As Netflix slashes its way into the awards arenas with its original content, the streaming giant still keeps a rolling catalog of classics and new releases from its competitors. Despite the platform's lower subscriber count in recent months, Netflix still has a goldmine of films, especially in the PG-13 category.

From originals to adaptations, there are hundreds of options to choose from a movie's rating matters. For parents wanting to transition their children from family-friendly to slightly family-unfriendly films, PG-13 is a rating that bridges that gap. Depending on the binge or movie night, these films cover various genres that can fit the bill for most viewers' needs.

'Always Be My Maybe' (2019)

Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) were childhood sweethearts that everyone (except for them) thought would get together. Fifteen years later, they reconnect only to discover the spark is still lingering despite moving on to entirely different worlds in their adult lives. This Netflix original is directed by Nahnatchka Khan and is the perfect odd-couple romance film to stream.

The comedic tone and chops of Wong and Park garnered positive reviews from critics and audience members. Even with brief appearances by Keanu Reeves and Daniel Dae Kim, Always Be My Maybe maintains the focus on its main stars. The film tackles social issues without it eclipsing the romantic storyline.

'Les Misérables' (2012)

Tom Hooper's cinematic adaptation earned eight Oscar nominations and three wins at the 85th Academy Awards. With an epic cast of stars from all around the industry globe, Les Misérables follows the trials and tribulations of ex-convict Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman), who is being hunted for breaking parole by policeman Javert (Russell Crowe). Initially a stage play based on Victor Hugo's novel, this film focuses on several interweaving characters and their stories during the French uprising known as the June Rebellion.

This critically-acclaimed film has a two-and-a-half-hour runtime that flies by as various stars grace the screen like Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Amanda Seyfried. For musical theater lovers or historical film moviegoers, Les Misérables is a solid PG-13 choice to stream during the next rainy day in.

'The Adam Project' (2022)

A multi-genre Netflix original, Shawn Levy's The Adam Project finds Ryan Reynolds in familiar territory as a comedic action hero. A time-traveling pilot who crashed into the year 2022, Adam Reed (Reynolds) teams up with his 12-year-old self, saving the future. With a supporting cast of Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldaña, the film scored relatively high with critics and streamers.

As Reynolds plays the classic Ryan Reynolds character, the film feels familiar but brings enough sci-fi action to differentiate it from his other filmography. Where Netflix has flopped with action films, it finds a steady heartbeat with The Adam Project, adding a solid installment to its catalog of original works.

'42' (2013)

Before Chadwick Boseman donned the Black Panther suit, he stepped into a Dodger's uniform as baseball's legendary Jackie Robinson. 42 chronicles the installment of Jackie Robinson into Major League Baseball as its first Black player. Despite being a historical cinema masterpiece, this film was left out of any Academy Award or Golden Globe nominations.

42, directed by Brian Helgeland, co-stars Harrison Ford as Robinson's seemingly only ally, sports executive Branch Rickey. Boseman's performance as Robinson hits every emotional atom within viewers as the real-life racism and hardship Robinson faced plays out onscreen. While it earned a PG-13 rating for thematic elements, the film is worth streaming on the family movie night.

'The Social Network' (2010)

Masterfully written by Aaron Sorkin, director David Fincher's The Social Network follows the rise of Facebook and the lawsuit deposition of founder Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg). The film earned eight nominations and three wins at the 83rd Academy Awards, with Sorkin taking home one of those wins for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Social Network is based on the book The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich. This PG-13 drama switches back and forth between real-time deposition questions hammered as Zuckerberg and flashbacks of his time at Harvard. With quick-witted dialogue and exceptional editing, audiences and critics raved about the inside look into the world of social media during its inception.

'Crazy, Stupid, Love.' (2011)

A Hollywood heartthrob, comedic legend, rising young starlet, and cinematic royalty came together to bring audiences rom-com gold in Crazy, Stupid, Love, directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. When Cal (Steve Carrell) and Emily (Julieanne Moore) separate, Cal finds himself following dating and style advice from young hotshot Jacob (Ryan Gosling). While Jacob teaches Cal the ways of womanizing, he begins to fall for Hannah (Emma Stone), a young law student who sees through his playboy ways.

With any good rom-com, there's always a twist, and this film delivers. Beloved by viewers and critics alike, this cast balances each other out without feeling forced or overdone as they all vie for the spotlight. For audiences who haven't seen this PG-13 gem, it's worth a first-time stream. Another epic Gosling-Stone romantic partnership, Crazy, Stupid, Love. is the perfect movie to select the next time you're scrolling through your Watchlist.

'Enola Holmes' (2020)

Bringing a young female detective to the streaming screen, Harry Bradbeer's Enola Holmes provides young viewers with a capable role model emerging from her brother's shadow. Sherlock's sister, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), discovers their mother is missing and sets off on a quest to solve the case. Even with Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, Bobby Brown held her ground as the film's lead.

Critics and audiences fell in love with Enola so much that Netflix is slated to release Enola Holmes 2 later in 2022. Bobby Brown is Netflix royalty with her role as Eleven in Stranger Things. For preteen fans looking to watch more Bobby Brown roles all in one place, Enola Holmes is the perfect film.

'Dunkirk' (2017)

With a wide range of options for war films on Netlfix, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk ranks near the top. As Allied troops are trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk by German forces, British and French forces methodically attempt to evacuate their troops. In standard Nolan-esque style, there are motifs of time and how each set of characters interweave with each other.

Earning eight Oscar nominations and three wins for Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Film Editing, Dunkirk is hailed by critics as a technical masterpiece, maintaining Nolan's status as a highly revered filmmaker. The film comes in just under two hours in runtime and fits in perfectly for any historical movie night.

'Dumplin'' (2018)

Revolutionizing her mother's Texas beauty pageant, Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald) is a plus-size teen who signs up for Rosie's (Jennifer Aniston) pageant out of spite but never expected other contestants like her to follow suit. A dramedy by Anne Fletcher, critics and audiences loved Dumplin' for its ability to bring diverse body representation to the screen, especially in a pageant film.

The stars and supporting cast were able to elevate the film and stand out amongst its competitors in the genre. Its PG-13 rating comes mainly from brief, strong language. Instead of hitting "Suprise Me" next time during a Netflix movie night, Dumplin' should be the first choice.

'The Other Guys' (2010)

What ended up being a match made in cop comedy heaven, The Other Guys features two Hollywood legends starring alongside each other for the first time. Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) and Allen Gamble (Will Ferrell) are polar opposite NYPD detectives forced to team up when a minor case proves to be a major conspiracy.

Writer and director Adam McKay slightly dials back the usual language and sexual content to earn the film a PG-13 rating. Wahlberg and Ferrell are absolute magic as they battle the good-cop and bad-cop personas to prove they are capable detectives when the entire force doubts their abilities. A comedic treasure, The Other Guys, is a film that should not be passed up while it finds its home on Netflix.

