The Academy Awards have easily become the most highly regarded and pivotal awards body in Hollywood, with the best of the best films fighting for the highly coveted spot of being nominated for Best Picture. Each year has its own stand-out selection of Best Picture nominees, ranging from years with a clear individual victor to years with a healthy selection of great and deserving films. Some years, however, have gone above and beyond with just how difficult the choice behind the actual winner has been, featuring an incredibly stacked selection of nominees.

With hindsight in mind and the knowledge of which films would go on to become bonafide classics and considered masters of their craft, it is easy to see certain years' selection of nominees as much more plentiful than others. It also helps to explain exactly why some of the greatest films of all time would sometimes go home empty-handed at the Academy Awards, as the range of competition was simply too great to spread the wealth accordingly.

10 1977 Academy Awards

Best Picture Nominees: Annie Hall, Star Wars, The Goodbye Girl, Julia, The Turning Point

It would only make sense that the monumental 50th Academy Awards would prove to be home to one of the most legendary rivalries between two individual movies in the history of the Academy Awards. The faceoff between blockbuster legend Star Wars and the small innocuous romantic comedy Annie Hall is one that will forever be debated as to which film truly deserved the win. Both films can be accredited to completely revolutionizing and revitalizing their respective genres, science fiction and romantic comedy, and are both still regarded as some of the best films of all time.

The other three nominees, The Goodbye Girl, Julia, and The Turning Point, each have their own positives and legacies, with The Goodbye Girl specifically still being considered a cornerstone of romantic comedies. However, their legacies don't hold a candle to those of Star Wars and Annie Hall, who are both in contention for some of the greatest movies of the 70s, let alone the singular year of 1977.

9 2007 Academy Awards

Best Picture Nominees: No Country for Old Men, Atonement, Juno, Michael Clayton, There Will Be Blood

While for the most part, not enough time has passed to be able to judge and understand the legacy of films released within the past 20 years, there is no question as to the level of quality in the selection at the 80th Academy Awards. The clear highlights of the selection are No Country for Old Men and There Will Be Blood, two modern-day masterpieces that are both in the running for the best films of the 21st century so far.

This isn't to discredit any of the other nominees, as Juno revolutionized and ushered in a new era of independent low-budget comedies in the years to come, and Michael Clayton and Atonement are both exceptional dramas in their own right. While many Best Picture lineups happen to have at least one mismatched nomination, there are no low points of the 2007 nominees, with the highlights also managing to be some of the award's highest high points in recent memory.

8 2009 Academy Awards

Best Picture Nominees: The Hurt Locker, Avatar, The Blind Side, District 9, An Education, Inglourious Basterds, Precious, A Serious Man, Up, Up in the Air

The 82nd Academy Awards had already made massive waves and changes in its choice to increase the maximum number of Best Picture nominees from 5 to 10, a rule in place for 65 years. While the change as a whole has been a mixed bag when it comes to creating stacked Best Picture lineups, bringing in as many uneventful choices as it did exceptional entries, the ruling is at its best during its first year of experimentation.

The extravagant range and differences between each film nominated, with nearly all of them being heavy hitters in their own right, helped cement the change as a good choice for the future of the Awards. Ranging from massive audience favorites like Avatar, Up, and Inglourious Basterds to critical favorites like Precious, Up in the Air, and A Serious Man, the 2009 Oscars gets the best of both worlds in the best way possible. Each of these films still are considered in high regard to this day, with it being impossible to imagine which films wouldn't have made the cut if the award were still 5 nominees.

7 1976 Academy Awards

Best Picture Nominees: Rocky, All the President's Men, Bound for Glory, Network, Taxi Driver