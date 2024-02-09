The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences has proven again and again that box office success doesn’t necessarily translate to quality filmmaking. Many, if not all, of the biggest box office movies have never won Best Picture at the annual Academy Awards. Though they might take home awards for things like costumes, special effects, make-up, and even soundtrack, the illustrious Best Picture award is typically reserved for more thought-provoking, deeper movies. Oftentimes, this also means movies not many people actually go to the theater to see end up being chosen by the Academy as the best.

Consider that the biggest box office successes, which include Avatar, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and Star Wars movies have never won for Best Picture. In some cases, fans were left scratching their heads when the Best Picture winner movie was not only a smaller scale film, but also one that flopped at the box office. Note: all box office numbers noted below are courtesy of Box Office Mojo.

10 Chariots of Fire (1981)

Domestic Box Office: $58.9 million

Image via 20th Century Fox

A historical sports drama that has since become a cult classic, Chariots of Fire is based on the true story of British Olympic athletes Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams. With a feel-good message about strength, perseverance, and overcoming prejudice, Chariots of Fire was the type of movie you’d want to take a date to see or go watch as a pick-me-up.

Indeed, when you consider the box office numbers once adjusted for inflation, Chariots of Fire performed decently. But when comparing it to other movies that came out at the same time, Chariots of Fire was technically a flop in theaters. The movie was competing with On Golden Pond and Raiders of the Lost Ark, both of which were massive box office draws. In fact, Chariots of Fire barely cracked the top 10 in terms of the highest-grossing movies of 1981, and it only brought in less than half of what On Golden Pond did.

Chariots of Fire Release Date May 15, 1981 Director Hugh Hudson Cast Nicholas Farrell , Nigel Havers , Ian Charleson , Ben Cross , Daniel Gerroll , Ian Holm Runtime 123 Main Genre Drama Writers Colin Welland Tagline Two men chasing dreams of glory!

Watch On Apple TV

9 Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Domestic Box Office: $141.3 million

Slumdog Millionaire A Mumbai teenager reflects on his life after being accused of cheating on the Indian version of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" Release Date December 25, 2008 Director Danny Boyle , Loveleen Tandan Cast Dev Patel , Saurabh Shukla , Anil Kapoor , Rajendranath Zutshi , Jeneva Talwar , Freida Pinto Runtime 120 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Simon Beaufoy , Vikas Swarup Tagline What does it take to find a lost love?

A relatively low budget movie, the Danny Boyle film takes place almost entirely on the set of a game show like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Once he is cast, a young man studies intently for weeks to learn about every subject under the sun, desperate to get his family out of poverty. He wins, but he’s accused of cheating. The film follows his conversation with the authorities as he talks about how he knew every answer and why, convincing them that he didn’t cheat, but rather, his knowledge and life experiences meant he knew more than anyone would ever have expected. Dubbed the “feel-good movie of the decade,” Slumdog Millionaire made your heart burst with joy. Even though it’s simplistic in nature, the movie is about rooting for the underdog, which everyone can get behind. But it’s not exactly the type of premise that had fans flocking to theaters.

With such a high box office number, it’s a wonder Slumdog Millionaire is on this list. But the reason is that the movie only started gaining traction after it was nominated. Prior to the nomination, the movie earned about half of its total box office amount. Once there was chatter about the little film that could, however, people started to go see it in droves to learn what all the fuss was about. In this respect, then, Slumdog Millionaire was a box office flop turned success.

Watch On Hulu

8 The English Patient (1996)

Domestic Box Office: $78.7 million

Image via Miramax

Despite receiving almost universal acclaim from critics and being nominated for a dozen Academy Awards, winning nine (including Best Picture), The English Patient never managed to make it into the top-five movie list for the weekend of its release. Taking place during World War II, the movie, one of 22 war movies to win Best Picture, stars Ralph Fiennes as a burn victim and Willem Defoe as an intelligence officer recovering from torture.

Needless to say, The English Patient didn’t exactly have the type of enticing premise that made fans clamor to go see it. This was an upper-class movie to watch at home or enjoy in a private theater. It’s the type of movie the Academy loves, but the general public doesn’t necessarily watch. Thus, when it comes to the box office, most people passed it by.

Watch On Paramount+

7 The Last Emperor (1987)

Domestic Box Office: $43.9 million ($85.3 million)

Image via TAO Film

Even when adjusted for inflation, The Last Emperor doesn’t make waves in terms of gross, especially considering its high production budget. The epic biographical drama by Bernando Bertolucci about the life of Puyi, the final Emperor of China, was responsible for an Academy Awards sweep, winning all nine awards for which it was nominated, including Best Picture.

This was surprising to many, since when it came to box office numbers, The Last Emperor took 12 weeks in theaters to even reach the top 10. After it won the Oscar, it finally cracked the top five, landing in the fourth spot and increasing its box office income significantly. But without this late bloom, The Last Emperor would have been considered an even bigger flop. The movie barely, and only for a short period, made it into the top five movies while in theaters, and never came close to being number-one.

Watch On Max

6 No Country For Old Men (2007)

Domestic Box Office: $74.3 million

An entry that might surprise you, No Country for Old Men has the distinction of being one of the lowest-grossing Oscar winning movies ever. Heavy on violence, the neo-Western crime thriller is about a Vietnam War veteran who finds a large sum of money in the desert, a hit man sent to recover the funds, and a sheriff investigating what’s going on. With a solid cast that includes Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin, No Country For Old Men was expected to a big box office success, despite its R rating that limited the audience who could (or wanted to) watch it.

The movie had a limited release which didn’t see explosive box office numbers, though viewership picked up following the Oscar nomination. Despite There Will Be Blood being the presumed favorite to win, this Coen Brothers movie managed to surprise when the name was read as the Best Picture winner. The box office numbers, however, didn’t suggest it had a chance.

Watch On Pluto TV

5 Crash (2004)

Domestic Box Office: $54.5 million

Image via Lions Gate Films

Crash was not only one of the biggest box office flops of all the Best Picture winners, it was also one of the most controversial. Receiving lackluster reception, some critics believed the film spoon-fed its message of racism and inequality to viewers. Fans could not believe that it beat the year’s darling movie, Brokeback Mountain, which itself was controversial at the time. Crash has a wonderful ensemble cast that includes Sandra Bullock, Matt Dillon, Don Cheadle, and Thandie Newton. There’s also a crucial message at its heart, tackling tough topics like racial tensions, crime, law and order, and justice. But some believe it was chosen instead of Brokeback Mountain due to alleged anti-gay sentiments by Academy voters at the time.

Considering Crash was made on a small budget of $6.5 million, the movie itself was still a success in the financial sense. But it didn’t pull in the type of box office numbers that fans would expect from a movie called the best of the respective year. In fact, at the time, the movie brought in the lowest numbers of a Best Picture winner since The Last Emperor several decades prior.

Crash Release Date May 6, 2005 Director Paul Haggis Cast Karina Arroyave , Dato Bakhtadze , Sandra Bullock , Don Cheadle , Art Chudabala , Sean Cory Runtime 107 Main Genre Drama Writers Paul Haggis , Robert Moresco Tagline Moving at the speed of life, we are bound to collide with each other. Website http://www.crashfilm.com/

Watch On Pluto TV

4 The Artist (2011)

Domestic Box Office: $44.67 million

A silent film winning Best Picture? The Artist was delivered in black-and-white silent film style and told the story of an older film star and his relationship with a much younger rising actress. It’s during this time that silent films were falling out of favor, replaced by “talkies,” talking actors in this new type of movie. The Artist was historic in that Jean Dujardin became the first French actor to ever win for Best Actor, one of five Academy Awards the movie took home that year of its 10 nominations. It’s also one of the shortest Best Picture Oscar winners ever.

The Artist didn’t exactly light up the theaters, however, nor did it have everyone talking. It performed decently, but the movie remains one of the lowest-grossing Best Picture winners in Oscars history. The Academy Award win led to some additional attention, but prior to that, The Artist wasn’t a movie that many traveled out of the theater to go see.

Watch On Apple TV

3 Birdman (2014)

Domestic Box Office: $42.34 million

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Also known as The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance, Birdman was an artsy film that didn’t appeal to the masses. Michael Keaton starred as a washed-up actor known for his signature character, Birdman, trying to revive his career on Broadway. He was desperate to shed the character that seemed to follow and torment him throughout his entire career. It was slow-paced, unusual, even, and not the type of movie that drew people to theaters to see it.

Yet Birdman won Best Picture despite performing poorly at the box office. Critics, however, agreed with the Academy as Birdman received critical acclaim. It has since become a movie that fans love to watch, re-watch, and theorize about to dissect its purported deeper meaning. But Birdman isn’t a movie for everyone, which explains its low box office numbers.

Watch On Apple TV

2 Moonlight (2016)

Domestic Box Office: $27.85 million

Moonlight is a shining example of how smaller, less popular movies sometimes move Academy voters so much that they earn a spot in the running for Best Picture. In the case of Moonlight, the movie managed to win, even if there was a bit of a mix-up with the winning film announcement at the ceremonies. It’s a coming-of-age drama about a young, African American boy struggling to come to terms with his sexuality, especially given the physical and emotional abuse he has endured throughout his childhood.

Box office success doesn’t always translate to accolades from the Academy. The number of people who flocked to theaters to watch Moonlight was not large by any means. But critics loved the ground-breaking movie, which was the first mass-marketed movie with LGBTQ themes and an all-Black cast. The movie also made history when Mahershala Ali was named the first Muslim Oscar winner and Joi McMillon became the first Black women to be nominated for editing.

Watch On Max

1 The Hurt Locker (2008)

Domestic Box Office: $14.7 million

Image via Summit Entertainment

It’s tough to believe that The Hurt Locker, a war thriller about a War Explosive Ordnance Disposal team in Iraq, is not only on this list but actually tops it. The movie received plenty of attention given that it marked the first-ever female win in the Best Director category for Kathryn Bigelow. But despite the accolades, The Hurt Locker wasn’t anything near being a massive blockbuster success in theaters. The movie did not bring in a ton of money through its box office run. In fact, it never even reached the top five at the box office during its time in theaters.

Considering The Hurt Locker also had a pretty big budget of $15 million yet only made a total of $17 million (including worldwide figures), the war movie was an altogether disappointment. The accolades it earned Bigelow, however, and the history it made with her award, makes the movie more memorable than the dismal numbers it pulled in at the box office.

The Roku Channel

NEXT: The 20 Best Movies To Gross Over $1 Billion, Ranked