The 1980s were a decade of great cinema. Science fiction came back with a vengeance, the erotic thriller saw an unexpected rise in popularity, and yuppie culture took over the film industry. Awards-wise, classics like Terms of Endearment and Amadeus won the Best Picture Oscar, while equally celebrated films, including Raiders of the Lost Ark and Broadcast News, secured nominations.

However, out of the fifty movies nominated for Best Picture throughout the decade, not all are particularly well-remembered; in fact, some have outright been forgotten. Whether because they were nominated alongside bigger pictures or because they simply weren't made to stand the test of time, these Best Picture nominees from the '80s have been outright forgotten. Some deserve to sink into oblivion, but a few are actually quite good, and it's a shame few people discuss them today.

10 'Tess' (1979)

Lost to 'Ordinary People' (1980)

Roman Polanski's 1979 film Tess stars the talented and underrated Nastassja Kinski as the titular character. It is based on Thomas Hardy's 1891 novel and is set in the 1880s. Young and impressionable, Tess becomes pregnant after being seduced by her cousin. After the baby dies, Tess seeks to rebuild her life with a kind farmer.

Tess ultimately won three Oscars in below-the-line categories and secured nominations for both Best Picture and Best Director. Sadly, Kinski was snubbed for her performance despite securing a Golden Globe nomination. Nowadays, the film is among Polanski's lesser-known efforts, although, to be fair, his oeuvre usually comes second to his real-life controversies.

9 'Coal Miner's Daughter' (1980)

Lost to 'Ordinary People' (1980)

Michael Apted's 1980 musical biopic Coal Miner's Daughter isn't exactly a forgotten '80s gem; in fact, many people might actually remember it quite fondly. Sissy Spacek stars in an Oscar-winning role as country singer Loretta Lynn, with the film chronicling her rise to stardom after escaping childhood poverty.

Nowadays, Coal Miner's Daughter is best remembered as the film that gave the mighty Sissy Spacek her first and, so far, only Oscar for her tour de force and game-changing performance. However, few might remember that the film was actually an across-the-board performer, receiving seven nominations, including Best Picture. Alas, Spacek was its only victory, and it ultimately lost the big prize to Robert Redford's family drama Ordinary People.

8 'Missing (1982)

Lost to 'Gandhi' (1982)

Sissy Spacek strikes again! Costa-Gravas' 1982 biographical thriller Missing stars Spacek and the iconic Jack Lemmon. The film dramatizes the life of American journalist Charles Horman, who disappeared following the US-backed Chilean coup of 1978, which deposed the democratically elected socialist president Salvador Allende. Lemmon plays Horman's father, while Spacek takes the role of his wife.

Missing received four Oscar nominations, including mentions for Spacek and Lemmon, ultimately winning Best Adapted Screenplay. However, its Best Picture nomination might elude even the most ardent followers of awards season. Missing is a gripping thriller worthy of its nomination, but it has sadly been overshadowed by its fellow nominees, including classics like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and the eventual winner, Gandhi.

7 'The Dresser' (1983)

Lost to 'Terms of Endearment' (1983)