Hoffman was one of the defining talents of his generation and a unique voice in American cinema. These are some of his absolute best performances.

Philip Seymour Hoffman was arguably one of the greatest American actors in modern history. He established an extraordinary career early on with a number of incredible supporting performances before defining himself as one of the best leading actors of his generation. Sadly Hoffman passed away in 2014, but his legacy remains. From Doubt to Moneyball, Hoffman brought a distinctive humanity to every character which radiates anytime he’s on-screen. These are the 15 best roles of an absolutely breathtaking career.

RELATED: Watch Philip Seymour Hoffman's Offbeat Performance in the Unaired 'Happyish' Pilot

George Willis Jr. in Scent of a Woman (1992)

Image via Universal Pictures

An early standout performance by Hoffman was in 1992’s Oscar-winning drama Scent of a Woman directed by the talented Martin Brest. The film stars Chris O’Donnell as Charlie Simms, a financially beleaguered student at a prep school whose eager to get home for Christmas. Charlie replies to an advert and applies for a house sitting job with a retired army Lieutenant Frank Slade (Al Pacino). This classic drama scored Pacino an Oscar for best actor, and it also won best-adapted screenplay for Bo Goldman. Hoffman shines in the film as George Willis jr. One night as Charlie exits a dormitory with George Willis (Hoffman) they witness some students setting up a prank with a lamppost. Both boys are threatened with expulsion if they don’t reveal the identity of the pranksters at a disciplinary meeting. Hoffman brings a natural warmth and compassion to his character that makes his short performance glow.

Art Howe in Moneyball (2011)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

This Oscar-nominated drama is based on the acclaimed nonfiction book by Michael Lewis. The film charts the story of how Billy Beane initiated a visionary strategy to improve his team, the Oakland Athletics odds with a limited budget. Beane’s strategy was highly successful, and his team became highly successful, and it changed baseball forever. In the film Hoffman plays a seasoned coach Art Howe, who’s reluctant to embrace the new strategies of visionary team Manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt). Hoffman portrays Howe as a man who is institutionalized in his methods and really struggles to embrace change. This is a nuanced performance that grounds humanity in a very stubborn and zealous coach.

Gust Avrokotos in Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Image via Universal Pictures

Mike Nichols directed this acclaimed political comedy-drama about an unorthodox congressman Charlie Wilson (Tom Hanks). Mr Wilson’s political career is set back by accusations of drug use. He is encouraged by a friend to do more to aid the Afghan people. Wilson travels to Pakistan and sees the effects of the Soviet-Afghan war on Afghan refugees and is horrified. Charlie vows to help, but he is unimpressed with the meager efforts of the CIA. Charlie starts a unique friendship with Gust Avrokotos. Gust is a CIA war hawk through and through, he’s a die-hard patriot and strategic thinker. Together Wilson and Gust lead the charge in helping the Afghan people fight the Russians. Hoffman’s performance really enriches Gust with a real sense of life, which makes him more than just another CIA strategist.

Jacob Elinsky in 25th Hour (2002)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Spike Lee directed this harrowing drama about a drug dealer Monty (Edward Norton) and his last 24 hours before going to jail to serve his sentence. 25th hour is portrayal of New York, and through Monty and his friends were exposed to the moral complexities of modern living. In the film Jacob Elinsky (Philip Seymour Hoffman) is a high school teacher and an old friend of Monty’s. Jacob grapples with his affections for one of his students Mary. Jacobs’s moral crises shows that good people can fall short, and helps us see Monty in a new light. Ultimately this is Hoffman in a Spike Lee joint so that's reason enough to make this essential viewing.

Dean Trumbull in Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

Paul Thomas Anderson’s endearing new wave romance charts the love story of Barry Egan (Adam Sandler) and Lena Leonard (Emily Watson). When Barry's newfound relationship with Lena is threatened by a phone sex worker managed by racketeer and mattress salesman Dean Trumbell, Barry is forced to confront Dean. Seeing Hoffman play a corrupt bully is an absolute pleasure. Trumbell lacks the warmth and charisma of Hoffman’s other characters. Trumbell is a man driven by total self-interest and seeing what Hoffman does with this is really exciting to watch. One particular stand-out moment is when Hoffman and Sandler are shouting at each other over the phone. This guy is a weasel, a man with no backbone and when Barry finally confronts him face to face Trumbell concedes with little protest.

Freddie Lounds in Red Dragon(2002)

Image via Universal Pictures

Robert Harris’s first novel Red Dragon was the basis of this prequel to The Silence of the Lambs. The film was directed by Brett Ratner and charts the journey of FBI investigator Will Graham as he struggles to catch a dangerous serial killer. Philip Seymour Hoffman (Freddie Lounds) is a trashy tabloid newshound, writing for the publication “The Tattler”. Lounds irresponsibly nicknames the serial killer plaguing cities “The Tooth Fairy” and questions his sexuality. Lounds is a man driven by ambition and who has built a career sensationalizing tragedy and creating hysteria for profit. Lounds is initially divorced of any understanding of how his actions endanger the lives of himself and others. But when Lounds is threatened by "The Toothfairy” things begin to change. Red Dragon illustrates Hoffman’s power as an actor, he can make a character as morally repulsive as Freddie Lounds a person deserving of empathy and pity.

Freddie Miles in The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Talented Mr Ripley follows the pursuit of Tom Ripley (Matt Damon) to get away with the murder and impersonation of Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law). Freddie Miles (Philip Seymour Hoffman) is an old friend of Dickies, who threatened Toms friendship with Dickie. Sometime after Dickies murder Freddie grows suspicious and Tom and begins to suspect foul play. Miles is an affluent and ostentatious individual who has disdain for the lesser social classes. Miles can't conceal his disdain for Tom’s friendship with Dickie. A notable moment is when Miles spots Tom spying on Dickie and Marge having sex.

Brandt in The Big Lebowski (1998)

Image via Gramercy Pictures

The Big Lebowski is a seminal classic, and one of sibling writer/directors Ethan and Joel Cohen’s most popular and celebrated films. A case of mistaken identity results in Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski’s home being broken into, and his rug urinated on. The Dude hoping to set things right goes to millionaire Jeffery Lebowski seeking reparations. When Jeffery Lebowski’s wife is kidnaped he hires “The Dude” to drop of the ransom. But nothing is what it seems in this blackly comic madcap caper. Brandt (Philip Seymour Hoffman) is Jeffrey Lebowski’s personal assistant. Brandt is a prudish, goody-two-shoes and Hoffman fits the role perfectly and naturally brings a dry humor to Brandt.

Lester Bangs in Almost Famous (2000)

Image via DreamWorks

Cameron Crowe’s semi-autobiographical drama is a coming-of-age story about a teenager William Miller (Patrick Fugit) who ends up writing for Rolling Stone and going on tour with a famous rock band. The film stars a motley crew of supporting actors including Billy Crudup, Francis McDormand, Jimmy Fallon, Jason Lee, Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Hoffman plays the role of Lester Bangs, editor for a small rock publication called Cream which William writes for. Lester really serves as a kind of father figure for Miller in the film and tries to warn him about the dangers of the rock and roll lifestyle. Lester is clearly someone Miller looks up to and what separates Lester from other characters in the film is Lester treats Millers’ affection with respect and care.

Dustin Davis in Twister (1996)

Image via Warner Bros.

Twister is the Jan de Bont’s action film about storm chasers hunting tornados. Bill Harding (Bill Paxton) is a former storm chaser who in an effort to get his ex-wife Jo (Helen Hunt) to sign divorce papers goes on one last storm chase. Dustin Davis or Dusty as he’s called by friends, is a longhaired free-spirited and eccentric storm chaser. Dusty drives an RV and blares music, but you can’t help but be really captivated by his charm. He’s fun to be around and every moment he’s on-screen he literally steals the show.

Phil Parma in Magnolia (1999)

Image via New Line Cinema

Magnolia is Paul Thomas Anderson’s intense ensemble drama about the interconnected lives of a number of characters in the San Fernando Valley. Anderson’s critically acclaimed film received multiple awards and nominations and Tom Cruise won a Golden Globe for his stunning performance. Hoffman’s character Phil, is a notable character in that he’s the only character in the film who really isn’t struggling to overcome his past. He’s a nurse, and he’s driven in his compassion to care and goes beyond the requirements of his job to really help his patient Earl Partridge. The character of Phil really affirms that there are good people out there who are totally selfless in their efforts to help others.

Scotty J in Boogie Nights (1997)

Boogie Nights is Paul Thomas Anderson’s epic foray into the world of the seventies' and early eighties' porn scene in Los Angeles. The film follows the life of teenager Eddie Adams, who is ingratiated into the scene and into a makeshift family led by porn Director Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds) and Amber Waves (Julianne Moore). Once Eddie and Jack join forces, Eddie becomes Dirk Diggler and shoots for the stars. Philip Seymour Hoffman excels in the film as the Boom operator Scotty J. Scotty is an overweight long haired outsider. He’s a bubbly and positive soul who secretly longs romantically for Dirk. This is one of the most satisfying early Hoffman performances and his poolside character introduction is as good as it gets.

Father Brendan Flynn in Doubt (2008)

Image via Disney

Doubt is an incredible moral drama about a Priest at a catholic school Father Flynn (Philip Seymour Hoffman) who Sister Aloysius Beauvier (Meryl Streep) suspects of sexually abusing a young boy. The film establishes Father Flynn as a respected priest early on but the ambiguity of his relationship with a particular boy starts to create concern for Sister Beauvier. Throughout out the films Father Flynns innocence is called into question and in the end it’s in the end Sister Beauvier suspicions can never be proven to her own satisfaction. It’s a film that explores the cost of our beliefs, and the essence of truth. Hoffman is an absolute treasure in this film, every twist and turn the film makes you’re left in a constant state of doubt. The scenes between Hoffman and Streep are undoubtedly some of the best of his career.

Lancaster Dodd in The Master (2012)

Image via Weinstein Company

The Master marked the end of the journey between two of the greatest talents in American cinema, Hoffman and Paul Thomas Anderson. The Master is about an addled WW2 veteran Freddie Quell (Joaquin Phoenix) who’s lost in life and joins a religious cult "The Cause”, led by the enigmatic leader Lancaster Dodd (Philip Seymour Hoffman). Dodd takes a shine to Freddie and takes him under his wing. Freddies freewheeling hard-drinking wild nature is in conflict with ‘The Cause’s’, oppressive policies and this begins to fracture his relationship with Dodd.

Truman Capote in Capote (2005)

Image via Sony Pictures/MGM

Capote is the 2005 drama directed by Bennet Miller. The film is based on the life of acclaimed American author Truman Capote (Philip Seymour Hoffman). Hoffman won the Academy Award for best actor for his performance as Capote and co-star Catherine Keener received a nomination for her performance as Harper Lee. Following the horrific murder of the Clutter family in Kansas, Capote reads about it and becomes intrigued by this horror in middle America. Capote sets off to Kansas and befriends murderers Perry Smith (Clifton Collins Jr.) and Dick Hickock (Mark Pelligrino) and sets to work writing his true-crime masterpiece In Cold Blood.

'Mission: Impossible III' Revisited: “I’m Gonna Die Unless You Kill Me”

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Mike Lee (5 Articles Published) More From Mike Lee