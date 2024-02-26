The best movies nominated for Best Picture in the 1970s tended to be just as masterful as the winners, but the 1980s are notorious for being one of the least impressive decades in literature and film. Following the exceptional Hollywood New Wave, this period saw a transition from groundbreaking and socially conscious experiments by autonomous auteurs toward spectacle-driven blockbusters and less-inventive stories curated by the studios.

Rob Reiner's This is Spinal Tap and Martin Scorsese's The King of Comedy are a few of the incredible exceptions to this rule. Some other notable movies from this era were nominated for Best Picture and lost during this inconsistent decade. Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes, the top eleven movies (there's a tie for 10th place) that got this Oscar nod but didn't win the trophy help the curious cinephile find some works that may brighten this decade's reputation a bit.

11 'Missing' (1982)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Missing is about an American who has gone missing in a South American country that has undergone a coup. Given that its source material is the nonfiction book The Execution of Charles Horman: An American Sacrifice by Thomas Hauser, it is implied the country is Chile circa 1973. His wife (Sissy Spacek) and father (Jack Lemmon) set out to find him, and the way their relationship develops throughout the film is as compelling as their desperate search.

Director Costa-Gravas was no stranger to political thrillers by then, and this film's suggestion that the United States government was involved in this man's death added yet another controversy to the filmmaker's pedigree. This film may not have won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, but it did win the Palme d'Or. The Oscars nominated Jack Lemmon and Sissy Spacek for their excellent performances, and Missing won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

10 'Dangerous Liaisons' (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Based on the 1985 play, Les Liaisons Dangereuses (which is an adaptation of a 1782 French novel with the same name), Dangerous Liaisons is a romance set in pre-Revolution Paris. The Marquise de Merteuil wants revenge against her ex-lover and plans to get it by having the man's virgin fiancée seduced by Vicomte de Valmont. Directed by Stephen Frears, this movie details the grimier side of high society and the relationships that are tested by it.

This period piece features Michelle Pfeiffer, Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Keanu Reeves, and more. As gorgeous and stylish as the 18th-century French aristocratic setting is, the performances were just as compelling. As Roger Ebert wrote, "It is played to perfection by Close and Malkovich in the central roles; their arch dialogues together turn into [...] tennis matches of the soul." Though it didn't win Best Picture, it still won Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction, and Best Costume Design.

9 'Breaking Away' (1979)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Directed by Peter Yates, Breaking Away is a coming-of-age dramedy about four guys in Bloomington, Indiana who have already graduated from high school and don't exactly know where to go on from here. Dave (Dennis Christopher), Mike (Dennis Quaid), Cyril (Daniel Stern), and Mooch (Jackie Earl Hayley) aren't the college type; so their soul-searching has to come about in the less intellectual environment of their working-class neighborhood.

Best not to call them "cutters," a derogatory term that refers to the local limestone industry. This movie's got fighting (a bowling ball is comically effective), romance, lots of bicycling, and a surprising amount of Italian music. Among other things, Breaking Away does a good job of conveying the struggle of an up-and-coming competitive cyclist. Steve Tesich won for Best Original Screenplay, but the movie was also nominated for Best Director, Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Barbara Barrie), and Best Score.

8 'The Right Stuff' (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

It begins with military plane sequences that would apparently inspire Top Gun: Maverick, and coasts along that route for about 40 minutes in what feels like a climax to a different movie. So when Jeff Goldblum suddenly appears and The Right Stuff transitions from some U.S. Air Force guys trying to break the sound barrier to the government trying to shoot men into space, it feels like a different movie. Once the central conflict of the Space Race arrives, the film's humor and pace really start to work.

This biopic captures the absurdity of the Cold War (training a chimpanzee for rocket launches, the expensive ships exploding one after another, the astronaut who pees himself right before take off, etc.), but it also shows how difficult the whole process was for the pilots' wives. Starring the likes of Ed Harris, Dennis Quaid, Scott Glen, and many more, this film is based on the book of the same name by Tom Wolfe. It went on to win several Oscars, including Best Original Score and Best Film Editing.

7 'Hope and Glory' (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

For someone who didn't live through it, the German bombings of Britain during World War II seem like a pretty weird period to romanticize; but that's essentially what Hope and Glory does. This is a coming-of-age comedy-drama about kids of different ages growing up with bombs regularly destroying buildings just down the block. They're actually entertained by the explosions at first, and the main character collects leftover shrapnel throughout the movie.

Written and directed by John Boorman, the messages of childhood innocence and not allowing war to stop you from growing up definitely come through. It's interesting how the war appears even in the final act: when the kids are sequestered in the countryside and yet still must endure their grandfather, who very slowly aims at a rat with his gun from the head of the dinner table (one of the best scenes in the whole film). Though it plays the destruction of war for laughs more than most movies would, Hope and Glory's craftsmanship still got it five Oscar nominations and 13 BAFTA nominations.

6 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Loosely based on Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness, which was about Belgium's 19th-century invasion of the Congo, Apocalypse Now adapted this dark novella into a modern context. Willard and his team snake through the Vietnamese jungle on a boat in what functions as a deepening plunge into moral depravity, yet the film manages to have a dark sense of humor, too. For these reasons and more, it is considered one of the best Vietnam War movies and easily could have snagged the Best Picture Oscar from Kramer vs. Kramer.

5 'Broadcast News' (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

James L. Brooks wrote and directed this uneven romantic comedy about a love triangle in a local news station. Jane Craig (Holly Hunter) is a talented producer, Tom Grunick (William Hurt) is the news anchor, and Aaron Altman (Albert Brooks) is a reporter who would like to be an anchor himself. The music is corny, and other tropes undermine the film's laughs and pathos. As The New York Times stated, "Mr. Brooks's screenplay overstates matters [...] with a prologue that strains to be funny and an epilogue that is just unnecessary."

The movie is at its best when it's focusing on the details of what goes on in a news station. The cynical insights provide some weight to what can sometimes feel like a movie that relies too heavily on genre beats. Its subversion of the nice guy trope adds some nuance, too. This movie was nominated for seven Academy Awards.

4 'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is largely considered one of Steven Spielberg's best movies. Basically, an alien is left behind on Earth and gets help from a group of kids. They call this friendly alien E.T., scheme to help it "phone home," and make friends with it along the way. The kids' parents are divorced, so they all live together with their single mother: a significant detail that adds more emotional layers to an already touching story. E.T. is a sci-fi classic filled with humor, Spielberg's signature sense of wonder, and iconic imagery (including those flying bicycles).

To help get the most convincing performances out of the child actors, Spielberg had E.T. shot mostly in chronological order. It paid off, too, as Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton, and Drew Barrymore do a great job. It's no surprise this movie won four Academy Awards (Best Sound Effects Editing, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score) and was nominated for five more.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Release Date June 11, 1982 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Henry Thomas , Dee Wallace , Robert MacNaughton , Drew Barrymore , Peter Coyote , K.C. Martel Runtime 115 minutes

3 'The Dresser' (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Heavy is the head that wears the wig, as an aging actor referred to only as "Sir" (Albert Finney) is about to do his 227th Lear and can't remember the first line. Based on Ronald Harwood's 1980 play of the same name, The Dresser was adapted for the screen by Harwood and directed by Peter Yates. The man's ego is huge, and he is exhibiting signs of dementia. After discharging himself from a mental hospital, he relies on his dresser and confidante Norman (Tom Courtenay) to go over his lines. It's his faith and devotion to the work that is central to this movie.

The alarmingly confused king of his traveling theater company begins the film with the power to stop a train with only his voice, but Norman is the one who washes him, helps him with his makeup, and essentially brings him back to himself. The actor demands Norman never leave his side, but doesn't appreciate him as much as he should. Both lead actors were justly nominated for their performances, and anyone who is a fan of the stage may appreciate this film as a tragic love letter to the theater.

The Dresser Release Date December 6, 1983 Director Peter Yates Cast Albert Finney , Tom Courtenay , Edward Fox , Eileen Atkins , Michael Gough Runtime 118

2 'Atlantic City' (1980)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

In Atlantic City, Susan Sarandon plays a clam-shucker and aspiring card dealer (Sally) whose husband owes the mob money, while Burt Lancaster plays an old hustler (Lou) who is nostalgic for the time when gambling was still illegal in Atlantic City. When the mob kills Sally's husband and goes after her, Lou tries to help. Vincent Canby of The New York Times called this "one of the most romantic and perverse ghost stories ever filmed, set not in a haunted castle but in a haunted city."

Lou wants to prove himself as a man, and he certainly gets his chance. The death of Sally's husband isn't the last, and it's definitely interesting to see a man be so proud of his police sketch (it does make him look younger). Directed by Louis Malle, Atlantic City was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor for Lancaster, Best Actress for Sarandon, Best Director, and Best Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen.

1 'A Room With a View' (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

This impressive film shows its loyalty to the novel in many ways, including the choice to use charming chapter titles to divide its numerous sections. Themes of loyalty, decency, betrayal, and the nature of true love color the movie with tension and insightful social commentary. Though it lost Best Picture to Platoon, it's good to know that it at least won the Oscars for Best Costume Design, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Art Direction.

A Room with a View Release Date December 13, 1985 Director James Ivory Cast Helena Bonham Carter , Julian Sands , Maggie Smith , Denholm Elliott , daniel day-lewis , judi dench , Simon Callow Runtime 117

