Oscar Pop! Poster Series Reimagines This Year’s Best Picture Nominees

The Oscars are on Sunday, during which we’ll see nine films vie for the coveted Best Picture trophy. In anticipation of the event, the eighth annual Oscar Pop! poster series celebrates the Academy Awards by crafting unique posters for each nominee using photos, vectors, textures, and illustrations from Shutterstock’s diverse collection of over 300 million images, while also drawing inspiration from world famous pop artists.

The result is kind of beautiful. You get a Saul Bass-inspired poster for Parasite, a Takashi Murakami-inspired poster for Ford v Ferrari, and even a Daniel Norris-inspired poster for Joker.

Below is a full rundown of the source material for each poster, followed by the posters themselves via Shutterstock. For more on the Oscar race, click here to find out how the complicated Best Picture voting system works.