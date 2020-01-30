Is Best Picture Really Between ‘1917’ and ‘Parasite’? – ‘For Your Consideration’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider weigh in on Sam Mendes‘ recent win at the DGA Awards, and whether he’s a lock to win Best Director at the Oscars. The three hosts don’t necessarily agree, but they do believe that Roger Deakins will take home his second Oscar for his work on 1917.

The question is whether 1917‘s wins at the DGA and PGA Awards signal an eventual Best Picture win, or whether its lack of acting or editing nominations are too big an obstacle to overcome. Bong Joon-ho‘s foreign language thriller Parasite doesn’t have any acting nominations either, of course, but it did manage to win Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards, indicating strong support within the acting branch.

The Cinema Audio Society gave its top two awards to Ford v Ferrari, but Jeff thinks that 1917 will give the racing film a run for its money in the sound categories. He also doesn’t put a lot of stock in the Goya Awards, which are unlikely to propel Pain and Glory to a win for Best International Feature, or Antonio Banderas to a Best Actor upset.

Finally, the gang dives into the heated race for Best Animated Feature after Netflix’s Klaus upset Pixar’s Toy Story 4 at the Annie Awards. Jeff says folks should watch out for I Lost My Body, which competed in a separate category, but Perri thinks Klaus is, in fact, the one to beat. Oh, and Scott makes a terrible Parasite bet with Jeff.

Do y’all remember when The Irishman was the frontrunner to win Best Picture, followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood? It feels like ages ago, doesn’t it? Anything could still happen on February 9, so stay tuned to For Your Consideration for a front row seat to the Oscars.

Let us know how you think Best Picture, Best Director and Best Animated Feature will shake out in the comments section below, or on YouTube.