Long-time Phineas and Ferb fans recently got a fantastic announcement; the beloved Disney XD cartoon is scheduled to come back with more episodes. The new installments promise just as much inventing, busting, and epic summer adventures as before.

RELATED: Phineas And Ferb Revival Greenlit On Disney+

There are enough Phineas and Ferb episodes to span a real summer. But for the fans that might not have one hundred and four glorious vacation days to spend re-watching the popular series, there are a handful of episodes that will work well to refresh your memory before the new episodes air.

10 "Rollercoaster" (S.1 Ep.1)

Before the Phineas and Ferb revival (and all the reactions), there's a whole summer worth of adventures. The duo start off the show in their soon-to-be-familiar backyard, sitting under their tree, wondering what they will possibly do with over a hundred days of summer vacation. The answer is a simple one; they will make the most of it. And so they set out to build the biggest, baddest, most awesome rollercoaster Danville has ever seen.

As the boys get to work, their sister Candace (voiced by Ashley Tisdale) is appalled by their invention, and sets off to get them in trouble. In a side-plot, the boys' pet platypus, Perry (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), is revealed to be a secret agent who spends his days fighting evil. These elements create the formula for the show in the first episode, kicking off a series that proved to be successful for years to come.

9 "The Remains of the Platypus" (S.3 Ep.34)

Remember when Perry did a brief stint as Doofenshmirtz's (voiced by Dan Povenmire) butler? "The Remains of the Platypus," a particularly strange and rather random episode is arguably a gem hidden in the Phineas and Ferb universe, because it breaks the mold.

The episode begins at night, the first oddity. From there, the clock rewinds spontaneously and un-chronologically, revealing bits and pieces of the day that led up to the night. This creates a fun mystery for viewers of all ages, presenting a puzzle for audiences to solve as they watch. The cleverness displayed in this episode is a skill that would be welcome in the upcoming season.

8 'Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension' (2011)

Phineas and Ferb Across the 2nd Dimension is unique in that it is not an episode, but a movie. And it is quite possibly one of the most memorable installments of the series. This adventure takes Phineas (voiced by Vincent Martella) and Ferb (voiced by Thomas Brodie-Sangster) out of their own world and throws them into another, more apocalyptic dimension.

RELATED: Animated Kids' Television Shows Where Characters Travel To Other Worlds

From Perry's secret identity being revealed to a Danville ruled by an iron-fisted Doofenshmirtz, this film is full of shocking alterations that shake up the normal script. And yet the best part of the movie is not Phineas and Ferb's wildly different adventure, but the familiar motif of family that prevails throughout the piece. Family ties the characters together in the world of Phineas and Ferb. It drives the inventors-turned-heroes in this movie to success, no matter the dimension.

7 "Wizard of Odd" (S.2 Ep.56)

Some of the kids' best adventures did not come from new inventions, but rather they came from the worlds of altered classics. Throughout the show, Candace, Phineas, Ferb, Isabella (voiced by Alyson Stoner), Baljeet (voiced by Maulik Pancholy), and Burford (voiced by Bobby Gaylor) spend a considerable amount of time diving into myths and legends.

From "The Wizard of Odd" featuring Doofenshmirtz as the Wicked Witch to the Arthurian "Excaliferb" episode the show has no fear diving into well-known tales and twisting them to fit the show. These fun changes of pace are well worth a revisit, as they showcase a stylistic skill from the writers that is great to see in both past episodes and future ones.

6 "Phineas and Ferb's Quantum Boogaloo" (S.2 Ep.25)

Though Phineas and Ferb might seem like a light-hearted run-of-the-mill children's cartoon, it frequently dips its toe into darker-toned waters. One of these instances comes from "Phineas and Ferb's Quantum Boogaloo."

When a future-Candace sees the young boys travel to the future, she can't resist the old urge to bust them. She steals the time machine, and goes back to catch her brothers in their very first bust-able act; building the rollercoaster. Successful, she returns to the future, only to find that her actions turned into an apocalyptic dystopia ruled by Doofenshmirtz, who is typically one of TV's most human villains. Horrified, Candace races to undo her mistake--in the end, everything is back to normal. This episode is a great example of the darker tone that is usually pushed aside in this show, and always makes for a fascinating re-watch.

5 "Invasion of the Ferb Snatchers" (S.2 Ep.44)

Perhaps one of the more obscure multi-episode stories of the show features the adorable pink-and-white alien known as Meap (voiced by Jeff Foxworthy). When Meap comes to earth (the first or the second time), he provides the Flynn-Fletcher brothers with a few extra-outlandish adventures to their already full summer docket.

Though the events of the Meap-centered episodes are not particularly memorable (a battle for cuteness and a handful of spaceships), they are still worth a revisit, for they bring an iconic character of the series to life, one that any Phineas and Ferb fan will recognize by name.

4 "Oh, There You Are Perry" (S.2 Ep.17)

Image via Disney

Fan-favorite Perry the platypus is just as important as the enterprising brothers. After all, Perry's subplot of fighting Doof on the daily at Doofensmirtz Evil Incorporated is one of the most enticing parts of the show.

RELATED: Top Rivalries From Kid's Cartoon Shows

There are plenty of moments where Perry is praised in the show, but this one is particularly heart-felt. The boys throw what is essentially a city-wide concert for their pet when he goes missing. They call him home, showing that their love for Perry spans not only the tri-state area, but also across the series.

3 "Act Your Age" (S.4 Ep.47)

What happens when everyone grows up? "Act Your Age," one of the last episodes of the show, answers this very question, depicting Phineas, Ferb, and the gang years after childhood.

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching episode in the otherwise lighthearted series, this piece is a bittersweet tribute to all the adventures of the show. As the episode ends, the characters begin new journeys that will no doubt lead to new adventures, knowing as they go that they will never forget their epic summer days of the past.

2 "Phineas and Ferb Get Busted" (S.1 Ep.45)

From the start, Candace has proven to be an integral part of the Phineas and Ferb story. They spend their summer inventing, and she spends her summer trying to get them busted, no matter the obstacles that stand in her way. For as determined as she is, she rarely succeeds. And when she does, it proves to be a mistake.

When Candace finally busts the boys, their mom sends the brothers off to a prison-like military camp. Consumed by guilt, Candace sneaks off to the prison. Mitchel Musso'sJeremy joins Candace, and the future Disney Channel couple break Phineas and Ferb out. The ending shows that it was all a harmless dream, but the message lingers with both Candace and audiences; even though she spends much of her time trying to get the boys in trouble, Candace still loves her brothers, a theme that is carried throughout the show.

1 "Summer Belongs To You" (S.2 Ep.54)

The four episode special "Summer Belongs To You" is a wonderful end to a Phineas and Ferb re-watching saga (even though it came out in season two of the show). In this installment, the kids embark on a trip around the world, attempting to make the longest day of summer even longer by racing the sun across the globe.

This special gives all the adventure of a normal episode with a flair by adding higher stakes. Ending with a close but successful finish, this multi-episode piece is a great reminder that summer is all about having fun, the message embodied by the entirety of Phineas and Ferb.

NEXT: Songs From Disney Channel Shows And Movies For The Perfect End-Of-Summer Playlist