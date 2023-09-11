The Big Picture David O. Selznick won Best Picture at the Oscars two years in a row, making him the only person to achieve this impressive feat in Academy Award history.

Most filmmakers can only dream of winning an Oscar, whilst other talented industry greats have notably won more than once. One American film producer and screenwriter in particular is remembered for the spectacular achievement of winning Best Picture at the Oscars for two consecutive years. David O. Selznick is remembered for producing both Victor Fleming’s Gone with the Wind (1939) and Alfred Hitchcock’s Rebecca (1940). As such, he won the Academy Award for Best Picture two years in a row. He remains the only person to have achieved this great feat.

Notably when David O. Selznick won his awards, the prize wasn’t known as Best Picture. In the decades leading up to Selznick’s win, the award had undergone numerous name changes, so that the accolades he won in 1940 and 1941 were entitled Academy Award for Outstanding Production, which later became the Best Picture prize. Another difference with today’s winners of this prize is that at the time the award was attributed to the studio who made the film, and not an individual producer. In this case, the trophies went to Selznick International Pictures. This rule was only altered in 1950 to allow individual persons to be given the award.

David O. Selznick’s Career Was Defined by Academy Award Wins

Image via MGM

Selznick, who died in 1965, is remembered most consistently for Gone with the Wind, directed by Victor Fleming, and based on the 1936 novel of the same title by Margaret Mitchell. The historical romance set against the backdrop of the American Civil War follows the story of strong-willed Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) as she falls for Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard) and subsequently marries Rhett Butler (Clark Gable).

The film was a huge box office success, and ultimately won eight Oscars and two honorary accolades at the 1940 Academy Awards. The film beat numerous memorable competitors to secure the award, where its fellow nominees in the “Outstanding Production” category included The Wizard of Oz (1939) and Wuthering Heights (1939).

‘Gone with the Wind’ Endures, But With A Complicated Legacy

Image via Loew's, Inc.

Part of the movie’s success is a credit to Mitchell’s popular book; Gone with the Wind remained incredibly faithful to its source material. It is remembered as a film that represents the height of Hollywood cinema, featuring a headstrong heroine that modern viewers can still relate to. Today the film is also recognized for its racist ties, both in terms of portrayal of African American characters, and in terms of how Hattie McDaniel was treated, even though she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Mammy. McDaniel couldn’t attend the movie’s premiere due to segregation laws, and was seated at a segregated table during the award ceremony. This facet of the movie’s legacy undoubtedly casts a long shadow over the film’s success at the Academy Awards.

‘Rebecca’ Guaranteed Selznick’s Reputation As a Classic Movie Legend

Selznick’s next award-winning production was Alfred Hitchcock’s Rebecca, which starred Joan Fontaine as the naive Mrs. de Winter, and Laurence Olivier as the handsome but secretive Maxim de Winter. Mrs. de Winter arrives at the house of her new husband only to find that it is still haunted by his deceased wife Rebecca, and her housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Judith Anderson).

This black and white masterpiece expertly pivots from a tale of fresh romance to a mystery tinged by violence, passion and villainy. Adapted from Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 gothic novel of the same title, this movie further illustrates Selznick’s talent for working with popular literature and transforming it into a memorable onscreen success.

The movie received numerous Oscar nominations at the 1941 Academy Awards, winning two on the night, including the Best Picture prize. Rebecca triumphed in this major category over several equally memorable classic films, including The Grapes of Wrath (1940) and The Philadelphia Story (1940).

The Star-Studded Career Of A Hollywood Legend

Image via United Artists

Selznick’s career was defined by these key pictures, as well as several other celebrated melodramas such as Dinner at Eight (1933) and A Star Is Born (1937). He was also well-versed at adapting literary classics before the success of Rebecca and Gone with the Wind. These included David Copperfield, Anna Karenina and A Tale of Two Cities, all of which were released in 1935.

His success at adapting these well-known literary masterpieces perhaps came down to a famed attention to detail and perfectionism. Selznick was recognized in Hollywood for these qualities, which at times led to disagreements with directors and difficulties on set. He was known for writing copious memos to actors and filmmakers on set with his directions about how things should be done, which he would dictate to assistants to be handed out at his bequests. At one stage during the filming of Gone with the Wind, it is said that Selznick sent an extended directory of notes to star Vivien Leigh, where it took her all of 10 days to reply to each of his points.

Successive Oscar Wins Are Very Rare

Image via Loew's Inc.

Selznick’s brilliance as a spectacular film producer cannot be overstated, where his blockbusters helped to shape the golden age of Hollywood. His achievement of winning Academy Awards in successive years is a rare one, where actors and filmmakers tend to require rest or timeout between their greatest hits. The only stars to have won the accolade for Best Actor in successive years are Spencer Tracy and Tom Hanks. Tracy did this in 1937 and 1938, whilst Hanks pulled it off more recently between 1993 and 1994.

Ultimately the achievements of David O. Selznick will always endure in the cultural memory, where many of his award-winning movies are still watched and enjoyed by audiences decades after their initial release. This goes to show that the attributing of awards by the Academy can have a long-lasting influence on a film’s legacy, where a Best Picture win provides an enduring spotlight to the movies on which it is bestowed.