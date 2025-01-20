The Academy Award for Best Picture is among the most important and coveted honors in the entertainment industry. Given by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the Best Picture Oscar anoints a specific movie as the best of its respective year. Previous winners include timeless classics like All About Eve, The Godfather, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

The 1990s were a particularly strong decade for Best Picture, with many iconic movies like Schindler's List and Titanic winning the prize. However, not every nominee is a timeless classic: For every Pulp Fiction, which is deeply influential and still remembered today, there's a Shine, which many will not even recognize by name alone. This list will highlight those Best Picture nominees of the '90s that have been forgotten, whether because of their stronger competition or their safe and, in some cases, mediocrity.

10 'Awakenings' (1990)

Lost to: 'Dances with Wolves' (1990)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Penny Marshall's 1990 biopic Awakenings stars the late Robin Williams as Dr. Malcolm Sayer, who discovers the benefits of the drug L-DOPA in 1969. He administers it to catatonic patients, including Leonard Lowe (Robert De Niro), who must deal with a new world and attempt to rebuild his life with Sayer's help.

Although Awakenings comes dangerously close to becoming a melodrama, Williams and an Oscar-nominated De Niro prevent it from descending into cheap sentimentality. The film is well-known, or at least well enough; however, those aware of it probably only remember De Niro's Best Actor bid, which he lost against Jeremy Iron's cunning portrayal of Claus von Bülow in Reversal of Fortune. Awakenings' Best Picture nomination is further eclipsed by the sheer strength of its competitors, which included Ghost, The Godfather Part III, and Goodfellas.

Awakenings Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 4, 1990 Director Penny Marshall Cast Robert De Niro , Robin Williams , John Heard , Julie Kavner , Penelope Ann Miller , Ruth Nelson , Max von Sydow , Anne Meara , Dexter Gordon , George Martin , Alice Drummond , Richard Libertini , Laura Esterman , Barton Heyman , Judith Malina , Mary Alice , Keith Diamond , Bradley Whitford , John Christopher Jones , Mary Catherine Wright , Jayne Haynes , Le Clanché du Rand , Yusef Bulos , Steven Randazzo , Gloria Harper Runtime 120 minutes Writers Steven Zaillian Expand

9 'Bugsy' (1991)

Lost to: 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Image Via TriStar Pictures

1991 was a peculiar year. Everyone remembers the Best Picture winner, the seminal and game-changing The Silence of the Lambs. However, that movie's strength has all but eclipsed its fellow nominees, with many outright forgetting them. Such is the case for Barry Levinson's gangster biopic Bugsy, starring Oscar winner Warren Beatty and Oscar nominee Annette Bening.

At the 1992 ceremony, Bugsy was actually the most nominated movie, with 10, including Best Actor for Beatty and dual Supporting Actor nominations for Harvey Keitel and Ben Kingsley. Bugsy is a very solid gangster biopic, and Beatty is as dashing as ever. However, the film's legacy might actually be reduced to being the starting point for Beatty and Bening's decades-long relationship.

8 'JFK' (1991)

Lost to: 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Image via Warner Bros.

1991 also produced Oliver Stone's political thriller JFK. Starring Oscar winner Kevin Costner, the film follows DA Jim Garrison (Costner), whose investigation into the murder of John F. Kennedy leads him to believe there is a conspiracy behind it and that Lee Harvey Oswald (Gary Oldman) is just a scapegoat.

JFK was actually quite controversial at the time, as it presented conspiracy theories that many considered exploitative. However, it was a box office success and accrued eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Alas, JFK is nowadays best remembered as a paranoid thriller of the '90s and one of Stone's last great movies. However, its status as a Best Picture nominee might take more than one by surprise.

JFK Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 20, 1991 Director Oliver Stone Cast Sally Kirkland , Anthony Ramirez , Ray LePere , Steve Reed , Jodie Farber , Columbia Dubose Runtime 189 minutes Writers Oliver Stone , Zachary Sklar , Jim Garrison , Jim Marrs

7 'The Prince of Tides' (1991)

Lost to: 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The last forgotten of the Best Picture nominees of 1991 has to be The Prince of Tides, directed by Barbra Streisand. Based on the eponymous 1986 novel, the film stars Nick Nolte as a troubled man who develops a close and eventually romantic bond with the psychiatrist treating him.

Nowadays, The Prince of Tides is best remembered as the film that didn't give Streisand a Best Director Oscar nomination. Indeed, it received seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, but Streisand was left out of both the Best Director and Best Actress categories. The controversy was such that even host Billy Crystal commented on it during his opening monologue by asking if the film had "directed itself." For all its accomplishments, The Prince of Tides will always be the movie for which la Streisand was snubbed.

The Prince of Tides Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 25, 1991 Director Barbra Streisand Cast Nick Nolte , Barbra Streisand , Blythe Danner , Kate Nelligan , Jeroen KrabbÃ© , Melinda Dillon , George Carlin , Jason Gould , Brad Sullivan Runtime 132 Minutes Writers Pat Conroy , Becky Johnston

6 'Quiz Show' (1994)

Lost to: 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Image via Walt Disney Studios

1994 had arguably the best line-up for Best Picture: Pulp Fiction, The Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump, and Four Weddings and a Funeral have all become all-time classics in their respective genres and modern icons of cinema. But what about the fifth and final nominee? Well, that would be Robert Redford's magnificent Quiz Show, based on the Twenty-One quiz show scandals of the 1950s.

Make no mistake, Quiz Show is a brilliant movie more than deserving of its Best Picture nomination and, in any other year, the win. Excellent performances from Ralph Fiennes and an Oscar-worthy John Turturro only enhance its strengths. However, it has simply not been able to match the outright legendary status of the other four movies nominated, which remain beloved and immensely popular today. Despite all it does right, Quiz Show is simply no competition for the likes of Pulp Fiction.

5 'Il Postino: The Postman' (1995)

Lost to: 'Braveheart' (1995)

Image via Miramax

The 1996 Best Picture line-up included four icons of the '90s: Sense and Sensibility, Babe, Apollo 13, and the eventual winner, Braveheart. The fifth nominee was the Italian film Il Postino, in which a humble postman (Massimo Troisi) forms a deep connection with the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda.

Aside from the fact that the Chilean icon is played by a French actor, Il Postino is a great movie, a lovely exploration of friendship and love. The thoughtful story is further enhanced by a powerful performance from Troisi, who received a posthumous Oscar nomination for his work. However, seldom do foreign movies stay in the minds of mainstream audiences, and Il Postino was no exception. It was widely lauded at the time, but thirty years later, few remember it, especially compared to its fellow nominees.