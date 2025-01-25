A wave of dissent has followed director Jacques Audiard's crime-musical Emilia Pérez ever since its release. While the movie was criticized for its representation of Mexican characters and the trans experience, it also earned a leading 13 nominations at the Oscars. It's among the most divisive Best Picture nominees in recent memory, and this divided audience sentiment is reflected in its rather low Letterboxd rating. In fact, it's the lowest-rated of all the Best Picture nominees on the movie-logging platform.

Emilia Pérez holds a 2.56 out of 5, bringing up the rear-end of the list. Starring Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Selena Gomez, the film premiered at last year's Cannes Film Festival, where the trio of actresses won the prestigious Jury Prize. While the film was broadly acclaimed in Europe, American audiences have been far more critical. Not only does it hold the worst Letterboxd rating of all the Best Picture nominees, it's also the lowest-rated on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with a 76% score. The top-rated Best Picture nominee, according to Letterboxd users, is the epic space opera Dune: Part Two.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the movie holds a 4.42 rating on the platform. Dune: Part Two is followed by the Brazilian hit I'm Still Here (4.37), director RaMell Ross' Nickel Boys (4.15), Brady Corbet's The Brutalist (4.09), Sean Baker's Anora (4.03), the blockbuster musical Wicked (3.93), the Pope ascension drama Conclave (3.88), Coralie Fargeat's body horror film The Substance (3.83), and the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown (3.64). The top-rated Best Picture nominee according to Rotten Tomatoes is I'm Still Here, with a 95% rating. This year's pool of nominees includes films from a variety of genres; while few are as bold as Emilia Pérez, films like Dune: Part Two and The Substance aren't the typical kind of choices you'd expect The Academy to make.

The Oscars Will Be Held This March