise

Without spoiling the brilliance of the heist, the most important truck disappears from Steve's view, causing him to panic and delivering his line, "What the f**k happened to my truck?!" Corny, yes, but the well-timed exclamation gave audiences a sense of pride as they rooted for the "heroes" successes.

KEEP READING: Scariest PG-13 Horror Movies