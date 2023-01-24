Let the hype begin. The nominations for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, and it looks like a straight shootout between a multiverse-traversing launderette owner, and two warring former best friends with a miniature donkey for who takes home the Oscar.

This year's ten nominees are led by the two front-runners mentioned previously - Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin sit at the head of the pack. The Daniels' tale of Michelle Yeoh's Evelyn, who finds herself thrust into a multiversal battle to save, well, everything, was a huge surprise hit in 2022 as its bold and ambitious plot proved massively popular with audiences and critics alike. Meanwhile, Martin McDonagh's tragicomic film set during the Irish Civil War sees Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two friends-turned-enemies who embark on a bitter feud over, well, nothing really.

Also nominated by the Academy includes Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical yarn The Fabelmans, Elvis from the king of musical biopics, Baz Luhrmann, and Top Gun: Maverick, the wildly successful legacy sequel to Tom Cruise's 1986 cult classic which, until the very last moments of 2022, was the year's highest grossing film. And speaking of high-grossing films, the year's most fiscally successful movie, Avatar: The Way of Water has followed up its ongoing box office success - rapidly approaching the $2 billion dollar mark, unthinkable in a post-pandemic world - with recognition from the Academy, and a reward for James Cameron for the 13 years he spent putting the film together.

Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness has followed up its prestigious Palme d’Or victory at the Cannes Film Festival with a nod from the Academy. The Palme d’Or is one of the most prestigious prizes in cinema, and could be considered on a par with Best Picture at the Oscars. The last film to receive both awards was Parasite in 2019. Alongside that, Sarah Polley’s Women Talking follows up its love from the Screen Actors Guild nominations, where it was rewarded for its outstanding ensemble cast, picking up a nod.

Netflix’s World War I epic All Quiet on the Western Front has also followed up its massive success at the BAFTA nominations last week - it leads with 14 nominations - which convinced the Academy members of its worth, and it earns a well deserved nomination. Todd Field’s TÁR picked up a nod for Best Actress in a Leading Role thanks to its powerhouse performance from Cate Blanchett, and the film about the downfall of an egomaniacal composer and conductor struck a chord with the Academy voters as well, garnering its inclusion here.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 10 Underrated Awards Season Contenders You Cannot Miss

Last year's show saw a stunning upset as Apple's CODA took home the award for Best Picture, a first such award for a film from a streaming platform, beating off the likes of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune, the sequel for which has just wrapped filming.

The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on March 12. The telecast also will stream on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host.