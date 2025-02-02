Winning it is nice, of course — but even just a nomination for the Best Picture Academy Award is perhaps the biggest honor in the film industry. Throughout the nearly one-century history of the award, there have been dozens upon dozens of Best Picture nominee lineups of all varying degrees of quality. Throughout the 2000s in particular (the last decade that had five nods in the category every year before it was expanded to ten in 2010), each of the ten lineups ranged from mediocre to phenomenal.

Every Best Picture lineup has a stronger movie, which doesn't always go on to win, and a clear weak link, which sometimes wins, somehow. But when these five nominees align and deliver extraordinary and unforgettable cinematic experiences, that's how one knows that was a special year for those who enjoy following awards season. From years that maybe only had one or two outstanding films to ones where each nominee has stood the test of time like fine wine, this list will rank every Best Picture lineup of the 2000s. Some are outright tragic, while others are fascinating to look a bit more deeply at.

10 81st Academy Awards (2009)

Nominees: 'Slumdog Millionaire' (won), 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,' 'Frost/Nixon,' 'Milk,' and 'The Reader'

The 81st Academy Awards rewarded the best in cinema of 2008. Infamous for being the year that Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight was snubbed for Best Picture (one of the main reasons why the number of Best Picture nominees doubled the next year), it's also the weakest lineup of the 2000s. The year, aside from offering what many still call the greatest comic book movie of all time, had all sorts of other exceptional movies, which makes the Best Picture nominees all the more disappointing.

Slumdog Millionaire, a rather problematic and not particularly memorable film, won Best Picture that year (along with seven other Oscars). The best of the bunch was arguably David Fincher's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, a great drama with a very creative premise, but by no means the director's best. Milk is a fine biopic with a fantastic Sean Penn performance; Frost/Nixon is a splendid historical drama, and divisive though it may be, some think The Reader is also decent. The fact that this year's Best Picture winner was a film that almost went straight to DVD doesn't exactly speak highly about the quality of this lineup.

9 79th Academy Awards (2007)

Nominees: 'The Departed' (won), 'Babel,' 'Letters from Iwo Jima,' 'Little Miss Sunshine,' and 'The Queen'

The 79th Academy Awards rewarded the best in cinema of 2006, another year full of fantastic movies that went under Best Picture voters' radar, like Pan's Labyrinth and The Prestige. There's one bright spot, however: the winner of the award that year was Martin Scorsese's The Departed—the first (and so far only) time that one of the legendary director's films won Best Picture. It was a well-deserved victory, even if many other of the year's best were overlooked.

2006 was a great year for action, dramedy, foreign arthouse, and Hollywood arthouse alike. As for the Best Picture nominee lineup, while definitely not representing more than just a couple of the year's best (those being The Departed and Little Miss Sunshine, one of the best movies about mental health), it's nevertheless a pretty decent group of movies. Letters from Iwo Jima is an okay Japanese WWII film directed by Clint Eastwood, Babel is a bloated but powerful multi-story drama, and The Queen is... a Best Picture nominee. But although these three movies are just okay, their two superior peers more than compensate for their shortcomings.